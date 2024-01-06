VirtualBox 6.1.24 Released with Support for Linux 5.13 and Ubuntu Specific Kernels
VirtualBox 6.1.24 comes almost three months after version 6.1.22 to introduce support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, for both hosts and guests. As you can imagine, this means that you can now run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.13 on virtual machines or install VirtualBox on a distro running Linux 5.13.
For the first time, VirtualBox introduces support for kernels that are specific to a certain GNU/Linux distribution. In this release, there’s support for Ubuntu specific kernels, as well as kernels that are specific to the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and Desktop (SLES/SLED) 15 SP3 (Service Pack 3) operating systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 146 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Security Leftovers
LibreOffice’s New Website: Meet the Design Team
LibreOffice is getting a shiny new website! We’re still working on it, and everyone interested in testing and helping out can join our mailing list for updates. But today, we’re talking to the team who created the new design. Say hello to Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon, Irene Geller, Helen Tran and Zarema Ross. Together, they identified needs and use cases for the website, created mockups, and then moved on to more concrete designs. Let’s see what they have to say… [...] At the end of the day, it was teamwork that drove us to the results we have. I would like to say special thanks to our UX design team: Helen Tran – the time we spent on usability testing, deriving the insights from the research; Dan Gallagher, Cat de Leon and Irene Geller- for the brainstorming we did together, going from lo-fi to hi-fi designs.
Open-source RAW image editor Darktable releases major update to version 3.6 – and it's very accessible
Traditionally the Darktable project only releases one update a year, with a new version arriving on Christmas day. But the developers behind Darktable have been adding new features and improving existing ones so quickly that one a year is no longer enough. Going forward, Darktable users can expect two updates a year, one in summer and the other the traditional Christmas day release.
Recent comments
58 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 37 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago