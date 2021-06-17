today's howtos
-
What are apt-get Command Options in Linux Complete tutorial for beginners
Yes, I know the computer, It is the combination of the Software and Hardware but I am talking here software or tools which are installed inside the operating system no matter, OS is window Mac or Linux.
Installing and removing the packages from the Linux operating system is the most popular activity. If you want to be expert in the LINUX operating system you must know about the installing and removing packages.
There are lots of the methods used to manage packages inside Linux. the apt-get method is one of them.
Apt-get is a package manager used to manage packages inside the debian-based operating system, for example, Ubuntu, Kali Linux, Debian, and other debian-based distributions.
This package manager is very useful for Debian based users, It is the command-line tool for managing packages. if you are a Linux lover then you can understand the importance of the command-line tool.
-
How To Install FTP Server on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FTP Server on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FTP which stands for File Transfer Protocol is an application layer protocol that is used in the exchange of data and information between computers on a private network or internet seamlessly by use of an FTP application. Makes use of TCP on the internet. With the use of FTP, one can upload and download data with ease.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the FTP server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
-
How To Backup Files And Directories Using Rsync In Linux - OSTechNix
Looking for a reliable and robust solution to backup your data in Linux? Rsync got you covered! This guide walks you through the steps to backup files and directories using Rsync in Linux.
-
The Easy Way to Enable 'Minimize on Click' in Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!
In this post you will learn how to enable minimize on click for the Ubuntu Dock in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and above.
But what is “minimize on click”, and why do some Ubuntu users like to enable it?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 362 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
9 min 50 sec ago
1 hour 35 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago