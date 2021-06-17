today's howtos
-
How I saved time with automation | Enable Sysadmin
How an IT automation initiative streamlined business practices, reduced contested billing, and even helped to satisfy a law enforcement request.
-
How to Install Docker and Docker-Compose on Rocky Linux 8
As we all know that Docker Container is the highly demanded technology in IT world. With help of Docker containers, developers and infra admins can package their application and its dependencies and can run it in one computing setup to another.
In this guide, we will cover how to install Docker and Docker Compose on Rocky Linux 8 step by step.
-
Enrico Zini: Run a webserver for a specific user *only*
I'm creating a program that uses the web browser for its user interface, and I'm reasonably sure I'm not the first person doing this.
Normally such a problem would listen to a port on localhost, and tell the browser to connect to it. Bonus points for listening to a randomly allocated free port, so that one does not need to involve some amount of luck to get the program started.
-
30 Interesting Tools and Services to Monitor Your Linux Servers
It's just not enough to deploy a specifically configured Linux server. Monitoring the servers is also crucial to maintain them effectively in long run.
If you know what's going on with your servers, you could avoid potentially catastrophic situations. Take something as trivial as disk space. If your server runs out of disk space, the running services will be affected.
This is why it is essential to install dedicated DevOps monitoring tools to ensure efficient maintenance and monitoring.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 459 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Hardware: Cameras, Storage, and CanLite
Proton Experimental gets a small update and fixes Quake Champions crashes
Ready for some more testing? Valve has updated Proton Experimental once again with some new bits, including solving some crashes with Quake Champions. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. Part of the problem with Proton at times, is that developers don't often test for it and so games push out updates that then break the Windows version working on Linux with Proton. That happened again recently with Quake Champions after they added some new anti-cheat, which had caused it to be left broken for multiple weeks with Proton. The latest Proton Experimental as on July 19 notes if fixes "crashes in recent Quake Champions update.". Also: Vulkan 1.2.185 Introduces Several New Extensions - Includes Presentation Work Led By Valve - Phoronix
Release Roundup: Flameshot 0.10.0, HandBrake 1.4.0, Szyszka 2.0.0, Clight 4.6 And Zellij 0.15.0
This article covers the new release (in short summary) of Flameshot (screenshot and annotation tool), HandBrake (video transcoder), Szyszka (file renamer), Clight (tool to match your backlight level to ambient brightness using the webcam or ambient light sensors) and Zellij (terminal multiplexer with extras).
Pine64's $30 Linux Smartwatch Launches
Back in 2019, Pine64 announced that it was working on a $25 Linux smartwatch. It turns out $25 was a little optimistic because, as OMG! Ubuntu! reports, the PineTime has now launched carrying a $29.99 price tag. I think we can all forgive Pine64 for charging an extra $5, and the current Community launch price is only $26.99. Keeping in mind how little this smartwatch costs, you're getting a device that weights 38 grams and is made from a mix of zinc alloy and plastic. The display is a 1.3-inch IPS touch screen panel with a 240-by-240 pixel resolution and 65,000 colors. The internal memory consists of 64KB of RAM, 512KB of Flash system storage, and 4MB of additional flash storage. The watch is powered by a 64MHz ARM Cortex-M4F as part of the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 SoC.
Recent comments
22 min 32 sec ago
37 min 38 sec ago
56 min 55 sec ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 57 min ago