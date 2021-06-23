today's howtos
-
How to install Krita on Linux Lite 5.4
In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Linux Lite 5.4.
-
How to install Funkin' Salty's Sunday Night on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Salty's Sunday Night on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 20.04
Arduino IDE is an open-source application to write and upload code to Arduino compatible boards. It is a cross-platform application that works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Arduino is a hardware programming language, basically written in C and C++.
This tutorial will show you how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 20.04. There are three different ways to install Arduino on Ubuntu - using the official installer script, using the snap package, and apt.
-
The Snoring Guardian listens while you sleep and vibrates when you start to snore | Arduino Blog
Snoring is an annoying problem that affects nearly half of all adults and can cause others to lose sleep. Additionally, the ailment can be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition, so being able to know exactly when it occurs could be lifesaving. To help solve this issue, Naveen built the Snoring Guardian — a device that can automatically detect when someone is snoring and begin to vibrate as an alert.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 422 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Google and Mozilla Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Kaisen Linux Rolling 1.7 Release Notes
After 4 months of work, I am proud to present you the final version of the 1.x series! This is the final release because Debian has now frozen Bullseye and Kaisen has reached a real stability and positive feedback from almost all users, which is a good indicator of quality for me! The next release will be the 2.x series, based on the future Debian 12! This release also marks the arrival of Kaisen on Distrowatch! It's a real pleasure and honor to be part of the official Distrowatch lists, it will hopefully allow us to get more feedback on the distribution! I also put 2 new ISOS online, after several candidate releases. The ISO CONSOLE and NETINST.
8 Best Icon Themes for Ubuntu (2021 Edition)
Feast your eyes on the following set of exceptional icon themes that you can use on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and pretty much every Linux distro out there.
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 56 min ago
9 hours 59 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago