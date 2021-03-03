today's leftovers
Getting help with autopkgtest for your package
If you have been involved in Debian packaging at all in the last few years, you are probably aware that autopkgtest is now an important piece of the Debian release process. Back in 2018, the automated testing migration process started considering autopkgtest test results as part of its decision making.
Since them, this process has received several improvements. For example, during the bullseye freeze, non-key packages with a non-trivial autopkgtest test suite could migrate automatically to testing without their maintainers needing to open unblock requests, provided there was no regression in theirs autopkgtest (or those from their reverse dependencies).
Since 2014 when ci.debian.net was first introduced, we have seen an amazing increase in the number of packages in Debian that can be automatically tested. We went from around 100 to 15,000 today. This means not only happier maintainers because their packages get to testing faster, but also improved quality assurance for Debian as a whole.
Progress on OM Lx 4.3 release
OM Lx 4.3 final release has been delayed. In our internal testing our hard working, all volunteer, developers uncovered some issues within our core libraries. The decision made was to delay and fix these issues even though the “fixes” have gotten complicated and time consuming. These issues do not really mean all that much was wrong, just a bit of code here or there. But a huge number of other packages depend on core libraries so they all need to be rebuilt. That is a lot of work. We are doing the work and will report when we get to the next step.
Madeline ‘Madds’ Holland: Making Progress
My first steps into working on this internship with Librsvg was learning about what to learn about. From Rust to the internals of Librsvg itself, I had a lot of unfamiliar things thrust at me, but I used the bits of time I had the first weeks and poured time into learning about everything I could for this project. I tried to go into this with as much of an open mind as I could, learning about all these new things with eagerness. Largest on the to-do list was organizing what needed to be done, so I did what I generally do and made a list! I listed out in a spreadsheet a subset of the features SVG 2 had added, then Federico (my mentor, maintainer of Librsvg and GNOME co-founder, for those of you not seeing this post on planet GNOME) and I sorted that list, removed things that weren’t applicable, and added things that were, until we got a more detailed list up on the Librsvg Gitlab wiki.
[...]
Finally, we’re to the present day! GUADEC is this week, and I’ll be participating in the intern lighting talks on Friday, so make sure to register for it and attend! Learning about so many different things and becoming a part of this community has been an amazing experience so far, I’m very thankful for the past half of the internship and so excited about the future. Thank you!
Late Night Linux – Episode 134 – Late Night Linux
The Steam Deck is probably the best news for Linux gaming since Proton, the Mars helicopter has over-delivered, whether Windows 11 is a good opportunity for FOSS, KDE Korner, and more.
Deurbanising the Web
Let HTML5 become the web application platform. Let the browser vendors keep developing forever more. We can’t fight them (and besides, we all still want to watch YouTube), but we can escape to the countryside and rebuild something human-scale, human-controlled and human-understandable! It is true that the PDF spec has suffered feature creep (3D models?!), so we should use PDF/A instead, which forbids interactive content (normal PDFs can contain JavaScript!) and ensures your PDFs are absolutely self-contained, even embedding the fonts.
“But how can you just throw away all of the semantic qualities of HTML?!”
HTML’s semantic capabilities were oversold. Tagged PDF is just as expressive for all practical purposes. Maybe HTML supports richer metadata, but metadata is crap. Stick the right keywords in a document and 99% of semantic use cases are met.
today's howtos
10 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Install Shutter in Fedora 34 and Above
This quick guide explains the steps required to install shutter in Fedora 34 and above.
Microsoft's Proprietary Software Ransom
