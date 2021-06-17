Games: Ubisoft/SteamOS, Starmancer, and DXVK-NVAPI 0.4
Ubisoft are keeping an eye on the Steam Deck, will release on it if it's big enough
Today during the Ubisoft conference call where they discussed first-quarter 2021-2022 sales, Steam Deck got mentioned.
It's an interesting one, since Ubisoft has pretty much left Steam behind in favour of other stores like the Epic Games Store. The Epic store doesn't support Linux, and Epic currently have no intention to do so. So unless people are expected to manually load up Windows to replace SteamOS, companies like Ubisoft would need to bring their games back to Steam to give users a good experience.
During the conference call that we listened to today, a question was asked about the Steam Deck from one investor.
Space station building and management sim Starmancer confirmed for GOG
The release of the fantastic space station building and management game Starmancer is getting ever closer, and now a GOG released has been confirmed today. It's been a while since the Kickstarter in 2018, which showed a hugely promising idea.
Starmancer follows long after some sort of catastrophe on Earth with the remains of humanity having their brains uploaded into special memory banks. You're responsible for building up a sustainable station to enable supporting human life, which you end up growing in special pods to have a consciousness downloaded into.
"Starmancer offers gameplay with consequences, a living sandbox environment, crafting, and managing the daily lives of colonists. Create a utopian society where everyone is well fed, happy, and safe. Or go rogue and figure out how many times a colonist can eat wheat before they go crazy. The choice is yours!"
DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 Released For Improving NVIDIA Integration Atop DXVK
DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 is out today for improving the implementation of this NVIDIA driver public API interface (NVAPI) within DXVK for running Windows Direct3D games on Linux. DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 updates against the latest public NVAPI header files, now makes use of the NVIDIA Management Library (NVML) for querying various attributes on Linux, changes around log level options, and adds an optional test suite for helping to verify the NVAPI support.
