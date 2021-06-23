Videos/Shows: Tiling Window Managers, GNU/Linux at Work, and Akademy 2021 Interview The Killer Feature Of Tiling Window Managers Isn't Tiling I often get people telling me that they don't see the point of using a tiling window manager. I think part of the problem is the name "tiling window manager".

Using Linux at work - KDE Edition This is an update on the Linux at work series I started a while ago! At the time, I was using elementary OS on a Huawei matebook 13, to work as a Product Owner. Since then, remote work became a lot more prevalent, and I also changed distros, and laptops, so let's see how I'm making Linux and KDE work as my primary OS, on my laptop, and desktop!

Akademy 2021 Interview: In Conversation with Jeri Ellsworth A *loooong* conversation with Jeri Ellsworth, self-made inventor, chip designer, AR entrepreneur and keynote speaker at Akademy 2021.

Devices: Arduino, Design for Disassembly, MYIR, OnePlus An Arduino-powered micro quadruped that fits in the palm of your hand | Arduino Blog Arduino-powered quadruped robots are quite common projects for hobbyists to build once they are a bit more comfortable with embedded systems. One problem with many of the pre-designed quadruped platforms is that they require a lot of time to assemble owing to their large size. This is what inspired Technovation to come up their own micro quadruped robot, which requires only a fraction of the normal amount of material and hours to construct. The robot is based around a central chassis that houses the Arduino Uno and sensor shield components, which provide power and signaling to the motors. Underneath this hardware stack are four servos that can rotate to the side and act as hip joints. Lastly, each leg is comprised of two servos to allow for forward motion.

Design for Disassembly: This Old Idea is the Wave of the Future The stats feel tired at this point: the EPA tells us that over 10 million tons of furniture are taken to US landfills each year, and more than 2 thousand tons of major appliances will be tossed onto the heap in 2021 alone. As product designers, this can lead us straight to an existential fever dream, imagining Victor Papanek whispering in our ear: "There are professions more harmful than industrial design, but only a few." The reality is that consumption-based capitalism isn't going anywhere. But we as designers and business leaders have the opportunity and the agency to devise ways to implement healthier making and sourcing methods by rethinking our approaches to design. How can our products' life spans be prolonged? How can our designs encourage repair? How can we insist on our work's participation in a circular economy? I give you, with as much bravado as I may, our solution: Design for Disassembly (DfD).

Tiny compute module and dev kit give root to STM32MP1 applications MYIR’s tiny “MYC-YA15XC-T” module runs Linux on ST’s STM32MP1 with up to 512MB DDR3L and 4GB eMMC and optional -45 to -85°C support. The module is supported with a “MYD-YA15XC-T” dev kit. MYIR announced a 39 x 37mm MYC-YA15XC-T module as a more compact alternative to its 45 x 43mm MYC-YA157C module, which similarly runs Linux on STMicroelectronics’ 650MHz to 800MHz, single- or dual-core, Cortex-A7 STM32MP1. The SoC also integrates a 209MHz Cortex-M4 MCU, cryptography, and secure boot. The MYC-YA15XC-T lacks the MYC-YA157C’s GbE controller and is limited to 148 stamp-hole (castellated-hole) pins instead of 164. This was enough of a difference for MYIR to whip up a custom MYD-YA15XC-T carrier board for the module instead of using the MYC-YA157C’s smaller MYD-YA157C board (see farther below).

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's design confirmed in latest teaser The OnePlus Nord 2 5G's renders that leaked last month revealed the smartphone's design, which is now officially confirmed by the phone maker as it posted a teaser of the Nord 2 5G on its social media accounts. The image shows us the Nord 2 5G's rear side, which is similar to the OnePlus 9's. It has a OnePlus logo, and a camera island in the top-left corner housing three cameras, with the primary camera already confirmed to use a 50MP Sony IMX7666 sensor with OIS.