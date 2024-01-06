IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat updates Runtimes offering, announces general availability of JBoss EAP in Microsoft Azure App Service [Ed: Red Hat has put itself in the ashtray for Microsoft ]

Deploy Node.js applications to Red Hat OpenShift with Helm | Red Hat Developer Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes, which you can use to define, install, and upgrade all types of Kubernetes applications. You can think of Helm as an operating system packager (such as apt or yum) but for Kubernetes. With Helm, you package your Kubernetes application into a chart, which is a series of files that define the Kubernetes resources for your deployment. You can use Helm for a variety of scenarios—from very simple applications to complex ones with many dependencies. Helm offers a fast and effective way for you and your customers to automate Node.js application deployments. Helm also supports Go, which allows for greater chart customization depending on user-specified values. (You can turn certain features on or off depending on the values.) For more information, see the Helm documentation. You can use Helm to deploy applications to any Kubernetes environment through the command line. It’s often as easy as helm install XYZ. However, in OpenShift we’ve worked to make it even easier. There are now two ways to deploy applications with Helm using the OpenShift user interface (UI). We'll start with a Helm chart template that was recently made available on OpenShift. You can use the template to deploy your Node.js application to OpenShift via Helm as a starter, and then customize it to create your own Helm chart. While you can also use this template to deploy to Kubernetes, it includes OpenShift extensions that make deployments easier in that environment. In the next sections, I will show you how to use the Helm chart template to deploy a Node.js application to OpenShift with just a few clicks. After that, we'll talk through the chart's implementation, and I'll show you how to package up your own Helm chart and add it to the OpenShift developer catalog.

CentOS In Your Car? Automotive SIG Approved - Phoronix The newest special interest group (SIG) approved by the CentOS Board of Directors is around the automotive space for in-vehicle automotive use-cases. The CentOS Automotive SIG is backed by Red Hat and appears to be more about having an open-source home for the company's automotive Linux efforts rather than directly pushing for CentOS within automobiles. Red Hat has been investing into in-vehicle infotainment and other efforts around Red Hat Enterprise Linux within automobiles. The CentOS Automotive SIG in turn would help drive this.

Security Leftovers A local root kernel vulnerability Commit 8cae8cd89f05 went into the mainline kernel repository on July 19; it puts a limit on the size of buffers allocated in the seq_file mechanism and mentions "int overflow pitfalls".

[oss-security] CVE-2021-33909: size_t-to-int vulnerability in Linux's filesystem layer

Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel, libjdom1-java, rabbitmq-server, and systemd), Fedora (glibc), Gentoo (libpano13, libslirp, mpv, pjproject, pycharm-community, and rpm), Mageia (glibc, libuv, mbedtls, rvxt-unicode, mxrvt, eterm, tomcat, and zziplib), openSUSE (dbus-1, firefox, go1.15, lasso, nodejs10, nodejs12, nodejs14, and sqlite3), SUSE (go1.15), and Ubuntu (containerd).

Netgate® Releases TNSR® High Performance Router Version 21.07 During this development period, Netgate also began the effort to move the underlying OS base from CentOS to Ubuntu, in response to the recently announced shift from CentOS Linux to CentOS Stream. The company expects to have TNSR on Ubuntu commercially ready for users in November.