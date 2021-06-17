Since Purism’s philosophy and GNOME’s principles are closely aligned it is not far fetched to call them a match made in heaven. As you probably know the software stack in use on the Librem 5 is built upon GNOME technologies and has been designed by parts the GNOME Design Team. This is why we’re happy to officially announce that Calls will become a part of the GNOME project. Having a dialer application available shows that mobile is an important use case for GNOME. Furthermore this shows that we take upstreaming our development efforts and making them available to the wider community very seriously. The old repository has been archived and the new repository where development takes place can be found here while the packaging for PureOS can be found here. By moving to GNOME infrastructure we hope to generate more community interest around Calls.

AMD posted a new patch series bringing up a new graphics processor, Cyan Skillfish. As usual, this is a Linux-focused codename for a yet-to-be-launched product with their naming convention of an X11 color name paired with a fish species. While yet to be launched, Cyan Skillfish isn't as exciting as some of the recent RDNA2 or CDNA GPUs. Cyan Skillfish is the support for a Navi (1x) graphics processor in a forthcoming APU.

Wine 6.13 The Wine development release 6.13 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Proper scrollbar theming. - More work towards WinSock PE conversion. - Preparation work for the GDI syscall interface. - Some progress on the IPHLPAPI PE conversion. - Various bug fixes.

Wine 6.13 Released With Proper Scrollbar Theming, More PE Conversion The Wine project usually puts out new open-source development releases reliably every other week, but as is sometimes the case during the summer months, last Friday's was missed due to summer holidays. That update -- Wine 6.13 -- has now shipped today. Alexandre Julliard just issued the belated Wine 6.13 release. Among the changes this time around are now having proper scrollbar theming for Windows applications running in Wine, preparation work for the GDI system call interface, and more PE conversion work. There still is work going on the WinSock portable executable conversion and now on the IPHLPAPI PE conversion too.