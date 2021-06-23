today's howtos
How to Install Kali Linux in VMware Workstation
If you want to start with your cybersecurity journey, Kali Linux is one of the best operating systems for you as a beginner. It has plenty of tools you can use for ethical hacking or penetration testing purposes.
Install Kali Linux on VMware, as it is one of the best options to get familiar with this advanced operating system. Even if you mess up or install a feature incorrectly in the virtual environment, it would have no adverse repercussions on the host OS.
Here’s everything you need to know about installing Kali in VMware’s virtual environment.
Upgrade Your File Transfer Security with Encryption Keys
One of the oldest still-working protocols on the Internet is FTP (File Transfer Protocol). Designed in the net’s earliest days, FTP never concerned itself with security. Later standards addressed this limitation by adding encryption, although insecure FTP remains in widespread use.
Install and Configure UFW on Debian 11 or 10
If after installing Debian 10 or 11 Bullseye you get an error in UFW firewall usage- “The command is not found” then you have to install it. And in this tutorial, we will learn that.
UFW (uncomplicated firewall) is an interface to IPTables, which is supposed to simplify the process of configuring a firewall. The aim of UFW is a straightforward command-line-based front-end for the very powerful, but not exactly easy to configure IPTables to offer. UFW supports both IPv4 and IPv6. If you want to secure the network or want to monitor the incoming and outgoing connections of your server, there is no way around a firewall. UFW is a practical tool that can be controlled and configured via the terminal.
How to zip files in Linux
Unlike other systems, you'll need to use the command line to zip files on a Linux computer.
[Older] How to Install Duf Disk Usage Utility Ubuntu 20.04 and 21.04
No, it is no Duff beer if that rings a bell. Today, we are talking about Duf disk utility, an open-source, free “Disk Usage Free Utility” written in Goland and released under MIT license. The disk utility supports multi-platforms such as BSD, Linux, macOS and Windows operating systems.
Dave Airlie: llvmpipe/lavapipe: anisotropic texture filtering
In order to expose OpenGL 4.6 the last missing feature in llvmpipe is anisotropic texture filtering. Adding support for this also allows lavapipe expose the Vulkan samplerAnisotropy feature. I started writing anisotropic support > 6 months ago. At the time we were trying to deprecate the classic swrast driver, and someone pointed out it had support for anisotropic filtering. This support had also been ported to the softpipe driver, but never to llvmpipe. I had also considered porting swiftshaders anisotropic support, but since I was told the softpipe code was functional and had users I based my llvmpipe port on that. Porting the code to llvmpipe means rewriting it to generate LLVM IR using the llvmpipe vector processing code. This is a lot messier than just writing linear processing code, and when I thought I had it working it passes GL CTS, but failed the VK CTS. The results also to my eye looked worse than I'd have thought was acceptable, and softpipe seemed to be as bad.
