Open Hardware: PandaZhu, PiStorm, Arduino
-
PandaZhu - ESP32 powered 3D Printer controller board supports Marlin 2.0 & ESP3D WebUI - CNX Software
Around two years ago, we noted beta Marlin 2.0 support for ESP32 and some initiatives to create ESP32 powered 3D printer controller boards with built-in WiFi connectivity. Now Marlin 2.0 firmware officially supports ESP32 boards such as FYSETC E4, [email protected], or MRR ESPA.
Another ESP32 based 3D printer controller board has now been brought to my attention. PandaZhu supports up to eight motor drivers, up to three heaters, up to three thermistors, one external LCD display, and on the software-side, the board is compatible with Marlin 2.0 as well as ESP3D WebUI.
-
PiStorm – Keeping the Amiga alive
-
This interactive beer pong table is lit, literally | Arduino Blog
eer pong and its derivatives are some of the most enjoyed games on college campuses, but they are not all that exciting with just a few cups at either end of a plastic folding table. Meet the Interactive Pong Table, which was created by Instructables user boregan1. It features a fully-custom tabletop gaming experience with a large LED matrix running underneath the center and 20 total cup zones that can be used to play more intriguing games. There are even arcade buttons surrounding the sides of the table that act as video game controllers when the players just want a quick game.
A total of four Arduino Nanos were used to build the Interactive Pong Table, with each one being responsible for a single aspect and communicating with the others via the I2C protocol. At the heart is the main controller which handles the central RGB LED matrix and the game logic. It can display fun, animated graphics in the middle of the table and even run classic pong. The cups at either end of the table are tracked with the use of infrared emitter/receiver pairs that change their voltage whenever a cup is removed. This allows the LEDs underneath the cups to light up or play an animation if one is removed. Additionally, the game running on the main controller can keep score of which player has fewer cups remaining.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 395 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
10 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Install Shutter in Fedora 34 and Above
This quick guide explains the steps required to install shutter in Fedora 34 and above.
Microsoft's Proprietary Software Ransom
Recent comments
8 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 51 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago
14 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 43 sec ago
17 hours 18 min ago