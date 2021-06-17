IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Run a Linux virtual machine in Podman [Ed: Red Hat shilling its OSPS or vendor lock-in]
Podman "is a tool for managing containers and images, volumes mounted into those containers, and pods made from groups of containers. Podman is based on libpod, a library for container lifecycle management."
Magical things happen when you use Podman Machine, a feature that helps you create a basic Fedora CoreOS virtual machine (VM) to use with containers and containerized workloads.
Zoom CIO: Hybrid work demands fresh thinking [Ed: Red Hat says, let's follow the example of proprietary software surveillance companies with back door]
Access cloud files on Windows with ownCloud [Ed: Red Hat assumes you are using Windows]
Fedora Community Blog: Time to make new release schedules
We’re only a few weeks away from when F35 branches from Rawhide. That’s the start of Fedora Linux 36 development. Several years ago, I created schedules through F36, which means we’re about to run out of schedule! Before I start the process of creating schedules for F37 through F42, I want to review the existing schedules. This is your chance to let me know what tasks need to be added, removed, or edited for your team. Or if your team doesn’t have a schedule and needs one!
[...]
If your team has an existing schedule, I’ve already created an issue in the schedule repo to review it. You may be hearing from a member of the Program Management Team, but feel free to jump in with your thoughts. If your team doesn’t have a tab on the release schedule but you would like one, open an issue in the schedule repo. I’d like to have updates in by mid-August so that I can start preparing the next few years worth of schedules.
Top CI/CD misconceptions, explained | The Enterprisers Project
A continuous integration and continuous delivery ( CI/CD) pipeline has the potential to transform software delivery and advance your DevOps journey. CI/CD helps bring development and operations teams together by automating the building, testing, and deployment of applications. There is a lot of information circulating about how to build and optimize your CI/CD pipeline, but unfortunately, there are also many misconceptions. Understanding these misconceptions will help prevent missteps and delays.
Fedora 35 Looking To Employ WirePlumber For Managing PipeWire - Phoronix
While Fedora 34 successfully shipped with PipeWire for managing audio/video streams and replacing PulseAudio use-cases, with Fedora 35 this autumn the integration around PipeWire should be even better.
Fedora 35 is looking to make use of WirePlumber, a more sophisticated PipeWire session manager. As with PipeWire itself and as used by the current Fedora 34 release, a simple "example" session manager is currently used. But for Fedora 35 they are seeking approval to use WirePlumber as the superior session manager. This F35 change proposal is led by Red Hat's Wim Taymans who also leads the PipeWire efforts and thus safe to assume this change will be approved and come to fruition.
Former IBM president Whitehurst sells Durham home, heads south
Progress on PGPainless Development
Not much time has passed since I last wrote about my progress on the PGPainless library. However, I feel like its time for an update. Since the big 0.2.0 release, 4 further releases, 0.2.1 through 0.2.4 have been published. Taken together, the changes are quite substantial, so let me summarize.
Plasma Mobile 21.07 is Out
The Plasma Mobile team is happy to present the Plasma Mobile updates for July 2021. Read on to found out about all the new stuff included in this release: Also: KDE Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released With More Responsive Shell, Fixes
today's howtos
