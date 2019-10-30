Programming Leftovers 4 Software Programming Challenges for Today’s Developers | IT Pro Despite advances in tools, platforms, and languages, software programming challenges dog developers.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: pkgKitten 0.2.2 on CRAN: Small Updates A new release 0.2.2 of pkgKitten is now on CRAN, and will be uploaded to Debian. pkgKitten makes it simple to create new R packages via a simple function invocation. A wrapper kitten.r exists in the littler package to make it even easier.

GraalVM 21.2 Released With New Optimizations, Better Linux AArch64 Support Oracle has published a new version of GraalVM, its open-source Java JVM/JDK implemented in Java that also supports other programming languages and execution modes. GraalVM continues to be quite an interesting effort given its various languages supported and interesting technical experiments/features in the name of greater Java performance and other innovative features. GraalVM 21.2 is another interesting release both for the pure community open-source project and also some new extras only within GraalVM Enterprise too. Among the changes catching my eye with GraalVM 21.2 include:

Perl Weekly Challenge 122: Average of Stream and Basketball Points

Proprietary Games and Proprietary Software Steam Next Fest returns on October 1 with developers able to submit now | GamingOnLinux Another big Steam event is coming up with the Steam Next Fest due to be live once again on October 1. This is the event where for a limited time, developers put up fresh demos of their upcoming games. Not only that, you're able to watch various livestreams of talks directly from developers and watch them play their games directly on Steam pages. For developers, they have until August 15 to submit their game for review, along with a demo.

RimWorld 1.3 and the Ideology DLC are officially out now | GamingOnLinux A big new expansion and a big free update for everyone, RimWorld has expanded once again and so it might be time to dive back in to build just one more colony. Calling Ideology a DLC probably isn't doing it justice. It's a pretty deep expansion, opening up tons of new ways on how you build your colony and manage your people. With a full customizable belief system based on "memes" which are the core ideas the belief is based upon including the likes of giving animals the same rights as humans, nudism that speak for itself, cannibalism, transhumanism and many more than can be combined together. These memes can have different rules, people can be converted to different beliefs and more. Sounds awesome.

Spam Kingpin Peter Levashov Gets Time Served A federal judge in Connecticut today handed down a sentence of time served to spam kingpin Peter “Severa” Levashov, a prolific purveyor of malicious and junk email, and the creator of malware strains that infected millions of Microsoft computers globally. Levashov has been in federal custody since his extradition to the United States and guilty plea in 2018, and was facing up to 12 more years in prison. Instead, he will go free under three years of supervised release and a possible fine.

Cyber attackers ‘weaponising’ Operational Technology to harm, kill humans: study According to Gartner’s research on operational technology, security incidents in OT and other cyber-physical systems (CPS) have three main motivations - actual harm, commercial vandalism (reduced output) and reputational vandalism (making a manufacturer untrusted or unreliable). Gartner predicts that the financial impact of CPS attacks resulting in fatal casualties will reach over $50 billion by 2023, and even without taking the value of human life into account, the costs for organisations in terms of compensation, litigation, insurance, regulatory fines and reputation loss will be significant.