Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open-source RAW image editor Darktable releases major update to version 3.6 – and it's very accessible

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 20th of July 2021 02:52:33 PM Filed under
Software

Traditionally the Darktable project only releases one update a year, with a new version arriving on Christmas day. But the developers behind Darktable have been adding new features and improving existing ones so quickly that one a year is no longer enough.

Going forward, Darktable users can expect two updates a year, one in summer and the other the traditional Christmas day release.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

10 Must Have Tools for Linux System Administrators

A Linux system administrator’s job includes OS installation, upgrade, and monitoring system performance by constantly validating its essential software and functions. Even though every person might have their favorites, it’s necessary to have a set of tried and tested tools that enable you to manage your Linux systems as a sysadmin. Whether you are an experienced sysadmin or have just started exploring Linux, the following tools will offer you practical solutions without incurring a steep learning curve. Read more

How to Upgrade to Debian 11 from Debian 10

This guide explains the steps to upgrade debian 11 from debian 10. Read more

My list of recommended systemd-free Linux based operating systems

Not everyone likes systemd. While it’s a great operating system, it lacks a proper init system. ;) Anyway, I thought it would be a good idea to compile a list with some of the more popular systemd-free alternatives out there. The list is in alphabetical order to not favour anything in particular, but it’s perhaps no secret that I personally like (and use) Gentoo and Alpine Linux myself. Read more

Plasma Mobile 21.07 Released with Improvements for Kasts, Dialer, Shell, and More

Plasma Mobile 21.07 brings updates to the Shell with a much-improved top panel, which makes the Shell more responsive overall, the Dialer with better support for international numbers, support for hardware keyboards, and the ability to display the right contact name when receiving a call, as well as the Qrca QR reader with support for multiple cameras and the ability to import barcodes for transport tickets into the KDE Itinerary app. The Kasts podcasting app has been updated as well in this release with many new features, including the ability to resume podcast episode downloads, revamped playback speed settings, a new Discover page that lets you search https://podcastindex.org for podcasts, the ability to check for a metered connection, the ability to highlight the currently selected page in the main menu, and new settings to set up handling for played episodes. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6