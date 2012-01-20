Devices Leftovers
MYIR launched a fairly compact SoM and accompanying development board based on STM32MP1 Cortex-A7 microprocessor in January 2020. But apparently, the 45mm by 43mm MYC-YA157C module was too big (or expensive) for some customers, so the company has now designed a smaller STM32MP1 SoM with MYC-YA157C-T measuring just 39mm by 37mm thanks to the removal of the Ethernet PHY.
[...]
The module is especially suited to industrial control, consumer electronics, smart home, medical devices, and the company provides Linux 5.4.31 and the source code for the necessary drivers.
Radxa unveiled a “Rock 3 Model B” SBC with the same RK3568 as the Rock 3A but with the addition of WiFi/BT, a second GbE port, native SATA, and M.2 B-key and SIM slots for 4G/5G instead of E-key.
A few days after announcing a developer-only launch of its Raspberry Pi style, Rockchip RK3568 based Rock 3 Model A SBC, Radxa has posted images and preliminary specs for an upcoming Rock 3 Model B. This larger board offers native SATA and dual GbE ports, enabling improved support for NAS and networking applications.
Portwell’s “Nano-6063” SBC is equipped with Intel’s Atom x6000E with up to 32GB DDR4, triple displays, GbE, 2.5GbE with TSN/TCC, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, SATA, serial, M.2, mini-PCIe, and -40 to 85°C support.
American Portwell has launched an Intel Elkhart Lake based Nano-ITX board, which follows its Apollo Lake powered Nano-6062. This is the first board we have seen equipped with the 10nm Atom x6000E that uses the 120 x 120mm Nano-ITX form factor. Other Elkhart Lake SBCs include Congatec’s Conga-PA7 Pico-ITX SBC, Ibase’s 3.5-inch IB836, Avalue’s 3.5-inch ECM-EHL, and Advantech’s AIMB-218 thin Mini-ITX board.
Vecow Vecow EAC-2000 series fanless embedded system features NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX module for the deployment of AI vision and industrial applications including traffic vision, intelligent surveillance, auto optical inspection, Smart Factory, AMR/AGV, and other AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.
The computer comes with up to four Fakra-Z connectors to connect GMSL cameras, as well as four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two of which with PoE+ support, takes 9V to 50V wide range DC input, and can operate in a wide temperature range from -25°C to 70°C.
Severa USB hacking/debugging boards were launched in 2020 either based on microcontrollers or FPGA with the likes of Tigard (FTDI FT2232HQ), Ollie (STM32F042), Glasgow Interface explorer (Lattice Semiconductor iCE40), or Protocol Droid (STM32).
All those were launched on Crowd Supply, and there’s now another one with LUNA “multi-tool for building, analyzing, and hacking USB devices” based on a Lattice Semiconductor LFE5U-12F ECP5 FPGA that raised over $100,000 in a few days.
Handwriting Notetaking App Xournal++ 1.1.0 Released for Linux
Free open-source handwriting notetaking app Xournal++ 1.1.0 was released with many new features and improvements.
Xournal++ (aka Xournalpp) is a note taking app that support pen input from devices such as Wacom, Huion, XP Pen tablets. It also features PDF annotation, Lua scripting, and LateX support.
The Xournal++ 1.1.0 is a new major release follows the XDG Base Directory Specification. The config files will now be stored in user .config folder instead of user home.
KDE is to Linux what 7 was to Windows
If you ask most devoted fans, Widows 7 was the best iteration of the desktop operating system. It still held true to the look and feel users had come to rely on but gave just enough modernity to pull it out of the cold, out-of-touch grip of the software Grim Reaper. That's why, when Microsoft put the kibosh on Windows 7, the community at large was up in arms. They didn't want to let go of what was familiar and what worked so well for them.
I see KDE as holding the same spot for Linux users. This open-source desktop has been, for some time, the perfect marriage of old and new school design and execution. It's got all the goodness of the past, with just enough future flavor to make it feel like it's both familiar and modern at the same time.
It's because of that old-school feeling that I tend to not give KDE enough love. And that's a shame because if KDE Neon (and version 5.22.1 of KDE) has shown me anything, it's that this desktop deserves the attention and accolades it has missed for a while.
To resolve that oversight, I thought I'd spin up a virtual machine of the latest KDE Neon release and see what was what. I'm happy to report, I was quite pleasantly surprised. With the KDE Neon distributions, users are treated to the latest version of the KDE desktop and an operating system that runs incredibly smoothly. It's not perfect, but for anyone looking for the best introduction to Linux, this might well be the ideal choice.
today's howtos
Git Cola is a stylish, powerful GUI for Git development. It is a free program to use and is written with Python 2 and 3. We’ll go over how you can install Git Cola on all mainstream Linux operating systems in this guide.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Shutter Screenshot Tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The shutter is a feature-rich screenshot program for Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu. You can take a screenshot of a specific area, window, desktop, menus, or any specific area that can be taken with ease. Apart from that, there is a fully-featured editor to edit the captured screenshots. The editor’s most notable features are adding text, highlighting areas, putting in arrows, cropping the image, and adding different effects.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Shutter Screenshot Tool on a Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenFire on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Openfire is an open-source XMPP messaging and collaboration platform. XMPP is a widely adopted and open messaging protocol that is easily used from any operating system on any platform. The design of Openfire means that it is easily extended with plugins that are available from their website.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the OpenFire on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
For operating systems having the correct time zone is required for system tasks and processes and down to the minor parts such as logs by your applications. Having incorrect information can impact systems when setting up automatic jobs such as cron jobs that rely on the system’s timezone to execute.
For Ubuntu server users, the time zone by default is not set however, Desktop users with an active Internet connection may have this automatically set up if not, it can be set up in two different ways.
At the end of this guide, you will know how to configure Timezone on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The same principle will work for the newer version Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).
A full transition from Windows to Linux may not be easy, that is why Ubuntu allows its users to test the live CD (or USB) first to see if they like it, then install it on their systems. This guide shows you how to create a bootable Ubuntu USB in Windows. Using this media, you can boot up Ubuntu on any computer, perform your tasks and leave the main OS unmodified.
UPower is an abstraction for enumerating power devices, listening to device events and querying history and statistics.
It comes with a command-line client called upower, which makes it possible to check the status of your device via the shell. I have a wireless mouse called Logitech G305 and this is the output I get with upower --dump...
Today, the Kubernetes community made the 1.22 release candidate available, a few weeks ahead of general availability, planned for August the 4th. We invite developers, platform engineers and cloud tech enthusiasts to experiment with the new features, report back findings and bugs. MicroK8s is the easiest way to get up and running with the latest version of K8s for testing and experimentation.
MicroK8s is a lightweight, pure-upstream Kubernetes distribution with enterprise features such as self-healing high availability, Prometheus, Grafana and Istio baked-in as add-ons. As MicroK8s tracks all upstream releases, you can use the snap channels to select between, e.g. the latest/stable release for production or a beta or release candidate release for testing.
Recently, many services provide an HTTP-based API to send messages. With a bit of luck, the given service is already supported directly by syslog-ng, or by using the Apprise Python library from the syslog-ng Python destination. In other cases, you need to do the research yourself on how the given HTTP-based service works. It might be scary at first, but often, it just takes a bit of experimenting and reading the documentation.
In this blog, I’m showing you how to send log messages to Seq, a container-based log management software for application logs. The focus of this blog is to understand what to look for in the documentation of software to create an http()-based destination in syslog-ng. You can install Seq in a container, it is easy, but not necessary.
apt-get command is used to manage package in Ubuntu and other Debian based distribution. You can install, remove software in Ubuntu, You can update upgrade ubuntu and other operating systems with help of this command.
If you want to install new software on the Linux operating system by apt-get command but you get the error “apt-get command not found“. This is really the biggest problem for the new user. Neither you can install new packages nor you can update and upgrade ubuntu.
apt-get is not working, how will you install a new package? If the problem only of installing new packages then it can be solved. You can use dpkg command to install deb files in ubuntu and derivatives.
One of the first things I look for on a fresh installation of a laptop is how to enable tap-to-click automatically. Most window managers and desktop environments make this easy with a control panel that has toggles or drop-down menus.
However, this requires a little more effort in i3. Fortunately, there are two routes to get it enabled: in xorg’s configuration or via your i3 configuration.
