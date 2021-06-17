How Calls became a part of GNOME
Since Purism’s philosophy and GNOME’s principles are closely aligned it is not far fetched to call them a match made in heaven.
As you probably know the software stack in use on the Librem 5 is built upon GNOME technologies and has been designed by parts the GNOME Design Team.
This is why we’re happy to officially announce that Calls will become a part of the GNOME project. Having a dialer application available shows that mobile is an important use case for GNOME.
Furthermore this shows that we take upstreaming our development efforts and making them available to the wider community very seriously.
The old repository has been archived and the new repository where development takes place can be found here while the packaging for PureOS can be found here.
By moving to GNOME infrastructure we hope to generate more community interest around Calls.
