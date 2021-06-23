Kaisen Linux Rolling 1.7 Release Notes
After 4 months of work, I am proud to present you the final version of the 1.x series!
This is the final release because Debian has now frozen Bullseye and Kaisen has reached a real stability and positive feedback from almost all users, which is a good indicator of quality for me!
The next release will be the 2.x series, based on the future Debian 12!
This release also marks the arrival of Kaisen on Distrowatch! It's a real pleasure and honor to be part of the official Distrowatch lists, it will hopefully allow us to get more feedback on the distribution!
I also put 2 new ISOS online, after several candidate releases.
The ISO CONSOLE and NETINST.
Videos/Shows: Tiling Window Managers, GNU/Linux at Work, and Akademy 2021 Interview
Devices: Arduino, Design for Disassembly, MYIR, OnePlus
AMD Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Cyan Skillfish"
AMD posted a new patch series bringing up a new graphics processor, Cyan Skillfish. As usual, this is a Linux-focused codename for a yet-to-be-launched product with their naming convention of an X11 color name paired with a fish species. While yet to be launched, Cyan Skillfish isn't as exciting as some of the recent RDNA2 or CDNA GPUs. Cyan Skillfish is the support for a Navi (1x) graphics processor in a forthcoming APU.
How Calls became a part of GNOME
Since Purism’s philosophy and GNOME’s principles are closely aligned it is not far fetched to call them a match made in heaven. As you probably know the software stack in use on the Librem 5 is built upon GNOME technologies and has been designed by parts the GNOME Design Team. This is why we’re happy to officially announce that Calls will become a part of the GNOME project. Having a dialer application available shows that mobile is an important use case for GNOME. Furthermore this shows that we take upstreaming our development efforts and making them available to the wider community very seriously. The old repository has been archived and the new repository where development takes place can be found here while the packaging for PureOS can be found here. By moving to GNOME infrastructure we hope to generate more community interest around Calls.
