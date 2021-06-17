Open/Development Hardware: Xavier NX and Kinetic Digital Clock With Arduino
-
Xavier NX edge AI system supports four GMSL cameras
Vecow’s “EAC-2000” and “EAC-2100” computers run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX and provide 2x GbE, 2x GbE with PoE+, 4x USB 3.1, and on the EAC-2100, a CAN port and 4x GMSL cam connectors.
Vecow announced an EAC-2000 Series of fanless embedded computers that run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX. The rugged edge AI system includes a standard EAC-2000 model and a larger EAC-2100 that adds 4x Fakra-Z connectors for GMSL cameras.
Vecow manufactures several Intel-based edge AI systems with slots for Nvidia GPU cards, such as its Coffee Lake based GPC-1000. Yet, the new EAC-2000 Series is the company’s first system to run on an Nvidia Jetson module, which also handles CPU duties. The systems support applications including traffic vision, intelligent surveillance, auto optical inspection, smart factory, AMR/AGV, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 deployments.
-
Kinetic digital clock takes 7-segment displays to another dimension | Arduino Blog
Seven-segment displays have been around for ages, and they have a really cool retro aesthetic about them. Over on Instructables, user alstroemeria (known as Jacky Mok in real life) decided to build a different kind of display that utilizes individual servo motors to slide the segments out, thus creating a 3D clock. The main board in this project was the Arduino Mega, which was selected due to its large number of digital GPIO pins that can set all 28 of the servos to the correct positions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 489 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
LibreOffice’s New Website: Meet the Design Team
LibreOffice is getting a shiny new website! We’re still working on it, and everyone interested in testing and helping out can join our mailing list for updates. But today, we’re talking to the team who created the new design. Say hello to Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon, Irene Geller, Helen Tran and Zarema Ross. Together, they identified needs and use cases for the website, created mockups, and then moved on to more concrete designs. Let’s see what they have to say… [...] At the end of the day, it was teamwork that drove us to the results we have. I would like to say special thanks to our UX design team: Helen Tran – the time we spent on usability testing, deriving the insights from the research; Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon and Irene Geller- for the brainstorming we did together, going from lo-fi to hi-fi designs.
Open-source RAW image editor Darktable releases major update to version 3.6 – and it's very accessible
Traditionally the Darktable project only releases one update a year, with a new version arriving on Christmas day. But the developers behind Darktable have been adding new features and improving existing ones so quickly that one a year is no longer enough. Going forward, Darktable users can expect two updates a year, one in summer and the other the traditional Christmas day release.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 min 47 sec ago
7 min 56 sec ago
10 min 12 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago