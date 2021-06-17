OpenMandriva and Mageia Updates
OpenMandriva on IRC.
OpenMandriva is no longer using Freenode IRC. There are Matrix channels for OpenMandriva (user channel) and OpenMandriva Cooker (developer channel). These are also channels at Libera Chat. #openmandriva @ libera.chat and #openmandriva-cooker @ libera.chat. The Matrix and Libera Chat channels are bridged (interconnected). They are also bridged with Telegram.
Mageia at GUADEC 2021
In my recent blog post I shared that GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 is going to be online due Covid19-pandemic. Nevertheless, I am pleased to let you know that my workshop about Mageia GNOME has been accepted!
This workshop will give an introduction to Mageia GNOME and you will learn about the distribution itself on the 23rd of July at 18h30 UTC (at 19:30 British Summer Time (BST), 20h30 central europe time (CEST, Paris, Berlin, Rome…)) for about an hour.
