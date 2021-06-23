In order to expose OpenGL 4.6 the last missing feature in llvmpipe is anisotropic texture filtering. Adding support for this also allows lavapipe expose the Vulkan samplerAnisotropy feature. I started writing anisotropic support > 6 months ago. At the time we were trying to deprecate the classic swrast driver, and someone pointed out it had support for anisotropic filtering. This support had also been ported to the softpipe driver, but never to llvmpipe. I had also considered porting swiftshaders anisotropic support, but since I was told the softpipe code was functional and had users I based my llvmpipe port on that. Porting the code to llvmpipe means rewriting it to generate LLVM IR using the llvmpipe vector processing code. This is a lot messier than just writing linear processing code, and when I thought I had it working it passes GL CTS, but failed the VK CTS. The results also to my eye looked worse than I'd have thought was acceptable, and softpipe seemed to be as bad.

Audacity's new owner Muse Group has been accused of threatening to land a developer in legal hot water, a move that could result in the programmer being forced to return to China to face a government of which he has been a vocal critic. The developer in question, Wenzheng Tang, has expressed anti-China sentiments on his GitHub profile alongside a flag of Taiwan. He confirmed to The Register he is a Chinese national. We asked Tang for his approval to report on this debate, out of concern for his safety should he be deported from Canada, where he currently resides, as a result of any legal complaints brought against him. Tang explicitly acknowledged that risk. "If I am deported back to mainland China, I would at least be jailed," he said in an email that may well understate the consequences of public political opposition to the Chinese government. Nonetheless, he sees value in publicity as a form of defense. "I would rather put myself in the center of public interest," he explained. "Because of the Streisand effect, I believe a story would indeed help me rather than harm me."

today's howtos How to install Krita on Linux Lite 5.4 In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Linux Lite 5.4.

How to install Funkin' Salty's Sunday Night on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Salty's Sunday Night on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

How to Install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 20.04 Arduino IDE is an open-source application to write and upload code to Arduino compatible boards. It is a cross-platform application that works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Arduino is a hardware programming language, basically written in C and C++. This tutorial will show you how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 20.04. There are three different ways to install Arduino on Ubuntu - using the official installer script, using the snap package, and apt.

The Snoring Guardian listens while you sleep and vibrates when you start to snore | Arduino Blog Snoring is an annoying problem that affects nearly half of all adults and can cause others to lose sleep. Additionally, the ailment can be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition, so being able to know exactly when it occurs could be lifesaving. To help solve this issue, Naveen built the Snoring Guardian — a device that can automatically detect when someone is snoring and begin to vibrate as an alert.