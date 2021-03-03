today's leftovers SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 90-91) SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 90 and 91 Nightly release cycles. Firefox/SpiderMonkey 91 will become the next ESR branch and will remain supported over the next year.

Kubernetes Release Cadence Change: Here’s What You Need To Know On April 23, 2021, the Release Team merged a Kubernetes Enhancement Proposal (KEP) changing the Kubernetes release cycle from four releases a year (once a quarter) to three releases a year. This blog post provides a high level overview about what this means for the Kubernetes community's contributors and maintainers.

FreeType 2.11 Released With New Rendering Module, Smooth Rasterizer Is Faster FreeType 2.11 is out as the newest version of this widely-used library for font rasterization. It's been over two years since the original FreeType 2.10.0 release but with various point release bug fixes since then. Now FreeType 2.11 is ready to meet the world. With FreeType 2.11 some of the changes include:

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 692 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 692 for the week of July 11 – 17, 2021.

Resulta underpins global growth strategy with SUSE Rancher “With a focus on building our international capabilities, it’s critical that our architecture can scale at speed. Kubernetes and SUSE Rancher bring an agile approach to IT that is making our vision a reality.” Jamie Fifield, head of IT operations, Resulta.

WP Briefing: Episode 13: Cherishing WordPress Diversity In this episode, Josepha Haden Chomphosy discusses the importance of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to the fabric of the WordPress project and how we can move from a place of welcoming it to cherishing it.

Programming Leftovers How to Create Audiobooks Using Python – Linux Hint As you might already know, Python is a wonderful programming tool because it allows us to do virtually anything! This also means that we can create our own software. In this tutorial, we will learn to synthesize speech, get Python to read pdfs, even translate them for us, and then read them to us. What we’re going to do here is to get Python to read us a pdf, and translate it for us. First, we’ll try to create an English audiobook. As such, the first thing we must logically do is to extract the text from the pdf. For this, we use the module known as tika. As usual, to install Tika, one conjures pip.

Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.29 Scheduled To 3 After a lot of discussion, Andrew Shitov has announced the schedule of the first ever Raku Conference (online on 6, 7 and 8 August 2021). Yes, you read that right: 3 days! One track per day.

Nibble Stew: A quick look at the O3DE game engine and building it with Meson Earlier today I livestreamed what it would take to build a small part of the recently open sourced O3DE game engine. The attempt did not get very far, so here is a followup. It should not be considered exhaustive in any way, it is literally just me poking the code for a few hours and writing down what was discovered.

Use GDB Print Stack Trace of Core File If you have been programming for a while, you have come across the term core dump. If you look at the core man page, it defines as core dump as “a file containing an image of the process’s memory at the time of termination. This image can be used in a debugger (e.g.) gdb to inspect the state of the program at the time that it terminated”. In simple terms, a core dump file is a file that contains memory information about a process when the specific process terminates. There are various reasons why processes may crash and create a core dump file. This tutorial will show you how to use GDB to view the core dump file and print the stack trace.

Calling getpid function in C with Examples – Linux Hint Getpid() is the function used to get the process ID of the process that calls that function. The PID for the initial process is 1, and then each new process is assigned a new Id. It is a simple approach to getting the PID. This function only helps you in getting the unique processes ids. Functions used in getting ids Two types of IDs are present here. One is the current id of the process PID. Whereas the other is the id of the parent process PPID. Both these functions are built-in functions that are defined in library. While running the code without using this library may cause an error and stops executing.

C String Concatenation – Linux Hint Concatenation is the process to append second string to the end of first string. In this article we are going to discuss how to concatenate strings in C by using different methods. The standard C library function which is used to concatenate string is strcat().

Quick Sort in Java Explained Quick Sort, also written as Quicksort, is a list sorting scheme that uses the divide-and-conquer paradigm. There are different schemes for Quick Sort, all using the divide-and-conquer paradigm. Before explaining Quick Sort, the reader must know the convention for halving a list or sub-list and the median of three values. [...] What about the case, when the number of elements in the list or sub-list is odd? At the start, the length is still divided by 2. By convention, the number of elements in the first half of this division is length / 2 + 1/2. Index counting begins from zero. The middle index is given by length / 2 – 1/2. This is considered as the middle term, by convention. For example, if the number of elements in a list is 5, then the middle index is 2 = 5/2 – 1/2. And, there are three elements in the first half of the list and two elements in the second half. The middle element of the whole list is the third element at index, 2, which is the middle index because index counting begins from 0.