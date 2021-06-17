Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 20th of July 2021 11:12:15 PM Filed under
Hardware
  • An Arduino-powered micro quadruped that fits in the palm of your hand | Arduino Blog

    Arduino-powered quadruped robots are quite common projects for hobbyists to build once they are a bit more comfortable with embedded systems. One problem with many of the pre-designed quadruped platforms is that they require a lot of time to assemble owing to their large size. This is what inspired Technovation to come up their own micro quadruped robot, which requires only a fraction of the normal amount of material and hours to construct.

    The robot is based around a central chassis that houses the Arduino Uno and sensor shield components, which provide power and signaling to the motors. Underneath this hardware stack are four servos that can rotate to the side and act as hip joints. Lastly, each leg is comprised of two servos to allow for forward motion.

  • Design for Disassembly: This Old Idea is the Wave of the Future

    The stats feel tired at this point: the EPA tells us that over 10 million tons of furniture are taken to US landfills each year, and more than 2 thousand tons of major appliances will be tossed onto the heap in 2021 alone. As product designers, this can lead us straight to an existential fever dream, imagining Victor Papanek whispering in our ear: "There are professions more harmful than industrial design, but only a few."

    The reality is that consumption-based capitalism isn't going anywhere. But we as designers and business leaders have the opportunity and the agency to devise ways to implement healthier making and sourcing methods by rethinking our approaches to design.

    How can our products' life spans be prolonged? How can our designs encourage repair? How can we insist on our work's participation in a circular economy? I give you, with as much bravado as I may, our solution: Design for Disassembly (DfD).

  • Tiny compute module and dev kit give root to STM32MP1 applications

    MYIR’s tiny “MYC-YA15XC-T” module runs Linux on ST’s STM32MP1 with up to 512MB DDR3L and 4GB eMMC and optional -45 to -85°C support. The module is supported with a “MYD-YA15XC-T” dev kit.

    MYIR announced a 39 x 37mm MYC-YA15XC-T module as a more compact alternative to its 45 x 43mm MYC-YA157C module, which similarly runs Linux on STMicroelectronics’ 650MHz to 800MHz, single- or dual-core, Cortex-A7 STM32MP1. The SoC also integrates a 209MHz Cortex-M4 MCU, cryptography, and secure boot.

    The MYC-YA15XC-T lacks the MYC-YA157C’s GbE controller and is limited to 148 stamp-hole (castellated-hole) pins instead of 164. This was enough of a difference for MYIR to whip up a custom MYD-YA15XC-T carrier board for the module instead of using the MYC-YA157C’s smaller MYD-YA157C board (see farther below).

  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G's design confirmed in latest teaser

    The OnePlus Nord 2 5G's renders that leaked last month revealed the smartphone's design, which is now officially confirmed by the phone maker as it posted a teaser of the Nord 2 5G on its social media accounts.

    The image shows us the Nord 2 5G's rear side, which is similar to the OnePlus 9's. It has a OnePlus logo, and a camera island in the top-left corner housing three cameras, with the primary camera already confirmed to use a 50MP Sony IMX7666 sensor with OIS.

AMD Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Cyan Skillfish"

AMD posted a new patch series bringing up a new graphics processor, Cyan Skillfish. As usual, this is a Linux-focused codename for a yet-to-be-launched product with their naming convention of an X11 color name paired with a fish species. While yet to be launched, Cyan Skillfish isn't as exciting as some of the recent RDNA2 or CDNA GPUs. Cyan Skillfish is the support for a Navi (1x) graphics processor in a forthcoming APU. Read more

How Calls became a part of GNOME

Since Purism’s philosophy and GNOME’s principles are closely aligned it is not far fetched to call them a match made in heaven. As you probably know the software stack in use on the Librem 5 is built upon GNOME technologies and has been designed by parts the GNOME Design Team. This is why we’re happy to officially announce that Calls will become a part of the GNOME project. Having a dialer application available shows that mobile is an important use case for GNOME. Furthermore this shows that we take upstreaming our development efforts and making them available to the wider community very seriously. The old repository has been archived and the new repository where development takes place can be found here while the packaging for PureOS can be found here. By moving to GNOME infrastructure we hope to generate more community interest around Calls. Read more

Wine 6.13

  • Wine 6.13
    The Wine development release 6.13 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Proper scrollbar theming.
  - More work towards WinSock PE conversion.
  - Preparation work for the GDI syscall interface.
  - Some progress on the IPHLPAPI PE conversion.
  - Various bug fixes.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.13.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/6.x/wine-6.13.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
  • Wine 6.13 Released With Proper Scrollbar Theming, More PE Conversion

    The Wine project usually puts out new open-source development releases reliably every other week, but as is sometimes the case during the summer months, last Friday's was missed due to summer holidays. That update -- Wine 6.13 -- has now shipped today. Alexandre Julliard just issued the belated Wine 6.13 release. Among the changes this time around are now having proper scrollbar theming for Windows applications running in Wine, preparation work for the GDI system call interface, and more PE conversion work. There still is work going on the WinSock portable executable conversion and now on the IPHLPAPI PE conversion too.

Games: Ubisoft/SteamOS, Starmancer, and DXVK-NVAPI 0.4

  • Ubisoft are keeping an eye on the Steam Deck, will release on it if it's big enough

    Today during the Ubisoft conference call where they discussed first-quarter 2021-2022 sales, Steam Deck got mentioned. It's an interesting one, since Ubisoft has pretty much left Steam behind in favour of other stores like the Epic Games Store. The Epic store doesn't support Linux, and Epic currently have no intention to do so. So unless people are expected to manually load up Windows to replace SteamOS, companies like Ubisoft would need to bring their games back to Steam to give users a good experience. During the conference call that we listened to today, a question was asked about the Steam Deck from one investor.

  • Space station building and management sim Starmancer confirmed for GOG

    The release of the fantastic space station building and management game Starmancer is getting ever closer, and now a GOG released has been confirmed today. It's been a while since the Kickstarter in 2018, which showed a hugely promising idea. Starmancer follows long after some sort of catastrophe on Earth with the remains of humanity having their brains uploaded into special memory banks. You're responsible for building up a sustainable station to enable supporting human life, which you end up growing in special pods to have a consciousness downloaded into. "Starmancer offers gameplay with consequences, a living sandbox environment, crafting, and managing the daily lives of colonists. Create a utopian society where everyone is well fed, happy, and safe. Or go rogue and figure out how many times a colonist can eat wheat before they go crazy. The choice is yours!"

  • DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 Released For Improving NVIDIA Integration Atop DXVK

    DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 is out today for improving the implementation of this NVIDIA driver public API interface (NVAPI) within DXVK for running Windows Direct3D games on Linux. DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 updates against the latest public NVAPI header files, now makes use of the NVIDIA Management Library (NVML) for querying various attributes on Linux, changes around log level options, and adds an optional test suite for helping to verify the NVAPI support.

