Tuesday 20th of July 2021 02:46:21 PM
HowTos
  • What are apt-get Command Options in Linux Complete tutorial for beginners

    Yes, I know the computer, It is the combination of the Software and Hardware but I am talking here software or tools which are installed inside the operating system no matter, OS is window Mac or Linux.

    Installing and removing the packages from the Linux operating system is the most popular activity. If you want to be expert in the LINUX operating system you must know about the installing and removing packages.

    There are lots of the methods used to manage packages inside Linux. the apt-get method is one of them.

    Apt-get is a package manager used to manage packages inside the debian-based operating system, for example, Ubuntu, Kali Linux, Debian, and other debian-based distributions.

    This package manager is very useful for Debian based users, It is the command-line tool for managing packages. if you are a Linux lover then you can understand the importance of the command-line tool.

  • How To Install FTP Server on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FTP Server on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FTP which stands for File Transfer Protocol is an application layer protocol that is used in the exchange of data and information between computers on a private network or internet seamlessly by use of an FTP application. Makes use of TCP on the internet. With the use of FTP, one can upload and download data with ease.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the FTP server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How To Backup Files And Directories Using Rsync In Linux - OSTechNix

    Looking for a reliable and robust solution to backup your data in Linux? Rsync got you covered! This guide walks you through the steps to backup files and directories using Rsync in Linux.

  • The Easy Way to Enable 'Minimize on Click' in Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!

    In this post you will learn how to enable minimize on click for the Ubuntu Dock in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and above.

    But what is “minimize on click”, and why do some Ubuntu users like to enable it?

10 Must Have Tools for Linux System Administrators

A Linux system administrator’s job includes OS installation, upgrade, and monitoring system performance by constantly validating its essential software and functions. Even though every person might have their favorites, it’s necessary to have a set of tried and tested tools that enable you to manage your Linux systems as a sysadmin. Whether you are an experienced sysadmin or have just started exploring Linux, the following tools will offer you practical solutions without incurring a steep learning curve. Read more

How to Upgrade to Debian 11 from Debian 10

This guide explains the steps to upgrade debian 11 from debian 10. Read more

My list of recommended systemd-free Linux based operating systems

Not everyone likes systemd. While it’s a great operating system, it lacks a proper init system. ;) Anyway, I thought it would be a good idea to compile a list with some of the more popular systemd-free alternatives out there. The list is in alphabetical order to not favour anything in particular, but it’s perhaps no secret that I personally like (and use) Gentoo and Alpine Linux myself. Read more

Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released with Improvements for Kasts, Dialer, Shell, and More

Plasma Mobile 21.07 brings updates to the Shell with a much-improved top panel, which makes the Shell more responsive overall, the Dialer with better support for international numbers, support for hardware keyboards, and the ability to display the right contact name when receiving a call, as well as the Qrca QR reader with support for multiple cameras and the ability to import barcodes for transport tickets into the KDE Itinerary app. The Kasts podcasting app has been updated as well in this release with many new features, including the ability to resume podcast episode downloads, revamped playback speed settings, a new Discover page that lets you search https://podcastindex.org for podcasts, the ability to check for a metered connection, the ability to highlight the currently selected page in the main menu, and new settings to set up handling for played episodes. Read more

