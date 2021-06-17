Progress on PGPainless Development
Not much time has passed since I last wrote about my progress on the PGPainless library. However, I feel like its time for an update.
Since the big 0.2.0 release, 4 further releases, 0.2.1 through 0.2.4 have been published. Taken together, the changes are quite substantial, so let me summarize.
Plasma Mobile 21.07 is Out
The Plasma Mobile team is happy to present the Plasma Mobile updates for July 2021. Read on to found out about all the new stuff included in this release:
Also: KDE Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released With More Responsive Shell, Fixes
today's howtos
-
Let’s learn the step-by-step way to install and configure Splunk on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 LTS Linux server to collect and analyze various data.
Splunk is a data platform that allows collecting, indexing, monitoring, and analyzing machine data in large quantities (hundreds of terabytes of data per day) from various sources in real-time. Splunk has the ability to receive data from almost any source. Also, it is possible to receive the logs (machine data) from e.g. production machines, measuring devices, sensors, vehicles, etc.
-
Monitorix is a free, open source, lightweight system monitoring tool designed to monitor as many services and system resources as possible.It has been created to be used under production Linux/UNIX servers, but due to its simplicity and small size can be used on embedded devices as well.
-
The Netcat (in short NC) is a feature-rich computer networking, debugging and investigation utility that supports an extensive range of commands to manage networks and monitor the flow of network traffic data between systems using Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) and User Datagram Protocol (UDP).
Netcat can be a very useful tool for network and system administrators to quickly recognize how their network is performing and what type of network activity is occurring in the system.
In this article, we will discuss how to install and use this versatile netcat utility to perform simple port scans to identify open ports in Linux systems.
-
Do you want to learn and practice Linux without install Ubuntu on you hard drive?
Virtual box is best option to run multiple operating system in same time. Meantime you can use your favorite Operating System Windows / Mac and you can learn how to use Linux operating System.
Linux is an Operating System. Before to use it you will have to install first on your Laptop or Desktop. But when you use virtual-box you don’t need to install on hard drive. You can use multiple operating system at same time.
Today I am going to tell you “how to install Ubuntu on virtual box in Windows 10″. This article consists text and images so you can understand better.
-
I know how to copy files in Linux by using cp command, but on same when I tried to copy the Documents directory, and I got the following error “cp: -r not specified; omitting directory ‘Documents'”
Are you facing the same problem?
Are you a new user of Linux and don’t know how to copy a directory in Linux? Don’t worry anymore. In this article, I cover how to copy the directory in Linux with all possibilities.
So you will not face any problem in future to copy directory in Linux
-
echo command in Linux is mostly used in bash/shell scripting. It is not only useful for programmers but useful for other Linux user as well. echo command in Linux is used to display a line of text/string that is passed as an argument.
You can use this command to print the value of a variable on the screen.
-
Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) is a service or software used to create and manage databases based on a relational model scheme. It can be defined as an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) with a client-server model.
Note: To aid improve your understanding of MySQL, some of the key terms used throughout the article have been defined.
-
System daemon or systemd is a service and system manager for Linux. systemd is compatible with LSB and SysV and is available in all major distros. Certainly, as you would expect with Linux, systemd is not the only init system available. Other alternatives include OpenRC, SysVinit, runit, and s6. However, the versatility, ease of use, and power of the systemd tool make it practical for users and system administrators alike.
To manage systemd, use the systemctl command, which utilizes both the functionality of SysVinit’s service and chkconfig commands. It manages system units which are representations of system services and resources. You can use it to enable or disable services permanently or for the current session.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Podman "is a tool for managing containers and images, volumes mounted into those containers, and pods made from groups of containers. Podman is based on libpod, a library for container lifecycle management."
Magical things happen when you use Podman Machine, a feature that helps you create a basic Fedora CoreOS virtual machine (VM) to use with containers and containerized workloads.
-
Zoom CIO: Hybrid work demands fresh thinking [Ed: Red Hat says, let's follow the example of proprietary software surveillance companies with back door]
-
We’re only a few weeks away from when F35 branches from Rawhide. That’s the start of Fedora Linux 36 development. Several years ago, I created schedules through F36, which means we’re about to run out of schedule! Before I start the process of creating schedules for F37 through F42, I want to review the existing schedules. This is your chance to let me know what tasks need to be added, removed, or edited for your team. Or if your team doesn’t have a schedule and needs one!
[...]
If your team has an existing schedule, I’ve already created an issue in the schedule repo to review it. You may be hearing from a member of the Program Management Team, but feel free to jump in with your thoughts. If your team doesn’t have a tab on the release schedule but you would like one, open an issue in the schedule repo. I’d like to have updates in by mid-August so that I can start preparing the next few years worth of schedules.
-
A continuous integration and continuous delivery ( CI/CD) pipeline has the potential to transform software delivery and advance your DevOps journey. CI/CD helps bring development and operations teams together by automating the building, testing, and deployment of applications. There is a lot of information circulating about how to build and optimize your CI/CD pipeline, but unfortunately, there are also many misconceptions. Understanding these misconceptions will help prevent missteps and delays.
-
While Fedora 34 successfully shipped with PipeWire for managing audio/video streams and replacing PulseAudio use-cases, with Fedora 35 this autumn the integration around PipeWire should be even better.
Fedora 35 is looking to make use of WirePlumber, a more sophisticated PipeWire session manager. As with PipeWire itself and as used by the current Fedora 34 release, a simple "example" session manager is currently used. But for Fedora 35 they are seeking approval to use WirePlumber as the superior session manager. This F35 change proposal is led by Red Hat's Wim Taymans who also leads the PipeWire efforts and thus safe to assume this change will be approved and come to fruition.
Recent comments
1 min 11 sec ago
48 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 5 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
15 hours 21 min ago
16 hours 38 min ago
16 hours 42 min ago