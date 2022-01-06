VirtualBox 6.1.24 Released with Support for Linux 5.13 and Ubuntu Specific Kernels
VirtualBox 6.1.24 comes almost three months after version 6.1.22 to introduce support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.13 kernel series, for both hosts and guests. As you can imagine, this means that you can now run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.13 on virtual machines or install VirtualBox on a distro running Linux 5.13.
For the first time, VirtualBox introduces support for kernels that are specific to a certain GNU/Linux distribution. In this release, there’s support for Ubuntu specific kernels, as well as kernels that are specific to the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and Desktop (SLES/SLED) 15 SP3 (Service Pack 3) operating systems.
This is a list of hidden yet useful tricks for Mastodon users. For new comers, Mastodon is like Twitter but blessed with federation and privacy features. Now let's start!
It was announced today that Adobe has officially joined the Blender Development Fund as a corporate Gold member to provide funding for future Blender development.
This means that Adobe will be paying around €30,000 a year joining the likes of Facebook, Epic Games, NVIDIA, AMD, Unity, AWS, Tangent Labs, Ubisoft, Intel, Google and more in ensuring that Blender can continue providing some incredible free and open source software.
OSI: What does Copilot Mean for Open Source?
Everyone’s been talking about GitHub’s recently announced Copilot tool, a new AI-powered code assistant. So, we started by asking ourselves, “Is this tool a net positive for the open source community?”
The answer is “Maybe” but with some caveats.
Nextcloud Talk provides users with all the common features of instant messaging apps, such as one on one chat, group chat, video calls, message replies, voice messages, emojis, media sharing, read status setting and a lot more available on the web and mobile. Security and respect for privacy are the biggest advantages of Nextcloud Talk, putting users in control of their data.
Speeding up a website is a very important process because most of the visitors will leave a slow website and visit a competitor’s website instead of suffering a delay. Also, they would not return to a website with poor loading speed. A faster page load speed gives visitors a better user experience. The impact of website speed is huge on search engine rankings too. If you strive to achieve good rankings on search engines, make sure to optimize your website for speed. Before we start working on improving the website speed, it is a good idea to know what is an acceptable web page speed. In general, the best practice is around three seconds.
There are many different steps we can take to increase website speed and improve user experience. In this guide, we will show you how to speed up a website on a Debian 9 VPS.
Listed below are the most efficient ways to increase the website speed:
I have been wondering about this for some time. My understanding is that ChromeOS was originally designed for a permanently online computer, not really for running off-line. I haven't closely followed development, but apparently that changed, allowing off-line use.
Qt 6 is a result of the conscious effort to make the framework more efficient and easy to use.
We try to maintain binary and source compatibility for all the public APIs in each release, but some changes were inevitable in an effort to make Qt a better framework. One of those changes was to remove the platform-specific Extras modules, to ensure a cohesive cross-platform story and future for Qt 6.
There's growing momentum behind an effort to make programming language Rust a second language to C for the Linux kernel. Google is backing a project led by developer Miguel Ojeda that would see Rust being used to write elements of the Linux kernel, which now underpins some of the most critical pieces of the internet's infrastructure today.
Open/Development Hardware: Xavier NX and Kinetic Digital Clock With Arduino
Vecow’s “EAC-2000” and “EAC-2100” computers run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX and provide 2x GbE, 2x GbE with PoE+, 4x USB 3.1, and on the EAC-2100, a CAN port and 4x GMSL cam connectors.
Vecow announced an EAC-2000 Series of fanless embedded computers that run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX. The rugged edge AI system includes a standard EAC-2000 model and a larger EAC-2100 that adds 4x Fakra-Z connectors for GMSL cameras.
Vecow manufactures several Intel-based edge AI systems with slots for Nvidia GPU cards, such as its Coffee Lake based GPC-1000. Yet, the new EAC-2000 Series is the company’s first system to run on an Nvidia Jetson module, which also handles CPU duties. The systems support applications including traffic vision, intelligent surveillance, auto optical inspection, smart factory, AMR/AGV, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 deployments.
Seven-segment displays have been around for ages, and they have a really cool retro aesthetic about them. Over on Instructables, user alstroemeria (known as Jacky Mok in real life) decided to build a different kind of display that utilizes individual servo motors to slide the segments out, thus creating a 3D clock. The main board in this project was the Arduino Mega, which was selected due to its large number of digital GPIO pins that can set all 28 of the servos to the correct positions.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Helm is a package manager for Kubernetes, which you can use to define, install, and upgrade all types of Kubernetes applications. You can think of Helm as an operating system packager (such as apt or yum) but for Kubernetes. With Helm, you package your Kubernetes application into a chart, which is a series of files that define the Kubernetes resources for your deployment. You can use Helm for a variety of scenarios—from very simple applications to complex ones with many dependencies.
Helm offers a fast and effective way for you and your customers to automate Node.js application deployments. Helm also supports Go, which allows for greater chart customization depending on user-specified values. (You can turn certain features on or off depending on the values.) For more information, see the Helm documentation.
You can use Helm to deploy applications to any Kubernetes environment through the command line. It’s often as easy as helm install XYZ. However, in OpenShift we’ve worked to make it even easier. There are now two ways to deploy applications with Helm using the OpenShift user interface (UI).
We'll start with a Helm chart template that was recently made available on OpenShift. You can use the template to deploy your Node.js application to OpenShift via Helm as a starter, and then customize it to create your own Helm chart. While you can also use this template to deploy to Kubernetes, it includes OpenShift extensions that make deployments easier in that environment.
In the next sections, I will show you how to use the Helm chart template to deploy a Node.js application to OpenShift with just a few clicks. After that, we'll talk through the chart's implementation, and I'll show you how to package up your own Helm chart and add it to the OpenShift developer catalog.
The newest special interest group (SIG) approved by the CentOS Board of Directors is around the automotive space for in-vehicle automotive use-cases.
The CentOS Automotive SIG is backed by Red Hat and appears to be more about having an open-source home for the company's automotive Linux efforts rather than directly pushing for CentOS within automobiles. Red Hat has been investing into in-vehicle infotainment and other efforts around Red Hat Enterprise Linux within automobiles. The CentOS Automotive SIG in turn would help drive this.
