Google and Mozilla Leftovers
-
Stable Channel Update for Desktop
The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 92 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.
Chrome 92.0.4515.107 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 92.
-
Chrome 92 Released With crypto.randomUUID, Security Fixes
Google today released Chrome 92 as their newest release on the browser's four-week release regiment.
Chrome 92 has a number of security changes as well as some new developer additions. Among the changes with Google Chrome 92 include...
-
Mark Mayo: How we airdropped 4700 MeebitsDAO “Red Ticket” NFTs
So what happened was that the 6th most rare Meebit was fractionalized into 1M pieces, and 30,000 (3%) of those fragments were graciously donated to MeebitsDAO by Divergence.VC. Kai proposed that a fun way to re-distribute those fractions would be to do a giveaway contest. Earn tickets for a raffle, have a shot at a chunk of a famous Meebit. Cool! There’s 3 different kinds of tickets, but for the 1st lottery Kai wanted to airdrop a raffle ticket in the form of an NFT — aka the “Red Ticket” — to every current Meebit holder so they could have a chance to win. Hype up the MeebitsDAO and have some fun!
[...]
If you’re new to Ethereum and NFTs, the first thing you need to do know is that you 1st deploy your smart contract to the blockchain, at which point it will get an address, and then you call that smart contract on that address to mint NFT tokens. As you mint the tokens you need to supply a URI that contains the metadata for that particular token (almost everything we think of as “the NFT” — the description, image, etc. — actually lives in the metadata file off-chain). We generate a JSON file for each ticket and upload it to IPFS via a Pinata gateway, and then pin the file with the Pinata SDK. (pinning is the mechanism where you entice IPFS nodes to not discard your files.. ah, IPFS..)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 274 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Google and Mozilla Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Kaisen Linux Rolling 1.7 Release Notes
After 4 months of work, I am proud to present you the final version of the 1.x series! This is the final release because Debian has now frozen Bullseye and Kaisen has reached a real stability and positive feedback from almost all users, which is a good indicator of quality for me! The next release will be the 2.x series, based on the future Debian 12! This release also marks the arrival of Kaisen on Distrowatch! It's a real pleasure and honor to be part of the official Distrowatch lists, it will hopefully allow us to get more feedback on the distribution! I also put 2 new ISOS online, after several candidate releases. The ISO CONSOLE and NETINST.
8 Best Icon Themes for Ubuntu (2021 Edition)
Feast your eyes on the following set of exceptional icon themes that you can use on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and pretty much every Linux distro out there.
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago