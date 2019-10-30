Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
A framebuffer hidden in plain sight
Soon after I set up my Rockpro64 board, Peter Robinson told me about an annoying bug that happened on machines with a Rockchip SoC.
The problem was that the framebuffer console just went away after GRUB booted the Linux kernel.
Kushal Das: Trouble of zoom and participant name [Ed: Planet Fedora becomes inherently satirical, pushing Microsoft's proprietary software and anti-Linux things; "Tips on how journalists can avoid getting snooped" over at... yes, proprietary software with surveillance and backdoors]
Run GitHub Actions on Fedora CoreOS [Ed: This has got to be a joke. Fedora Magazine is promoting Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly and GPL violations.]
Encrypting and decrypting archives with 7-Zip
7-Zip is a free, open source, cross-platform compression and encryption utility that neither requires registration or any kind of payment to use, even in a commercial environment. It's licensed under the GNU LPGL and other licenses. It's likely that you've at least heard of 7-Zip somewhere in your travels because it's been around since 1999. I think you'll like its many features, and I'm happy to bring this little gem to light, especially if you've never used it and you're looking for an encryption solution for your backups.
5 IT leadership mistakes to avoid: Alabama CIO of the Year winners share
One of the most rewarding roles CIOs play is nurturing the next generation of IT leadership. It’s an opportunity to pass along the wisdom and, importantly, lessons learned from a career navigating the complexities and constantly evolving priorities of IT.
We caught up with CIOs who recently won the 2021 Alabama CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards to learn more about what it takes to be a strong IT leader today. The awards were presented by the Alabama CIO Leadership Association, a professional community that annually recognizes CIOs for their excellence in technology leadership.
Your people are essential to your success as a leader.
One theme each of these award-winning CIOs could agree on: Your people are essential to your success as a leader. How you empower, support, include, and invest in them can make the difference between good and great leadership. Read on for five mistakes rising IT leaders and seasoned CIOs alike should avoid.
Bootstrap GitOps with Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines and kam CLI | Red Hat Developer
See for yourself how deploying applications with the kam command-line interface simplifies GitOps adoption and streamlines application delivery.
5 more CI/CD misconceptions, explained
A successful DevOps transformation requires an efficient and effective continuous integration and continuous delivery/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline. One step toward establishing effective CI/CD is to rule out common misconceptions that can delay progress or cause toil. Part one of this two-part series featured the top CI/CD misconceptions from the perspective of DevOps Institute ambassadors. Part two continues to explore these misperceptions.
Any organization moving toward DevOps maturity should consider whether it is being misled by some of these common assumptions. A misconception that I frequently encounter is the view that CI/CD is a potential replacement for the need for skilled humans. However, the purpose of CI/CD automation is to perform consistent, redundant tasks so that humans can be free to do work that requires unique skills and critical thinking.
IBM's 3% sales growth may not seem like much but it's the biggest it's had in three years [Ed: For IBM to take 'growth' it needed to compare performance to a disastrous pandemic years and not count expenses like takeovers]
IBM on Monday reported better than anticipated revenue for Q2 2021, sending its shares up in after-hours trading.
Big Blue, evidently unfazed by a multi-week email disruption that's still not entirely resolved, delivered sales totaling $18.7bn for the quarter, an increase of three per cent year over year. It's the strongest revenue growth for the biz in three years. Net income, however, fell by three per cent to $1.3bn for the quarter.
Sigstore: An open answer to software supply chain trust and security [Ed: IBM and Google uses the so-called 'Linux' Foundation to centralise control over what you can and cannot install on your own system]
Kasten K10 Certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator Now Available Through Red Hat Marketplace