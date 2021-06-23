Android Leftovers
-
Android 12 bug leaves missed call notification stuck - 9to5Google
-
The ROG Phone 3 is finally getting its Android 11 update
-
Asus ROG Phone 3 finally gets Android 11 update - GSMArena.com news
-
[Updated] Android 11 update tracker for major OEMs/skins (One UI 3/3.1, MIUI 12, OxygenOS 11, Funtouch OS 11/OriginOS, ColorOS 11 & Realme UI 2) - PiunikaWeb
-
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update tracker: These phones received so far
-
ZTE Blade V30 and Blade V30 Vita launched with 5000mAh battery, Android 11 - Technology News
-
Galaxy A10e is the latest Samsung phone to get Android 11 - comments
-
Android TV gets Tinder-style recommendations
-
Altice USA launches Android TV streaming device – Digital TV Europe
-
Android Auto to get better support for automatically opening - 9to5Google
-
‘Efforts on to bring Android tech within student’s reach’ - The Hindu
-
YouTube Music for Android loses 'Offline Mixtape' shortcut - 9to5Google
-
Gmail and Android users treated to new emoji in major Google overhaul | Express.co.uk
-
Verizon and Google team up to bring enhanced messaging services to Android users, Digital Platforms & Services | TelecomTV
-
3 Ways to Play YouTube Video With Screen Off on Android – Gadgets To Use
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 437 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GUADEC 2021 Online Conference Kicks Off for the GNOME 41 Desktop Environment
GUADEC 2021 is the second conference to take place online as a virtual event instead of a physical venue, and that’s because the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting us. However, the best part about virtual conferences is that it won’t cost you a dime and you can join from the comfort of your living room. GUADEC 2021 is for shaping up the future of the GNOME desktop environment, especially the upcoming GNOME 41 release, as GNOME users and developers from all over the world will gather together to share their knowledge and discuss the new features and changes.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Top Android Emulators to Run and Test Android Apps on Linux
Android is built on top of a heavily customized Linux kernel. So, running mobile apps on Linux makes sense using an Android emulator. While this is not something new that you can do on your Linux machine, it is a feature more in demand after Windows introduced the ability to run Android apps in 2021. Not just limited to using apps, some of the Android emulators can also come in handy for development and testing.
Recent comments
2 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 54 min ago
16 hours 3 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
22 hours 2 min ago