Proprietary Software Leftovers
-
The Pegasus leak: What you need to know right now- Technology News, Firstpost
-
Hungarian journalists and critics of Orbán were targeted with Pegasus, a powerful Israeli cyberweapon
On 19 July, a consortium of 17 international media organisations published an investigation around a leaked list of phone numbers from across the world, dubbed the Pegasus Project. These numbers are allegedly a “target list” of phones hacked/to be hacked by the Pegasus spyware product sold by Israel’s NSO Group.
-
Microsoft Quietly Released Its Own Linux Distro [Ed: False. Not quietly (they made a blog post about it) and it's part of the PR campaign, claiming to "love" what they're actually attacking and blackmailing. Meanwhile the likes of Joey Sneddon promote Windows.]
-
Chrome OS 91 broke Linux, here’s the workaround [Ed: The real solution is to replace ChromeOS with a "real" GNU/Linux distro rather than the trap made by Google]
Last week, numerous Chromebook users reported a CPU-crippling bug had arrived in the latest incremental update to version 91 of Chrome OS. Shortly thereafter, Google pumped the brakes on the update and paused the server which essentially reverted the most current version of Chrome OS to the previous 91.0.4472.114 that rolled out in mid-June. For users on the newer version that weren’t experiencing massive CPU usage, there was really nothing to do. The update should be working properly and reverting isn’t a necessity. For those who did roll back or perhaps never updated in the first place, an unforeseen side effect of the pause appeared in the form of a broken Linux container.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 498 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OpenMandriva and Mageia Updates
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi History and Arduino Projects
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 released
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 is generally available. It comes with one-click VPNs for Apple iOS and Mac OS devices as well as with various fixes across the board including security fixes. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Also: Kodachi 8.7
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 29 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 19 min ago