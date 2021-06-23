today's leftovers Using the MKR IoT Carrier board as a game console One of the first things many makers try to do when they receive a new piece of cool hardware is write a game for it. This is exactly what Johan Halmén did with his Breakout console that uses the Arduino MKR IoT Carrier board and an MKR1000 to both run and display the game. Breakout typically involves moving a paddle horizontally along the bottom of the screen to bounce a ball that can destroy the bricks above it. However, since the carrier board’s color OLED screen is circular, Halmén had to create a different version of this, which he calls “BreakIn.” His game features a bunch of hexagonal tiles in the middle and a paddle that moves around the outside that is controlled by the onboard accelerometer. This lets the player tilt the device to move their paddle quickly and accurately.

The ‘Hey Dude, Where Can I Get That Wallpaper?’ Blog Post If you’ve been lusting after the colourful desktop wallpapers I’ve been using in screenshots for articles and tweets during the past month or so, this post is for you. Quite a few of you have reached out to ask me for a link to the wallpapers you’ve glimpsed in a screenshot. You’ve also asked me where I get my wallpapers from. Rather than continuing to reply individually I figured I’d throw a quick post up here to share, and maybe reach those who did wonder but were too afraid to ask. Plus, a post on wallpapers gives me a chance to poke a bit of fun at Ubuntu 21.04 and its ‘unique’ desktop wallpaper:

Why Ubuntu Certification Matters for AIoT DFI is the world’s first industrial computer manufacturer to join the Ubuntu IoT Hardware Certification Partner Program. Three DFI products have been certified recently, which means you will have an out-of-box experience, secure, faster time to market with DFI products and Ubuntu.

Restarting Development of the KDE Connect iOS App for GSoC Google Summer of Code 2021 with KDE, How it started and what we aim to achieve

XmlListModels in Qt 6 – Life of a Developer I had a look at a small XmlListModel based project of mine and started migrating the code from Qt 5.12 to Qt 6.2. The code ports pretty cleanly, but there are some caveats to be aware of. As I’m lazy, I started by changing the imports from 2.12 to 6.2 and tried running the code. The first changes I had to make was to change the import from QtQuick.XmlListModel to QtQml.XmlListModel. I also learned that the import statement no longer requires a specific version to be specified – I’m not sure if I’m a fan of that quite yet.

Ricardo Garcia: Debugging shaders in Vulkan using printf Debugging programs using printf statements is not a technique that everybody appreciates. However, it can be quite useful and sometimes necessary depending on the situation. My past work on air traffic control software involved using several forms of printf debugging many times. The distributed and time-sensitive nature of the system being studied made it inconvenient or simply impossible to reproduce some issues and situations if one of the processes was stalled while it was being debugged. In the context of Vulkan and graphics in general, printf debugging can be useful to see what shader programs are doing, but some people may not be aware it’s possible to “print” values from shaders. In Vulkan, shader programs are normally created in a high level language like GLSL or HLSL and then compiled to SPIR-V, which is then passed down to the driver and compiled to the GPU’s native instruction set. That final binary, many times outside the control of user applications, runs in a quite closed and highly parallel environment without many options to observe what’s happening and without text input and output facilities. Fortunately, tools like glslang can generate some debug information when compiling shaders to SPIR-V and other tools like Nsight can use that information to let you debug shaders being run.

Open-Source Radeon Tools Updated With Expanded RDNA(2) Support, Other Features In addition to NVIDIA releasing new open-source GameWorks projects this week for the Game Developers Conference, AMD with their GPUOpen initiative has released several updated Radeon Windows/Linux tools. Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.5 is out today with expanded RDNA2 support (GFX1032 target support), support for analyzing OpenCL on RDNA/RDNA2/CDNA targets, live VGPR analysis and control-flow graph support within the Vulkan path, and a variety of other bug fixes and improvements to this graphics analyzer.

Launch: Hands-On With System76’s Keyboard Last week I received a package. At first, I didn’t know what it was. I wasn’t expecting anything from Amazon; I haven’t ordered anything there recently. Then I realized, “This has gotta be that keyboard from System76!” It took so long to get this that I had nearly forgotten that I was going to get a review unit. And sure enough, upon opening the package, it was none other than the Launch — the ultra-customizable keyboard from System76. It’s actually kind of nice having something other than a laptop to open up and review. The particular review unit I received is using jade switches, meaning they offer this sort of “click” sound when pressing a key. When ordering a unit, you can either get this or royal switches — tactile keys that aren’t as loud when pressing them. The only other thing you can customize when ordering one of these is how long you want the warranty period to last. Price comes to $285 with either type of switch.

Audiocasts/Shows: SteamDeck, FLOSS Weekly, Full Circle Magazine SteamDeck Success Is Good For All Linux Gamers Even if I don't buy a SteamDeck at launch I want this device to succeed, this having a console running full fledged Linux is the kind of push that game developers need to properly support Proton and near perfect Linux gaming.

FLOSS Weekly 639: Open Source and Big Business - Marten Mickos Mårten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne, is a fan of the future of open source who also has vast experience in its past—especially in businesses of all sizes: from MySQL in its early days, through Sun Microsystems, Eucalyptus, HP, Nokia and other companies. All of which he shares with Doc Searls and Simon Phipps through an hour filled with insights, interesting history and quotable hunks of wisdom.

Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #218 The second edition of patches for the Linux kernel with support for Rust: https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/7/4/171 Release of Virtuozzo Linux 8.4: https://www.virtuozzo.com/blog-review/details/blog/view/virtuozzo-vzlinux-84-now-available.html OpenVMS operating system for x86-64 architecture: https://vmssoftware.com/about/openvmsv9-1/ Nextcloud Hub 22 Collaboration Platform Available: https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-22-introduces-approval-workflows-integrated-knowledge-management-and-decentralized-group-administration/ Tor Browser 10.5 released: https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-105 Ubuntu 21.10 switches to using zstd algorithm for compressing deb packages: https://balintreczey.hu/blog/hello-zstd-compressed-debs-in-ubuntu/ Mozilla stops development of Firefox Lite browser: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/end-support-firefox-lite Nginx 1.21.1 released: https://mailman.nginx.org/pipermail/nginx-announce/2021/000304.html Release of Proxmox VE 7.0: https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-0-released.92007/ Systemd 249 system manager released: https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/systemd-devel/2021-July/046672.html Release of Linux Mint 20.2: http://blog.linuxmint.com/ Stable release of MariaDB 10.6 DBMS: https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb-1063-release-notes/ Snoop 1.3.0: https://github.com/snooppr/snoop/releases/tag/V1.3.0_10_July_2021 Release of EasyNAS 1.0 network storage: https://easynas.org/2021/07/10/easynas-1-0/