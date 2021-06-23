Language Selection

today's leftovers

  • Using the MKR IoT Carrier board as a game console

    One of the first things many makers try to do when they receive a new piece of cool hardware is write a game for it. This is exactly what Johan Halmén did with his Breakout console that uses the Arduino MKR IoT Carrier board and an MKR1000 to both run and display the game.

    Breakout typically involves moving a paddle horizontally along the bottom of the screen to bounce a ball that can destroy the bricks above it. However, since the carrier board’s color OLED screen is circular, Halmén had to create a different version of this, which he calls “BreakIn.” His game features a bunch of hexagonal tiles in the middle and a paddle that moves around the outside that is controlled by the onboard accelerometer. This lets the player tilt the device to move their paddle quickly and accurately.

  • The ‘Hey Dude, Where Can I Get That Wallpaper?’ Blog Post

    If you’ve been lusting after the colourful desktop wallpapers I’ve been using in screenshots for articles and tweets during the past month or so, this post is for you.

    Quite a few of you have reached out to ask me for a link to the wallpapers you’ve glimpsed in a screenshot. You’ve also asked me where I get my wallpapers from. Rather than continuing to reply individually I figured I’d throw a quick post up here to share, and maybe reach those who did wonder but were too afraid to ask.

    Plus, a post on wallpapers gives me a chance to poke a bit of fun at Ubuntu 21.04 and its ‘unique’ desktop wallpaper:

  • Why Ubuntu Certification Matters for AIoT

    DFI is the world’s first industrial computer manufacturer to join the Ubuntu IoT Hardware Certification Partner Program. Three DFI products have been certified recently, which means you will have an out-of-box experience, secure, faster time to market with DFI products and Ubuntu.

  • Restarting Development of the KDE Connect iOS App for GSoC

    Google Summer of Code 2021 with KDE, How it started and what we aim to achieve

  • XmlListModels in Qt 6 – Life of a Developer

    I had a look at a small XmlListModel based project of mine and started migrating the code from Qt 5.12 to Qt 6.2. The code ports pretty cleanly, but there are some caveats to be aware of.

    As I’m lazy, I started by changing the imports from 2.12 to 6.2 and tried running the code. The first changes I had to make was to change the import from QtQuick.XmlListModel to QtQml.XmlListModel. I also learned that the import statement no longer requires a specific version to be specified – I’m not sure if I’m a fan of that quite yet.

  • Ricardo Garcia: Debugging shaders in Vulkan using printf

    Debugging programs using printf statements is not a technique that everybody appreciates. However, it can be quite useful and sometimes necessary depending on the situation. My past work on air traffic control software involved using several forms of printf debugging many times. The distributed and time-sensitive nature of the system being studied made it inconvenient or simply impossible to reproduce some issues and situations if one of the processes was stalled while it was being debugged.

    In the context of Vulkan and graphics in general, printf debugging can be useful to see what shader programs are doing, but some people may not be aware it’s possible to “print” values from shaders. In Vulkan, shader programs are normally created in a high level language like GLSL or HLSL and then compiled to SPIR-V, which is then passed down to the driver and compiled to the GPU’s native instruction set. That final binary, many times outside the control of user applications, runs in a quite closed and highly parallel environment without many options to observe what’s happening and without text input and output facilities. Fortunately, tools like glslang can generate some debug information when compiling shaders to SPIR-V and other tools like Nsight can use that information to let you debug shaders being run.

  • Open-Source Radeon Tools Updated With Expanded RDNA(2) Support, Other Features

    In addition to NVIDIA releasing new open-source GameWorks projects this week for the Game Developers Conference, AMD with their GPUOpen initiative has released several updated Radeon Windows/Linux tools.

    Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.5 is out today with expanded RDNA2 support (GFX1032 target support), support for analyzing OpenCL on RDNA/RDNA2/CDNA targets, live VGPR analysis and control-flow graph support within the Vulkan path, and a variety of other bug fixes and improvements to this graphics analyzer.

  • Launch: Hands-On With System76’s Keyboard

    Last week I received a package. At first, I didn’t know what it was. I wasn’t expecting anything from Amazon; I haven’t ordered anything there recently. Then I realized, “This has gotta be that keyboard from System76!” It took so long to get this that I had nearly forgotten that I was going to get a review unit.

    And sure enough, upon opening the package, it was none other than the Launch — the ultra-customizable keyboard from System76. It’s actually kind of nice having something other than a laptop to open up and review.

    The particular review unit I received is using jade switches, meaning they offer this sort of “click” sound when pressing a key. When ordering a unit, you can either get this or royal switches — tactile keys that aren’t as loud when pressing them. The only other thing you can customize when ordering one of these is how long you want the warranty period to last. Price comes to $285 with either type of switch.

Free Software Leftovers

  • Colonisation by algorithms: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the ethical use of predictive analytics

    In the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), data is contributed by users, technology and cyberphysical interfaces. Inevitably, the data and algorithms find a way to “collude”, which brings about unintended consequences that could, among others, gravely challenge the recently promulgated Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) as well as the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), and personal and/or organisational cybersecurity. This new “revolution” offers opportunities for the coming together of engineering and the humanities. Just before the lockdown, the writers of this article headed for coffee at one of Johannesburg’s malls. Arriving at our favourite coffee shop, we placed our order for cappuccino and caffè Americano and sat down for a conversation about the success of a research project in the humanities and social sciences. We then took a photo and shared it with other participants of the research project and uploaded the image to Facebook.

  • Accessibility in open source for people with ADHD, dyslexia, and Autism Spectrum Disorder

    For a long time, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, Asperger syndrome, dyslexia, and other neurodiverse conditions were considered things that hold people back. But now, many researchers and employers recognize that neurodiversity is a competitive advantage, especially in technology, and especially when certain accommodations are provided. This is certainly true for me. I'm a 39-year-old teacher in Sweden diagnosed with ADHD and Asperger's (also referred to as Autism Level 1). I'm also an intermediate Linux user and use it daily for Java programming, productivity, and gaming. I've been using Linux since the late 1990s, and I've learned ways open source programs can be made more accessible for people with these conditions. For example, I use accessibility software, including speech synthesis to find spelling errors and calendar software accommodations to help with my Asperger's and ADHD.

  • Enable dark mode in Firefox without changing themes
  • GCC 11.2 RC1 Compiler Punted For Testing

    Three months after GCC 11.1 arrived as the first stable release of GCC 11, GCC 11.2 is set to be released soon while out today is the first and only planned release candidate. The GCC 11.2 release candidate is available today with many bug fixes that have been back-ported to the GCC 11 stable branch over the past quarter. If all goes well GCC 11.2 will advance on to its official release next week.

  • Philippe Aigrain, co-founder of La Quadrature du Net [And in French]

    The Free Software Foundation learned with sadness about the death of Philippe Aigrain, co-founder of La Quadrature du Net. We express our condolences to his family, and to his friends and colleagues. Richard Stallman "considered him a personal friend even though we interacted only rarely in recent years. I am sad that he is gone."

Programming Leftovers

  • The Rust Programming Language Blog: Rust 2021 public testing period

    We are happy to announce that the Rust 2021 edition is entering its public testing period. All of the planned features for the edition are now available on nightly builds along with migrations that should move your code from Rust 2018 to Rust 2021. If you'd like to learn more about the changes that are part of Rust 2021, check out the nightly version of the Edition Guide.

  • Released Giblog 2.0, and a movie "How to create your web site using Giblog and Perl"

    Released Giblog 2.0. GIblog is a tool to create your web site easily.

  • Ravgeet Dhillon: Progress Bar in Next.js

    Sometimes when we transition from one route to another, it takes a little time to do so due to different factors. Behind the scenes, it may be rendering a complex page component or doing an API call. In such cases, the app looks like it has frozen for some seconds and then suddenly transitions to the next route. This results in a poor UX. In such cases, it is better to add a progress bar to our application which gives our users a sense that something is loading.

  • Delivering Common Lisp executables using Consfigurator

    I realised this week that my recent efforts to improve how Consfigurator makes the fork(2) system call have also created a way to install executables to remote systems which will execute arbitrary Common Lisp code. Distributing precompiled programs using free software implementations of the Common Lisp standard tends to be more of a hassle than with a lot of other high level programming languages. Executables will often be hundreds of megabytes in size even if your codebase is just a few megabytes, because the whole interactive Common Lisp environment gets bundled along with your program’s code. Commercial Common Lisp implementations manage to do better, as I understand it, by knowing how to shake out unused code paths. Consfigurator’s new mechanism uploads only changed source code, which might only be kilobytes in size, and updates the executable on the remote system. So it should be useful for deploying Common Lisp-powered web services, and the like. Here’s how it works. When you use Consfigurator you define an ASDF system – analagous to a Python package or Perl distribution – called your “consfig”. This defines HOST objects to represent the machines that you’ll use Consfigurator to manage, and any custom properties, functions those properties call, etc.. An ASDF system can depend upon other systems; for example, every consfig depends upon Consfigurator itself. When you execute Consfigurator deployments, Consfigurator uploads the source code of any ASDF systems that have changed since you last deployed this host, starts up Lisp on the remote machine, and loads up all the systems. Now the remote Lisp image is in a similarly clean state to when you’ve just started up Lisp on your laptop and loaded up the libraries you’re going to use. Only then are the actual deployment instructions are sent on stdin.

  • Write your first web component

    Web components are a collection of open source technologies such as JavaScript and HTML that allow you to create custom elements that you can use and reuse in web apps. The components you create are independent of the rest of your code, so they're easy to reuse across many projects.

  • Josef Strzibny: Elixir Authorization Plugs

    Similar to Ruby’s Rack, Plug is a general specification for composing modules between web applications and application servers. Here’s how we can use them to build authorized pipelines in your router. Note that this post is not about whether you should do authorization at the router level. It’s likely you’ll do it as part of your business logic for the most part. But when it makes sense, you can use Plugs.

  • AMD AOCC 3.1 Compiler Released - Rebased On LLVM 12.0

    AMD earlier this week quietly published a new version of its AOCC code compiler that is now rebased against the upstream LLVM/Clang 12.0 compiler state. AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler 3.0 was released back in March alongside the EPYC 7003 "Milan" launch. AOCC 3.1 is now available as the latest incremental improvement to this LLVM/Clang downstream that focuses on carrying various out-of-tree patches optimizing the open-source compiler for AMD's Zen microarchitecture family, making Flang suitable for compiling more Fortran code-bases, and other enhancements when building code for AMD CPUs.

Microsoft, IBM, and Their Proprietary Software Front Groups

  • Nathan Willis: Emojent behavior

    For starters, though, begging for a proprietary software vendor to re-license its product under FOSS terms is, at best, a wild misinterpretation of Why Vendors Do What They Do. Microsoft doesn’t re-license products on a whim...

  • Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.4 brings new developer and operations capabilities | Red Hat Developer

    Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) 7.4 is now in general availability (GA). JBoss EAP is an open source, Jakarta Enterprise Edition (Jakarta EE) 8-compliant application server that enables organizations to deploy and manage enterprise Java applications across hybrid IT environments, including bare-metal, virtualized, private, and public clouds. This release provides enhancements to operations on Red Hat OpenShift as well as several new improvements in security, management, and developer productivity. This article covers what's new in the JBoss EAP 7.4 GA. With this release, Red Hat continues its commitment to Jakarta EE support and enabling developers to extend existing application investments as they transition to emerging architectures and programming paradigms that require a lightweight, highly modular, cloud-native platform.

  • Services sessions from Red Hat Summit 2021 to catch on demand

    Red Hat Summit Virtual Experience brought a host of learning and networking opportunities to IT professionals globally in April and June this year. Red Hat experts, partners, and customers presented the latest and greatest on high-performing Linux, cloud, automation, management, containers, and Kubernetes technologies. Beyond technology, however, Red Hat Services sessions provided fundamental lessons to help enact widespread change within your organization. From solution implementation to enablement, Red Hat Services helps customers translate their technology investments into measurable and meaningful business outcomes. Services sessions included insights on process and culture, how to tackle digital transformation and valuable lessons learned during residencies with Red Hat Open Innovation Labs. Be sure to watch these informative sessions to gain tools to help evolve your business through enterprise open source.

  • Digital health pass developments worldwide: Canada, Slovenia, Linux Foundation [Ed: Linux Foundation as surveillance powerhouse for IBM and Microsoft. This is harming the Linux brand.]

    A year after its launch, Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH) has become the neutral forum for public health authorities to seek advice about technology development, the organization says. The open-source group has launched five technical projects related to COVID exposure notification and credentials, and its dedication to keeping users’ medical data private has accelerated the response of public health authorities and tech companies alike. LFPH has advised more than 50 states and countries, and its community is now up to 1,600 regular contributors from nearly 30 countries, while formal membership has tripled.

Security, Hacking, and Cracking

  • wireguard

    What I would like to achieve, in this article, is to provide a comprehensive guide for a redirect-gateway vpn using wireguard with a twist. The client machine should reach internet through the wireguard vpn server. No other communications should be allowed from the client and that means if we drop the VPN connection, client can not go to the internet.

  • Google Hacking is Part of Open Web Information Gathering Guide

    Hacker or Penetration tester uses Google search tricks called Google hacking tricks to gather information about the target by open web. Are you really serious about “How to hack Google”. It doesnt mean you are going to hack google. You are just going to manipulate google searches. In other words you can say use google search engine in smart ways. Google Hacking is an Open Web Information Gathering Technique. Google Hacking Database is a best platform for getting new and latest ideas (google dorks) about smart google search. Before starts engagement with the organization, it is important to browse the target’s website to gather the information which is available publicly. In this step, you will be able to gather information like, contact information, phone and fax numbers, emails, company structure, geographical location, address, and so on. Sometimes it is a general task to provide you a piece of big information.

  • Information Gathering Techniques and Process, You must Know for hacking

    Data is the most important asset of an organization. Leakage of data will expose the weak points of your company, so securing the company’s important data is the main concern. If confidential information is leaked, then a company can be finished by its competitors.

  • Here’s how to check your phone for Pegasus spyware using Amnesty’s tool

    Amnesty International — part of the group that helped break the news of journalists and heads of state being targeted by NSO’s government-grade spyware, Pegasus — has released a tool to check if your phone has been affected. Alongside the tool is a great set of instructions, which should help you through the somewhat technical checking process. Using the tool involves backing up your phone to a separate computer and running a check on that backup. Read on if you’ve been side-eyeing your phone since the news broke and are looking for guidance on using Amnesty’s tool. The first thing to note is the tool is command line or terminal based, so it will take either some amount of technical skill or a bit of patience to run. We try to cover a lot of what you need to know to get up and running here, but it’s something to know before jumping in.

