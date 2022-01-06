VirtualBox 6.1.24 Released with Support for Linux 5.13 and Ubuntu Specific Kernels VirtualBox 6.1.24 comes almost three months after version 6.1.22 to introduce support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, for both hosts and guests. As you can imagine, this means that you can now run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.13 on virtual machines or install VirtualBox on a distro running Linux 5.13. For the first time, VirtualBox introduces support for kernels that are specific to a certain GNU/Linux distribution. In this release, there’s support for Ubuntu specific kernels, as well as kernels that are specific to the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and Desktop (SLES/SLED) 15 SP3 (Service Pack 3) operating systems.

today's leftovers 10 Hidden Useful Tricks for Mastodon Users This is a list of hidden yet useful tricks for Mastodon users. For new comers, Mastodon is like Twitter but blessed with federation and privacy features. Now let's start!

In a surprising move Adobe joins Blender Development Fund [Ed: Blender keeps taking money from enemies like Microsoft, Unity (Mono/Microsoft), and now Adobe] It was announced today that Adobe has officially joined the Blender Development Fund as a corporate Gold member to provide funding for future Blender development. This means that Adobe will be paying around €30,000 a year joining the likes of Facebook, Epic Games, NVIDIA, AMD, Unity, AWS, Tangent Labs, Ubisoft, Intel, Google and more in ensuring that Blender can continue providing some incredible free and open source software.

OSI: What does Copilot Mean for Open Source? [Ed: The corrupted OSI, which now sends the majority of its budget Microsoft's way (GitHub/proprietary software), is of course pretending that mass violation of the GPL by Microsoft is no big deal. The person who authored this piece of Microsoft apologism had also raised Microsoft money (bribes) for SFC for two years in a row and worked hard to destroy RMS after receiving an award from him.] Everyone’s been talking about GitHub’s recently announced Copilot tool, a new AI-powered code assistant. So, we started by asking ourselves, “Is this tool a net positive for the open source community?” The answer is “Maybe” but with some caveats.

Nextcloud Introduces Talk 12 To Take On Whatsapp And Skype-For-Business Nextcloud Talk provides users with all the common features of instant messaging apps, such as one on one chat, group chat, video calls, message replies, voice messages, emojis, media sharing, read status setting and a lot more available on the web and mobile. Security and respect for privacy are the biggest advantages of Nextcloud Talk, putting users in control of their data.

How To Speed Up a Website on Debian 9 Speeding up a website is a very important process because most of the visitors will leave a slow website and visit a competitor’s website instead of suffering a delay. Also, they would not return to a website with poor loading speed. A faster page load speed gives visitors a better user experience. The impact of website speed is huge on search engine rankings too. If you strive to achieve good rankings on search engines, make sure to optimize your website for speed. Before we start working on improving the website speed, it is a good idea to know what is an acceptable web page speed. In general, the best practice is around three seconds. There are many different steps we can take to increase website speed and improve user experience. In this guide, we will show you how to speed up a website on a Debian 9 VPS. Listed below are the most efficient ways to increase the website speed:

Is ChromeOS the way to go? I have been wondering about this for some time. My understanding is that ChromeOS was originally designed for a permanently online computer, not really for running off-line. I haven't closely followed development, but apparently that changed, allowing off-line use.

Qt Extras Modules in Qt 6 Qt 6 is a result of the conscious effort to make the framework more efficient and easy to use. We try to maintain binary and source compatibility for all the public APIs in each release, but some changes were inevitable in an effort to make Qt a better framework. One of those changes was to remove the platform-specific Extras modules, to ensure a cohesive cross-platform story and future for Qt 6.

Rust in the Linux kernel: Why it matters and what's happening next There's growing momentum behind an effort to make programming language Rust a second language to C for the Linux kernel. Google is backing a project led by developer Miguel Ojeda that would see Rust being used to write elements of the Linux kernel, which now underpins some of the most critical pieces of the internet's infrastructure today.