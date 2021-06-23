Server: Clown, Security, and Navy Linux
-
The What and Why of Cloud-Native Security
On the road to embracing DevOps, many IT organizations still depend on traditional security practices, policies and tools that were not built to withstand the modern cloud-native approaches of scaling and complexity. With less attention paid to security, organizations fail to transform themselves in this rapidly-changing digital world. For many years, these issues were the security team’s problem; recent surveys and research highlight the importance of security at all stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC).
-
Best Server Security Tools for 2021
Server security tools used to be focused on safeguarding physical servers. Each box required login credentials, and administrative privileges were required to change anything. Software such as antivirus and malware protection were directly installed on each machine.
These days, the physical server is just another endpoint — albeit an important one. There are many ways to protect server resources, including backup, antivirus, patching, intrusion detection, and many more. Here are our top picks for the best server protection tools, in no particular order:
-
Siteage, LLC announces release sponsorship of Navy Linux
Siteage, LLC announces release sponsorship of Navy Linux, Navy Linux is currently the only option for in-place upgrades for CentOS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 307 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Dave Airlie: llvmpipe/lavapipe: anisotropic texture filtering
In order to expose OpenGL 4.6 the last missing feature in llvmpipe is anisotropic texture filtering. Adding support for this also allows lavapipe expose the Vulkan samplerAnisotropy feature. I started writing anisotropic support > 6 months ago. At the time we were trying to deprecate the classic swrast driver, and someone pointed out it had support for anisotropic filtering. This support had also been ported to the softpipe driver, but never to llvmpipe. I had also considered porting swiftshaders anisotropic support, but since I was told the softpipe code was functional and had users I based my llvmpipe port on that. Porting the code to llvmpipe means rewriting it to generate LLVM IR using the llvmpipe vector processing code. This is a lot messier than just writing linear processing code, and when I thought I had it working it passes GL CTS, but failed the VK CTS. The results also to my eye looked worse than I'd have thought was acceptable, and softpipe seemed to be as bad.
today's howtos
Google and Mozilla Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 19 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago