Security Leftovers
Authentication in an Enterprise
I’d like to shed some light at the process of Authentication since it’s a fundamental building block in creating secure tools that need to communicate with other actors over the network. When tools and/or users interact with one another – e.g., through a web browser – both ends of the interactions need a way to make sure, they’re communicating with the right party. Some bad actor might for example create a web page that looks like your bank’s online banking portal. With additional DNS spoofing you might be connecting to the wrong website. When you’d be trying to log in you’d be prompted for username and password. If you entered them on that phony web page, you’d provide them to the attacker. It’s imperative for your browser to be able to make sure, that this is not the case here.
Dealing with security vulnerabilities on data center servers requires more skilled staff
There is a lot of attention being paid to continuously updating servers to patch security vulnerabilities on Linux servers running in data centers – a basic step underpinning technology infrastructure in every industry. Yet, staff resources to deal with maintaining servers are not sufficient to meet the workload, said 55% of respondents in a worldwide survey by CloudLinux.
Journo who went to prison for 2 years for breaking US cyber-security law is jailed again
Former journalist Matthew Keys, who served two years in prison for posting his Tribune Company content management system credentials online a decade ago in violation of America's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, has been ordered back to prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.
On Monday, Keys, 34, a resident of Vacaville, California, received an additional six-month sentence and 18 months of supervision with computer monitoring requirements, according to the US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California. The sentence follows from a judge's finding that Keyes intentionally deleted a YouTube account he was managing on behalf of his then employer, Comstock’s Magazine.
Google and Mozilla Leftovers
Kaisen Linux Rolling 1.7 Release Notes
After 4 months of work, I am proud to present you the final version of the 1.x series! This is the final release because Debian has now frozen Bullseye and Kaisen has reached a real stability and positive feedback from almost all users, which is a good indicator of quality for me! The next release will be the 2.x series, based on the future Debian 12! This release also marks the arrival of Kaisen on Distrowatch! It's a real pleasure and honor to be part of the official Distrowatch lists, it will hopefully allow us to get more feedback on the distribution! I also put 2 new ISOS online, after several candidate releases. The ISO CONSOLE and NETINST.
8 Best Icon Themes for Ubuntu (2021 Edition)
Feast your eyes on the following set of exceptional icon themes that you can use on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and pretty much every Linux distro out there.
