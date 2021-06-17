Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 20th of July 2021 03:46:35 PM Filed under
Misc
  • 10 Hidden Useful Tricks for Mastodon Users

    This is a list of hidden yet useful tricks for Mastodon users. For new comers, Mastodon is like Twitter but blessed with federation and privacy features. Now let's start!

  • In a surprising move Adobe joins Blender Development Fund [Ed: Blender keeps taking money from enemies like Microsoft, Unity (Mono/Microsoft), and now Adobe]

    It was announced today that Adobe has officially joined the Blender Development Fund as a corporate Gold member to provide funding for future Blender development.

    This means that Adobe will be paying around €30,000 a year joining the likes of Facebook, Epic Games, NVIDIA, AMD, Unity, AWS, Tangent Labs, Ubisoft, Intel, Google and more in ensuring that Blender can continue providing some incredible free and open source software.

  • OSI: What does Copilot Mean for Open Source? [Ed: The corrupted OSI, which now sends the majority of its budget Microsoft's way (GitHub/proprietary software), is of course pretending that mass violation of the GPL by Microsoft is no big deal. The person who authored this piece of Microsoft apologism had also raised Microsoft money (bribes) for SFC for two years in a row and worked hard to destroy RMS after receiving an award from him.]

    Everyone’s been talking about GitHub’s recently announced Copilot tool, a new AI-powered code assistant. So, we started by asking ourselves, “Is this tool a net positive for the open source community?”

    The answer is “Maybe” but with some caveats.

  • Nextcloud Introduces Talk 12 To Take On Whatsapp And Skype-For-Business

    Nextcloud Talk provides users with all the common features of instant messaging apps, such as one on one chat, group chat, video calls, message replies, voice messages, emojis, media sharing, read status setting and a lot more available on the web and mobile. Security and respect for privacy are the biggest advantages of Nextcloud Talk, putting users in control of their data.

  • How To Speed Up a Website on Debian 9

    Speeding up a website is a very important process because most of the visitors will leave a slow website and visit a competitor’s website instead of suffering a delay. Also, they would not return to a website with poor loading speed. A faster page load speed gives visitors a better user experience. The impact of website speed is huge on search engine rankings too. If you strive to achieve good rankings on search engines, make sure to optimize your website for speed. Before we start working on improving the website speed, it is a good idea to know what is an acceptable web page speed. In general, the best practice is around three seconds.

    There are many different steps we can take to increase website speed and improve user experience. In this guide, we will show you how to speed up a website on a Debian 9 VPS.

    Listed below are the most efficient ways to increase the website speed:

  • Is ChromeOS the way to go?

    I have been wondering about this for some time. My understanding is that ChromeOS was originally designed for a permanently online computer, not really for running off-line. I haven't closely followed development, but apparently that changed, allowing off-line use.

  • Qt Extras Modules in Qt 6

    Qt 6 is a result of the conscious effort to make the framework more efficient and easy to use.

    We try to maintain binary and source compatibility for all the public APIs in each release, but some changes were inevitable in an effort to make Qt a better framework. One of those changes was to remove the platform-specific Extras modules, to ensure a cohesive cross-platform story and future for Qt 6.

  • Rust in the Linux kernel: Why it matters and what's happening next

    There's growing momentum behind an effort to make programming language Rust a second language to C for the Linux kernel. Google is backing a project led by developer Miguel Ojeda that would see Rust being used to write elements of the Linux kernel, which now underpins some of the most critical pieces of the internet's infrastructure today.

Security Leftovers

  • A local root kernel vulnerability

    Commit 8cae8cd89f05 went into the mainline kernel repository on July 19; it puts a limit on the size of buffers allocated in the seq_file mechanism and mentions "int overflow pitfalls".

  • [oss-security] CVE-2021-33909: size_t-to-int vulnerability in Linux's filesystem layer
  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel, libjdom1-java, rabbitmq-server, and systemd), Fedora (glibc), Gentoo (libpano13, libslirp, mpv, pjproject, pycharm-community, and rpm), Mageia (glibc, libuv, mbedtls, rvxt-unicode, mxrvt, eterm, tomcat, and zziplib), openSUSE (dbus-1, firefox, go1.15, lasso, nodejs10, nodejs12, nodejs14, and sqlite3), SUSE (go1.15), and Ubuntu (containerd).

  • Netgate® Releases TNSR® High Performance Router Version 21.07

    During this development period, Netgate also began the effort to move the underlying OS base from CentOS to Ubuntu, in response to the recently announced shift from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream. The company expects to have TNSR on Ubuntu commercially ready for users in November.

LibreOffice’s New Website: Meet the Design Team

LibreOffice is getting a shiny new website! We’re still working on it, and everyone interested in testing and helping out can join our mailing list for updates. But today, we’re talking to the team who created the new design. Say hello to Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon, Irene Geller, Helen Tran and Zarema Ross. Together, they identified needs and use cases for the website, created mockups, and then moved on to more concrete designs. Let’s see what they have to say… [...] At the end of the day, it was teamwork that drove us to the results we have. I would like to say special thanks to our UX design team: Helen Tran – the time we spent on usability testing, deriving the insights from the research; Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon and Irene Geller- for the brainstorming we did together, going from lo-fi to hi-fi designs. Read more

Open-source RAW image editor Darktable releases major update to version 3.6 – and it's very accessible

Traditionally the Darktable project only releases one update a year, with a new version arriving on Christmas day. But the developers behind Darktable have been adding new features and improving existing ones so quickly that one a year is no longer enough. Going forward, Darktable users can expect two updates a year, one in summer and the other the traditional Christmas day release. Read more

today's howtos

  • What are apt-get Command Options in Linux Complete tutorial for beginners

    Yes, I know the computer, It is the combination of the Software and Hardware but I am talking here software or tools which are installed inside the operating system no matter, OS is window Mac or Linux. Installing and removing the packages from the Linux operating system is the most popular activity. If you want to be expert in the LINUX operating system you must know about the installing and removing packages. There are lots of the methods used to manage packages inside Linux. the apt-get method is one of them. Apt-get is a package manager used to manage packages inside the debian-based operating system, for example, Ubuntu, Kali Linux, Debian, and other debian-based distributions. This package manager is very useful for Debian based users, It is the command-line tool for managing packages. if you are a Linux lover then you can understand the importance of the command-line tool.

  • How To Install FTP Server on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FTP Server on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, FTP which stands for File Transfer Protocol is an application layer protocol that is used in the exchange of data and information between computers on a private network or internet seamlessly by use of an FTP application. Makes use of TCP on the internet. With the use of FTP, one can upload and download data with ease. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the FTP server on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How To Backup Files And Directories Using Rsync In Linux - OSTechNix

    Looking for a reliable and robust solution to backup your data in Linux? Rsync got you covered! This guide walks you through the steps to backup files and directories using Rsync in Linux.

  • The Easy Way to Enable 'Minimize on Click' in Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu!

    In this post you will learn how to enable minimize on click for the Ubuntu Dock in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and above. But what is “minimize on click”, and why do some Ubuntu users like to enable it?

