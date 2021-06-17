The Plasma Mobile team is happy to present the Plasma Mobile updates for July 2021. Read on to found out about all the new stuff included in this release: Also: KDE Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released With More Responsive Shell, Fixes

Not much time has passed since I last wrote about my progress on the PGPainless library. However, I feel like its time for an update. Since the big 0.2.0 release, 4 further releases, 0.2.1 through 0.2.4 have been published. Taken together, the changes are quite substantial, so let me summarize.

today's howtos How to Install Splunk Data platfrom on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux Let’s learn the step-by-step way to install and configure Splunk on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 LTS Linux server to collect and analyze various data. Splunk is a data platform that allows collecting, indexing, monitoring, and analyzing machine data in large quantities (hundreds of terabytes of data per day) from various sources in real-time. Splunk has the ability to receive data from almost any source. Also, it is possible to receive the logs (machine data) from e.g. production machines, measuring devices, sensors, vehicles, etc.

How to install Monitorix on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop Monitorix is a free, open source, lightweight system monitoring tool designed to monitor as many services and system resources as possible.It has been created to be used under production Linux/UNIX servers, but due to its simplicity and small size can be used on embedded devices as well.

How to Use Netcat to Scan Open Ports in Linux The Netcat (in short NC) is a feature-rich computer networking, debugging and investigation utility that supports an extensive range of commands to manage networks and monitor the flow of network traffic data between systems using Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and User Datagram Protocol (UDP). Netcat can be a very useful tool for network and system administrators to quickly recognize how their network is performing and what type of network activity is occurring in the system. In this article, we will discuss how to install and use this versatile netcat utility to perform simple port scans to identify open ports in Linux systems.

How to install Ubuntu on Virtualbox Step by Step Guide for beginners 2021 Do you want to learn and practice Linux without install Ubuntu on you hard drive? Virtual box is best option to run multiple operating system in same time. Meantime you can use your favorite Operating System Windows / Mac and you can learn how to use Linux operating System. Linux is an Operating System. Before to use it you will have to install first on your Laptop or Desktop. But when you use virtual-box you don’t need to install on hard drive. You can use multiple operating system at same time. Today I am going to tell you “how to install Ubuntu on virtual box in Windows 10″. This article consists text and images so you can understand better.

How to copy a directory in Linux a Guide for beginners 2021 I know how to copy files in Linux by using cp command, but on same when I tried to copy the Documents directory, and I got the following error “cp: -r not specified; omitting directory ‘Documents'” Are you facing the same problem? Are you a new user of Linux and don’t know how to copy a directory in Linux? Don’t worry anymore. In this article, I cover how to copy the directory in Linux with all possibilities. So you will not face any problem in future to copy directory in Linux

Top Examples of echo command in Linux Guide for Beginners 2021 echo command in Linux is mostly used in bash/shell scripting. It is not only useful for programmers but useful for other Linux user as well. echo command in Linux is used to display a line of text/string that is passed as an argument. You can use this command to print the value of a variable on the screen.

How to save signature in MySQL | FOSS Linux Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) is a service or software used to create and manage databases based on a relational model scheme. It can be defined as an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) with a client-server model. Note: To aid improve your understanding of MySQL, some of the key terms used throughout the article have been defined.

Top reasons why systemd is a practical tool for sysadmins | FOSS Linux System daemon or systemd is a service and system manager for Linux. systemd is compatible with LSB and SysV and is available in all major distros. Certainly, as you would expect with Linux, systemd is not the only init system available. Other alternatives include OpenRC, SysVinit, runit, and s6. However, the versatility, ease of use, and power of the systemd tool make it practical for users and system administrators alike. To manage systemd, use the systemctl command, which utilizes both the functionality of SysVinit’s service and chkconfig commands. It manages system units which are representations of system services and resources. You can use it to enable or disable services permanently or for the current session.