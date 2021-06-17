Hardware: Cameras, Storage, and CanLite
March Networks’ Unveils Linux-Based Video Management Software (VMS) With Support For 3,000 IP Cameras On A Single Server
March Networks, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence solutions company, is pleased to announce a new highly scalable Linux version of its Video Management Software (VMS) that can support up to 3,000 cameras on a single server.
QNAP TVS-675 NAS features Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6580 x86 processor - CNX Software
QNAP has been trying something different in several in their new NAS recently. Last month, we covered QMiroPlus-201W that combines an Arm router and Intel NAS into one device, and now the company has announced another x86 NAS, but not based on Intel or AMD processor, but instead Zhaoxin’s 2.5 GHz eight-core KaiXian KX-U6580 processor.
QNAP TVS-675 NAS comes with 8GB RAM by default, six drive bays for hard drives or SSD’s, two M.2 2280 slots for SATA or NVMe storage, as well as two PCIe 3.0 x4 slots for networking, storage, or other expansion cards. The NAS also features 2.5GbE wired connectivity and an HDMI 2.0 to connect a display.
CanLite ESP32 board for CAN Bus hacking support up to two high-side switches - CNX Software
Voltlog’s CanLite is not the first ESP32 CAN bus board we’ve covered here at CNX Software, having written about Olimex ESP32-EVB and CAN32 boards a few years ago.
But the open-source hardware, compact CanLite board offers an alternative for CAN bus hacking with a built-in automotive-grade DC-DC converter as well as an optional two-channel high-side automotive-grade switches capable of switching up to 6A per channel.
Proton Experimental gets a small update and fixes Quake Champions crashes
Ready for some more testing? Valve has updated Proton Experimental once again with some new bits, including solving some crashes with Quake Champions. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. Part of the problem with Proton at times, is that developers don't often test for it and so games push out updates that then break the Windows version working on Linux with Proton. That happened again recently with Quake Champions after they added some new anti-cheat, which had caused it to be left broken for multiple weeks with Proton. The latest Proton Experimental as on July 19 notes if fixes "crashes in recent Quake Champions update.". Also: Vulkan 1.2.185 Introduces Several New Extensions - Includes Presentation Work Led By Valve - Phoronix
Release Roundup: Flameshot 0.10.0, HandBrake 1.4.0, Szyszka 2.0.0, Clight 4.6 And Zellij 0.15.0
This article covers the new release (in short summary) of Flameshot (screenshot and annotation tool), HandBrake (video transcoder), Szyszka (file renamer), Clight (tool to match your backlight level to ambient brightness using the webcam or ambient light sensors) and Zellij (terminal multiplexer with extras).
Pine64's $30 Linux Smartwatch Launches
Back in 2019, Pine64 announced that it was working on a $25 Linux smartwatch. It turns out $25 was a little optimistic because, as OMG! Ubuntu! reports, the PineTime has now launched carrying a $29.99 price tag. I think we can all forgive Pine64 for charging an extra $5, and the current Community launch price is only $26.99. Keeping in mind how little this smartwatch costs, you're getting a device that weights 38 grams and is made from a mix of zinc alloy and plastic. The display is a 1.3-inch IPS touch screen panel with a 240-by-240 pixel resolution and 65,000 colors. The internal memory consists of 64KB of RAM, 512KB of Flash system storage, and 4MB of additional flash storage. The watch is powered by a 64MHz ARM Cortex-M4F as part of the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 SoC.
