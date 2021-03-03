10 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site.
While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers.
There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 324 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
10 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Install Shutter in Fedora 34 and Above
This quick guide explains the steps required to install shutter in Fedora 34 and above.
Microsoft's Proprietary Software Ransom
Recent comments
8 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 43 sec ago
17 hours 18 min ago