Games: Valve, Linux & Chill, and More
A new Valve game for the Steam Deck? It's not out of the realm of possibility | GamingOnLinux
With the Steam Deck upcoming, what do we think the chances are that Valve will reveal a new game to go along side it?
One thing that Valve didn't quite get right for Steam Machines was a new game (and a lack of games overall). It's not quite the same with the Valve Index, since it was a very different form of gaming and so they did put out Half-Life: Alyx to showcase what a big game would really be like with it (although it came later). So what about the Steam Deck?
Half-Life: Alyx has reinvigorated Valve with game development, and Valve did confirm previously that they had multiple games in development - the question is will we see an announcement this year? There's not all that long until the Steam Deck releases at the end of this year but like with the Valve Index it could come some months after. Valve have multiple teams doing different things too, so it's not like all the work going into the Steam Deck would take away from people involved with game development. The point is, Valve are once again a games company, not just a service company with the Steam store.
Alchemic Cutie will have you catch and farm jellies this September | GamingOnLinux
You've played Slime Rancher and loved it we're sure but what if it was a 2D RPG with pixel art? Alchemic Cutie is looking like it will answer that and then some.
Another to put in your list of wholesome games, as Alchemic Cutie is shaping up to be another wonderful casual game. Explore the world, find and collect lots of weird jelly creatures, chat with villagers and enter jelly competitions. Coming complete with a season system, the world around you will change allowing you to continue discovering new things about the new, and see new types of jellies and items appear.
Free strategy game Vectorio opens up the source code | GamingOnLinux
With its mixture of base building, tower defense and survival - Vectorio was actually pretty good at the initial release and now the code is open source.
The idea in Vectorio is to keep building up and spread across the large open map. Claim resources, research new weapons and tech and then eventually defeat six special guardian enemies. There's a little more to it than that, with it taking the form of a tower defense game with you needing to plan your defences as waves of enemies try to take you down and it needs some power management too. Building placement here is the key as is a good plan.
Psychological horror adventure Saint Kotar releases in October
Following on from the successful Kickstarter campaign in 2020, Red Martyr Entertainment have announced two big things recently for the upcoming Saint Kotar.
They've now teamed up with SOEDESCO for publishing, meaning the marketing and PR has been somewhat taken out of their hands so they've had more time free on development. SOEDESCO have published quite a few titles now including Monster Crown which is also approaching release.
Buck Up And Drive! is a completely absurd racer that throws realism out | GamingOnLinux
A racing game inspired by the likes of Outrun that's so completely bonkers it even has a car vs car fighting mode? Buck Up And Drive! is clearly hilarious. Created by developer Fábio Fontes, they explain that it's a "playable shitpost, that’s what it is!" and well, that's not even a bad description.
We need a little bit more to go on than that though right? It's an endless runner type of game with vehicles. You're high-score chasing while doing some ridiculous things like mid-air flips over trucks and it's wrapped up a wonderful retro inspired style.
Netflix and chill? Nah, how about some Linux & Chill | GamingOnLinux
Up for trying out some new games? How about some postively rated indie puzzle games that are part of a new bundle on Steam? We're talking about the newly announced Linux & Chill Bundle - yes that's actually a thing now.
