Canonical Pushes New Ubuntu Kernel Updates to All Supported Releases

Wednesday 21st of July 2021 10:23:21 AM
Security

The new Ubuntu kernel security updates are available for Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as as for the ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) branches of Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 14.04.

Patched in these kernel updates is CVE-2021-33909, a 7-years-old privilege escalation flaw discovered by Qualys Research Labs in Linux kernel’s file system layer, which could allow an unprivileged user to create, mount, and then delete a large directory structure of over 1GB in size. This flaw affected all supported Ubuntu releases.

Open-source dev and critic of Beijing claims Audacity owner Muse threatened him with deportation to China in row over copyright

Audacity's new owner Muse Group has been accused of threatening to land a developer in legal hot water, a move that could result in the programmer being forced to return to China to face a government of which he has been a vocal critic. The developer in question, Wenzheng Tang, has expressed anti-China sentiments on his GitHub profile alongside a flag of Taiwan. He confirmed to The Register he is a Chinese national. We asked Tang for his approval to report on this debate, out of concern for his safety should he be deported from Canada, where he currently resides, as a result of any legal complaints brought against him. Tang explicitly acknowledged that risk. "If I am deported back to mainland China, I would at least be jailed," he said in an email that may well understate the consequences of public political opposition to the Chinese government. Nonetheless, he sees value in publicity as a form of defense. "I would rather put myself in the center of public interest," he explained. "Because of the Streisand effect, I believe a story would indeed help me rather than harm me." Read more

Dave Airlie: llvmpipe/lavapipe: anisotropic texture filtering

In order to expose OpenGL 4.6 the last missing feature in llvmpipe is anisotropic texture filtering. Adding support for this also allows lavapipe expose the Vulkan samplerAnisotropy feature. I started writing anisotropic support > 6 months ago. At the time we were trying to deprecate the classic swrast driver, and someone pointed out it had support for anisotropic filtering. This support had also been ported to the softpipe driver, but never to llvmpipe. I had also considered porting swiftshaders anisotropic support, but since I was told the softpipe code was functional and had users I based my llvmpipe port on that. Porting the code to llvmpipe means rewriting it to generate LLVM IR using the llvmpipe vector processing code. This is a lot messier than just writing linear processing code, and when I thought I had it working it passes GL CTS, but failed the VK CTS. The results also to my eye looked worse than I'd have thought was acceptable, and softpipe seemed to be as bad. Read more

  • How to install Krita on Linux Lite 5.4

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Krita on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • How to install Funkin' Salty's Sunday Night on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Funkin' Salty's Sunday Night on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 20.04

    Arduino IDE is an open-source application to write and upload code to Arduino compatible boards. It is a cross-platform application that works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. Arduino is a hardware programming language, basically written in C and C++. This tutorial will show you how to install Arduino IDE on Ubuntu 20.04. There are three different ways to install Arduino on Ubuntu - using the official installer script, using the snap package, and apt.

  • The Snoring Guardian listens while you sleep and vibrates when you start to snore | Arduino Blog

    Snoring is an annoying problem that affects nearly half of all adults and can cause others to lose sleep. Additionally, the ailment can be a symptom of a more serious underlying condition, so being able to know exactly when it occurs could be lifesaving. To help solve this issue, Naveen built the Snoring Guardian — a device that can automatically detect when someone is snoring and begin to vibrate as an alert.

  • Stable Channel Update for Desktop

    The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 92 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks. Chrome 92.0.4515.107 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 92.

  • Chrome 92 Released With crypto.randomUUID, Security Fixes

    Google today released Chrome 92 as their newest release on the browser's four-week release regiment. Chrome 92 has a number of security changes as well as some new developer additions. Among the changes with Google Chrome 92 include...

  • Mark Mayo: How we airdropped 4700 MeebitsDAO “Red Ticket” NFTs

    So what happened was that the 6th most rare Meebit was fractionalized into 1M pieces, and 30,000 (3%) of those fragments were graciously donated to MeebitsDAO by Divergence.VC. Kai proposed that a fun way to re-distribute those fractions would be to do a giveaway contest. Earn tickets for a raffle, have a shot at a chunk of a famous Meebit. Cool! There’s 3 different kinds of tickets, but for the 1st lottery Kai wanted to airdrop a raffle ticket in the form of an NFT — aka the “Red Ticket” — to every current Meebit holder so they could have a chance to win. Hype up the MeebitsDAO and have some fun! [...] If you’re new to Ethereum and NFTs, the first thing you need to do know is that you 1st deploy your smart contract to the blockchain, at which point it will get an address, and then you call that smart contract on that address to mint NFT tokens. As you mint the tokens you need to supply a URI that contains the metadata for that particular token (almost everything we think of as “the NFT” — the description, image, etc. — actually lives in the metadata file off-chain). We generate a JSON file for each ticket and upload it to IPFS via a Pinata gateway, and then pin the file with the Pinata SDK. (pinning is the mechanism where you entice IPFS nodes to not discard your files.. ah, IPFS..)

