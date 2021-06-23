today's leftovers
One of the first things many makers try to do when they receive a new piece of cool hardware is write a game for it. This is exactly what Johan Halmén did with his Breakout console that uses the Arduino MKR IoT Carrier board and an MKR1000 to both run and display the game.
Breakout typically involves moving a paddle horizontally along the bottom of the screen to bounce a ball that can destroy the bricks above it. However, since the carrier board’s color OLED screen is circular, Halmén had to create a different version of this, which he calls “BreakIn.” His game features a bunch of hexagonal tiles in the middle and a paddle that moves around the outside that is controlled by the onboard accelerometer. This lets the player tilt the device to move their paddle quickly and accurately.
If you’ve been lusting after the colourful desktop wallpapers I’ve been using in screenshots for articles and tweets during the past month or so, this post is for you.
Quite a few of you have reached out to ask me for a link to the wallpapers you’ve glimpsed in a screenshot. You’ve also asked me where I get my wallpapers from. Rather than continuing to reply individually I figured I’d throw a quick post up here to share, and maybe reach those who did wonder but were too afraid to ask.
Plus, a post on wallpapers gives me a chance to poke a bit of fun at Ubuntu 21.04 and its ‘unique’ desktop wallpaper:
DFI is the world’s first industrial computer manufacturer to join the Ubuntu IoT Hardware Certification Partner Program. Three DFI products have been certified recently, which means you will have an out-of-box experience, secure, faster time to market with DFI products and Ubuntu.
Google Summer of Code 2021 with KDE, How it started and what we aim to achieve
I had a look at a small XmlListModel based project of mine and started migrating the code from Qt 5.12 to Qt 6.2. The code ports pretty cleanly, but there are some caveats to be aware of.
As I’m lazy, I started by changing the imports from 2.12 to 6.2 and tried running the code. The first changes I had to make was to change the import from QtQuick.XmlListModel to QtQml.XmlListModel. I also learned that the import statement no longer requires a specific version to be specified – I’m not sure if I’m a fan of that quite yet.
Debugging programs using printf statements is not a technique that everybody appreciates. However, it can be quite useful and sometimes necessary depending on the situation. My past work on air traffic control software involved using several forms of printf debugging many times. The distributed and time-sensitive nature of the system being studied made it inconvenient or simply impossible to reproduce some issues and situations if one of the processes was stalled while it was being debugged.
In the context of Vulkan and graphics in general, printf debugging can be useful to see what shader programs are doing, but some people may not be aware it’s possible to “print” values from shaders. In Vulkan, shader programs are normally created in a high level language like GLSL or HLSL and then compiled to SPIR-V, which is then passed down to the driver and compiled to the GPU’s native instruction set. That final binary, many times outside the control of user applications, runs in a quite closed and highly parallel environment without many options to observe what’s happening and without text input and output facilities. Fortunately, tools like glslang can generate some debug information when compiling shaders to SPIR-V and other tools like Nsight can use that information to let you debug shaders being run.
In addition to NVIDIA releasing new open-source GameWorks projects this week for the Game Developers Conference, AMD with their GPUOpen initiative has released several updated Radeon Windows/Linux tools.
Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.5 is out today with expanded RDNA2 support (GFX1032 target support), support for analyzing OpenCL on RDNA/RDNA2/CDNA targets, live VGPR analysis and control-flow graph support within the Vulkan path, and a variety of other bug fixes and improvements to this graphics analyzer.
Last week I received a package. At first, I didn’t know what it was. I wasn’t expecting anything from Amazon; I haven’t ordered anything there recently. Then I realized, “This has gotta be that keyboard from System76!” It took so long to get this that I had nearly forgotten that I was going to get a review unit.
And sure enough, upon opening the package, it was none other than the Launch — the ultra-customizable keyboard from System76. It’s actually kind of nice having something other than a laptop to open up and review.
The particular review unit I received is using jade switches, meaning they offer this sort of “click” sound when pressing a key. When ordering a unit, you can either get this or royal switches — tactile keys that aren’t as loud when pressing them. The only other thing you can customize when ordering one of these is how long you want the warranty period to last. Price comes to $285 with either type of switch.
Audiocasts/Shows: SteamDeck, FLOSS Weekly, Full Circle Magazine
Even if I don't buy a SteamDeck at launch I want this device to succeed, this having a console running full fledged Linux is the kind of push that game developers need to properly support Proton and near perfect Linux gaming.
Mårten Mickos, CEO of HackerOne, is a fan of the future of open source who also has vast experience in its past—especially in businesses of all sizes: from MySQL in its early days, through Sun Microsystems, Eucalyptus, HP, Nokia and other companies. All of which he shares with Doc Searls and Simon Phipps through an hour filled with insights, interesting history and quotable hunks of wisdom.
The second edition of patches for the Linux kernel with support for Rust:
https://lkml.org/lkml/2021/7/4/171
Release of Virtuozzo Linux 8.4:
https://www.virtuozzo.com/blog-review/details/blog/view/virtuozzo-vzlinux-84-now-available.html
OpenVMS operating system for x86-64 architecture:
https://vmssoftware.com/about/openvmsv9-1/
Nextcloud Hub 22 Collaboration Platform Available:
https://nextcloud.com/blog/nextcloud-hub-22-introduces-approval-workflows-integrated-knowledge-management-and-decentralized-group-administration/
Tor Browser 10.5 released:
https://blog.torproject.org/new-release-tor-browser-105
Ubuntu 21.10 switches to using zstd algorithm for compressing deb packages:
https://balintreczey.hu/blog/hello-zstd-compressed-debs-in-ubuntu/
Mozilla stops development of Firefox Lite browser:
https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/end-support-firefox-lite
Nginx 1.21.1 released:
https://mailman.nginx.org/pipermail/nginx-announce/2021/000304.html
Release of Proxmox VE 7.0:
https://forum.proxmox.com/threads/proxmox-ve-7-0-released.92007/
Systemd 249 system manager released:
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/systemd-devel/2021-July/046672.html
Release of Linux Mint 20.2:
http://blog.linuxmint.com/
Stable release of MariaDB 10.6 DBMS:
https://mariadb.com/kb/en/mariadb-1063-release-notes/
Snoop 1.3.0:
https://github.com/snooppr/snoop/releases/tag/V1.3.0_10_July_2021
Release of EasyNAS 1.0 network storage:
https://easynas.org/2021/07/10/easynas-1-0/
today's howtos
This tutorial will guide you through the process of how to run PostgreSQL with persistent storage inside a Docker container and connect to it.
PostgreSQL is an open-source, object-relational database management system. It has been around for over 30 years and advertises itself as “the most advanced open-source relational database in the world”.
Today we are looking at how to install OANDA Trade desktop platform on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
If you've ever needed to know whether a physical cable is connected to a network port on your Linux system, you don't necessarily need to be right in front of the computer or server to look and see. There are several methods we can use from the Linux command line in order to see if a cable is plugged into a network slot.
There are a few reasons why this could come in handy. For one, it shows you whether the system itself detects that there's a cable plugged in. This could be an essential troubleshooting step if you know for a fact that the cable is properly plugged in, yet the system is not detecting it. It's also helpful on remote systems or if you're just too lazy to look at the back of the computer and see if the cable is plugged in.
Check out some of the examples below where we go over various commands that check whether a physical network cable is plugged in or not.
Free Software Leftovers
In the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), data is contributed by users, technology and cyberphysical interfaces. Inevitably, the data and algorithms find a way to “collude”, which brings about unintended consequences that could, among others, gravely challenge the recently promulgated Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia) as well as the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), and personal and/or organisational cybersecurity.
This new “revolution” offers opportunities for the coming together of engineering and the humanities.
Just before the lockdown, the writers of this article headed for coffee at one of Johannesburg’s malls. Arriving at our favourite coffee shop, we placed our order for cappuccino and caffè Americano and sat down for a conversation about the success of a research project in the humanities and social sciences. We then took a photo and shared it with other participants of the research project and uploaded the image to Facebook.
For a long time, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, Asperger syndrome, dyslexia, and other neurodiverse conditions were considered things that hold people back. But now, many researchers and employers recognize that neurodiversity is a competitive advantage, especially in technology, and especially when certain accommodations are provided.
This is certainly true for me. I'm a 39-year-old teacher in Sweden diagnosed with ADHD and Asperger's (also referred to as Autism Level 1). I'm also an intermediate Linux user and use it daily for Java programming, productivity, and gaming. I've been using Linux since the late 1990s, and I've learned ways open source programs can be made more accessible for people with these conditions. For example, I use accessibility software, including speech synthesis to find spelling errors and calendar software accommodations to help with my Asperger's and ADHD.
Three months after GCC 11.1 arrived as the first stable release of GCC 11, GCC 11.2 is set to be released soon while out today is the first and only planned release candidate.
The GCC 11.2 release candidate is available today with many bug fixes that have been back-ported to the GCC 11 stable branch over the past quarter. If all goes well GCC 11.2 will advance on to its official release next week.
The Free Software Foundation learned with sadness about the death of Philippe Aigrain, co-founder of La Quadrature du Net.
We express our condolences to his family, and to his friends and colleagues. Richard Stallman "considered him a personal friend even though we interacted only rarely in recent years. I am sad that he is gone."
