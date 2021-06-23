GUADEC 2021 is the second conference to take place online as a virtual event instead of a physical venue, and that’s because the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting us. However, the best part about virtual conferences is that it won’t cost you a dime and you can join from the comfort of your living room. GUADEC 2021 is for shaping up the future of the GNOME desktop environment, especially the upcoming GNOME 41 release, as GNOME users and developers from all over the world will gather together to share their knowledge and discuss the new features and changes.

today's howtos How to encrypt a USB stick on Ubuntu Many users often store important documents on a USB stick. However, there is always the risk of losing the device along with the stored data. For this reason and in order not to allow others to access the information, device encryption is the best solution to protect the data. This can be done quickly and easily on Ubuntu.

How to Install cPanel-WHM on CentOS 8 cPanel is a popular, secure, and effective commercial control panel for web hosting services. It includes many features and can be used through a powerful graphical user interface to manage shared, re-seller, business hosting services, and more.

How to Install WordPress on Google Cloud Run with SSL Google Cloud Run is a server less container architecture which is highly scalable for running WordPress. In this guide you are going to learn how to install or deploy WordPress to Cloud Run and configure custom domain with SSL.

How to Install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 21.04 - LinuxCapable.com Syncthing is a free, open-source, peer-to-peer file synchronization application. Syncthing can sync files between devices on a local network or between remote devices over the Internet, with all data transmitted between multiple devices are encrypted with TLS. Whenever you create, modify or delete data on one peering node, the application will automatically replicate the changes to other servers. Another popular feature is Syncthing being cross-platform available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, Solaris, Darwin, and BSD making it possible to sync across multiple devices. For users wanting to try out this great syncing software, at the end of this guide, you will know how to install Syncthing on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

How to Install Portainer Docker Manager in Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX If you are an IT professional and working with Docker then you may need a UI manager for docker. There are different open source tools such as rancher and portainer are available to manage different docker environments such as docker host, containers. Volumes, networks etc. In this article, we will learn how to install and configure Portainer in Ubuntu 20.04 and use it to manage docker environments. Portainer is a lightweight UI manager for docker which can be used to manage different docker environments such as docker hosts or docker swarm clusters. Portainer runs in a single container and supports any Docker engine including Linux Container or windows native container and other platforms too. It makes it easy to manage all our Docker resources such as containers, images, volumes, networks, and more.