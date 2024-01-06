Language Selection

VirtualBox 6.1.24 Released with Support for Linux 5.13 and Ubuntu Specific Kernels

VirtualBox 6.1.24 comes almost three months after version 6.1.22 to introduce support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, for both hosts and guests. As you can imagine, this means that you can now run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.13 on virtual machines or install VirtualBox on a distro running Linux 5.13.

For the first time, VirtualBox introduces support for kernels that are specific to a certain GNU/Linux distribution. In this release, there’s support for Ubuntu specific kernels, as well as kernels that are specific to the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and Desktop (SLES/SLED) 15 SP3 (Service Pack 3) operating systems.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Red Hat updates Runtimes offering, announces general availability of JBoss EAP in Microsoft Azure App Service [Ed: Red Hat has put itself in the ashtray for Microsoft ]
  • Deploy Node.js applications to Red Hat OpenShift with Helm | Red Hat Developer

    Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes, which you can use to define, install, and upgrade all types of Kubernetes applications. You can think of Helm as an operating system packager (such as apt or yum) but for Kubernetes. With Helm, you package your Kubernetes application into a chart, which is a series of files that define the Kubernetes resources for your deployment. You can use Helm for a variety of scenarios—from very simple applications to complex ones with many dependencies. Helm offers a fast and effective way for you and your customers to automate Node.js application deployments. Helm also supports Go, which allows for greater chart customization depending on user-specified values. (You can turn certain features on or off depending on the values.) For more information, see the Helm documentation. You can use Helm to deploy applications to any Kubernetes environment through the command line. It’s often as easy as helm install XYZ. However, in OpenShift we’ve worked to make it even easier. There are now two ways to deploy applications with Helm using the OpenShift user interface (UI). We'll start with a Helm chart template that was recently made available on OpenShift. You can use the template to deploy your Node.js application to OpenShift via Helm as a starter, and then customize it to create your own Helm chart. While you can also use this template to deploy to Kubernetes, it includes OpenShift extensions that make deployments easier in that environment. In the next sections, I will show you how to use the Helm chart template to deploy a Node.js application to OpenShift with just a few clicks. After that, we'll talk through the chart's implementation, and I'll show you how to package up your own Helm chart and add it to the OpenShift developer catalog.

  • CentOS In Your Car? Automotive SIG Approved - Phoronix

    The newest special interest group (SIG) approved by the CentOS Board of Directors is around the automotive space for in-vehicle automotive use-cases. The CentOS Automotive SIG is backed by Red Hat and appears to be more about having an open-source home for the company's automotive Linux efforts rather than directly pushing for CentOS within automobiles. Red Hat has been investing into in-vehicle infotainment and other efforts around Red Hat Enterprise Linux within automobiles. The CentOS Automotive SIG in turn would help drive this.

Security Leftovers

  • A local root kernel vulnerability

    Commit 8cae8cd89f05 went into the mainline kernel repository on July 19; it puts a limit on the size of buffers allocated in the seq_file mechanism and mentions "int overflow pitfalls".

  • [oss-security] CVE-2021-33909: size_t-to-int vulnerability in Linux's filesystem layer
  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel, libjdom1-java, rabbitmq-server, and systemd), Fedora (glibc), Gentoo (libpano13, libslirp, mpv, pjproject, pycharm-community, and rpm), Mageia (glibc, libuv, mbedtls, rvxt-unicode, mxrvt, eterm, tomcat, and zziplib), openSUSE (dbus-1, firefox, go1.15, lasso, nodejs10, nodejs12, nodejs14, and sqlite3), SUSE (go1.15), and Ubuntu (containerd).

  • Netgate® Releases TNSR® High Performance Router Version 21.07

    During this development period, Netgate also began the effort to move the underlying OS base from CentOS to Ubuntu, in response to the recently announced shift from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream. The company expects to have TNSR on Ubuntu commercially ready for users in November.

LibreOffice’s New Website: Meet the Design Team

LibreOffice is getting a shiny new website! We’re still working on it, and everyone interested in testing and helping out can join our mailing list for updates. But today, we’re talking to the team who created the new design. Say hello to Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon, Irene Geller, Helen Tran and Zarema Ross. Together, they identified needs and use cases for the website, created mockups, and then moved on to more concrete designs. Let’s see what they have to say… [...] At the end of the day, it was teamwork that drove us to the results we have. I would like to say special thanks to our UX design team: Helen Tran – the time we spent on usability testing, deriving the insights from the research; Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon and Irene Geller- for the brainstorming we did together, going from lo-fi to hi-fi designs. Read more

Open-source RAW image editor Darktable releases major update to version 3.6 – and it's very accessible

Traditionally the Darktable project only releases one update a year, with a new version arriving on Christmas day. But the developers behind Darktable have been adding new features and improving existing ones so quickly that one a year is no longer enough. Going forward, Darktable users can expect two updates a year, one in summer and the other the traditional Christmas day release. Read more

