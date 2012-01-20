Free open-source handwriting notetaking app Xournal++ 1.1.0 was released with many new features and improvements. Xournal++ (aka Xournalpp) is a note taking app that support pen input from devices such as Wacom, Huion, XP Pen tablets. It also features PDF annotation, Lua scripting, and LateX support. The Xournal++ 1.1.0 is a new major release follows the XDG Base Directory Specification. The config files will now be stored in user .config folder instead of user home.

Severa USB hacking/debugging boards were launched in 2020 either based on microcontrollers or FPGA with the likes of Tigard (FTDI FT2232HQ), Ollie (STM32F042), Glasgow Interface explorer (Lattice Semiconductor iCE40), or Protocol Droid (STM32). All those were launched on Crowd Supply, and there’s now another one with LUNA “multi-tool for building, analyzing, and hacking USB devices” based on a Lattice Semiconductor LFE5U-12F ECP5 FPGA that raised over $100,000 in a few days.

Vecow Vecow EAC-2000 series fanless embedded system features NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX module for the deployment of AI vision and industrial applications including traffic vision, intelligent surveillance, auto optical inspection, Smart Factory, AMR/AGV, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. The computer comes with up to four Fakra-Z connectors to connect GMSL cameras, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two of which with PoE+ support, takes 9V to 50V wide range DC input, and can operate in a wide temperature range from -25°C to 70°C.

Portwell’s “Nano-6063” SBC is equipped with Intel’s Atom x6000E with up to 32GB DDR4, triple displays, GbE, 2.5GbE with TSN/TCC, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, SATA, serial, M.2, mini-PCIe, and -40 to 85°C support. American Portwell has launched an Intel Elkhart Lake based Nano-ITX board, which follows its Apollo Lake powered Nano-6062. This is the first board we have seen equipped with the 10nm Atom x6000E that uses the 120 x 120mm Nano-ITX form factor. Other Elkhart Lake SBCs include Congatec’s Conga-PA7 Pico-ITX SBC, Ibase’s 3.5-inch IB836, Avalue’s 3.5-inch ECM-EHL, and Advantech’s AIMB-218 thin Mini-ITX board.

Radxa unveiled a “Rock 3 Model B” SBC with the same RK3568 as the Rock 3A but with the addition of WiFi/BT, a second GbE port, native SATA, and M.2 B-key and SIM slots for 4G/5G instead of E-key. A few days after announcing a developer-only launch of its Raspberry Pi style, Rockchip RK3568 based Rock 3 Model A SBC, Radxa has posted images and preliminary specs for an upcoming Rock 3 Model B. This larger board offers native SATA and dual GbE ports, enabling improved support for NAS and networking applications.

MYIR launched a fairly compact SoM and accompanying development board based on STM32MP1 Cortex-A7 microprocessor in January 2020. But apparently, the 45mm by 43mm MYC-YA157C module was too big (or expensive) for some customers, so the company has now designed a smaller STM32MP1 SoM with MYC-YA157C-T measuring just 39mm by 37mm thanks to the removal of the Ethernet PHY. [...] The module is especially suited to industrial control, consumer electronics, smart home, medical devices, and the company provides Linux 5.4.31 and the source code for the necessary drivers.