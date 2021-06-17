today's leftovers
SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 90-91)
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 90 and 91 Nightly release cycles.
Firefox/SpiderMonkey 91 will become the next ESR branch and will remain supported over the next year.
Kubernetes Release Cadence Change: Here’s What You Need To Know
On April 23, 2021, the Release Team merged a Kubernetes Enhancement Proposal (KEP) changing the Kubernetes release cycle from four releases a year (once a quarter) to three releases a year.
This blog post provides a high level overview about what this means for the Kubernetes community's contributors and maintainers.
FreeType 2.11 Released With New Rendering Module, Smooth Rasterizer Is Faster
FreeType 2.11 is out as the newest version of this widely-used library for font rasterization.
It's been over two years since the original FreeType 2.10.0 release but with various point release bug fixes since then. Now FreeType 2.11 is ready to meet the world. With FreeType 2.11 some of the changes include:
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 692
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 692 for the week of July 11 – 17, 2021.
Resulta underpins global growth strategy with SUSE Rancher
“With a focus on building our international capabilities, it’s critical that our architecture can scale at speed. Kubernetes and SUSE Rancher bring an agile approach to IT that is making our vision a reality.” Jamie Fifield, head of IT operations, Resulta.
WP Briefing: Episode 13: Cherishing WordPress Diversity
In this episode, Josepha Haden Chomphosy discusses the importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the fabric of the WordPress project and how we can move from a place of welcoming it to cherishing it.
OpenMandriva and Mageia Updates
today's howtos
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi History and Arduino Projects
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 released
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 158 is generally available. It comes with one-click VPNs for Apple iOS and Mac OS devices as well as with various fixes across the board including security fixes. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support. Also: Kodachi 8.7
