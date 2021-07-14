IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
What's the average age of a Linux sysadmin? [Ed: Unbelievably unscientific survey]
There's probably no question that causes some people as much anxiety as the "How old are you?" query. Age can be used in many ways—some negative and some positive. Our poll question came from a community member—one of you. It's a good question. What is the average age of an Enable Sysadmin reader? Do you have any guesses? The poll is open and non-identifying, which means that everyone can see the results but no individual participant can be identified from the poll results.
-
AI/ML workloads in containers: 6 things to know
Two of today’s big IT trends, AI/ML and containers, have become part of the same conversation at many organizations. They’re increasingly paired together, as teams look for better ways to manage their Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads – enabled by a growing menu of commercial and open source technologies for doing so.
"Tooling and processes for running machine learning at scale in containers has improved significantly over the past few years.”
“The best news for IT leaders is that tooling and processes for running machine learning at scale in containers has improved significantly over the past few years,” says Blair Hanley Frank, enterprise technology analyst at ISG. “There is no shortage of available open source tooling, commercial products, and tutorials to help data scientists and IT teams get these systems up and running.”
-
Fedora Community Blog: A revamp of our beloved Fedora characters
If you’ve been hanging around the Fedora Design team lately—or dropped by one of our recent Fedora Design Team Live Sessions —you may be aware of a very cool artwork project one of our interns has been working on. Lauryn Dake has done a revamp of the character designs for the entire cast of Fedora characters, including the Beefy Miracle, panda, and badges badger!
The idea here is our current character artwork is a bit dis-jointed. For example, the pandas in our badge system are drawn in a very different style than the badger, and the original Beefy Miracle artwork is in yet another older style. We want to give our characters all a fresher, more expressive look. Also, this allows them to hang together more cohesively under the same style / approach.
-
How Red Hat is evolving to keep the world connected
The world is changing rapidly - and the critical importance of connection has never been more clear. Last year, many organizations were forced to rethink their day-to-day operations as workforces across the globe went remote. Industry buzzwords like "digital transformation" that may have been five year plans became overnight priorities for organizations across the board. The communications industry was, and continues to be, poised to help industries tackle many of these enormous challenges.
-
IT careers: How to recruit the class of 2021
Recent college graduates have overcome the most complicated university experience of the last 50 years, as their final two years were marked by uncertainty, distanced or hybrid learning, and minimal access to professors and classmates.
For incoming IT professionals, close contact with mentors is often an important element of the college experience, as well as the first step in networking to begin a career in the tech industry. The challenges presented by COVID-19 also led to widespread cancellations of internships, often a vital experience for those entering the IT field.
As the class of 2021 enters the job market, enterprises will be challenged to make the most out of a new normal for IT hiring: Not only will the interview process itself look different, but the resumes of recent graduates and their priorities in seeking an employer will not look the same as pre-COVID. In place of a series of internships, graduates will need to demonstrate how they guided their own learning and developed new skills over the past 18 months. Likewise, employers will need to communicate how the pandemic changed their operations, and what impact that will have on the experience for new hires.
-
Planning the CentOS 8 endgame
July 14, 2021
CentOS 8 is reaching its end of life (EOL) at the end of 2021, though it was originally slated to be supported until 2029. That change was announced last December, but it may still come as a surprise to some, perhaps many, of the users of the distribution. While the systems running CentOS 8 will continue to do so, early next year they will stop getting security (and other) updates. The CentOS project sees CentOS Stream as a viable alternative, but users may not agree—should the project simply leave CentOS 8 systems as ticking time bombs in 2022 and beyond?
A discussion of the CentOS 8 EOL was kicked off by Rich Bowen in a post to the CentOS-devel mailing list. He noted that there will be more questions about the EOL process as that date approaches, so he wants "to make sure we have clear documentation, prominently displayed, that sets expectations". He outlined the process of archiving CentOS 8 to vault.centos.org and wondered if there were changes that should be made because this particular EOL event is rather different.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 366 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: KDE, mintCast, BSDNow, and TLLTS
Graphics: AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 and Mesa 21.2.0 RC2 Released
Tim Lauridsen: Pimp your Gtk application with CSS
GTK is a powerful framework for building GUI application in Linux and other OSes. It is written in C, but there is binding for many programing languages like Python. GTK uses a subset of CSS for styling your application. I have made a little Python Demo Application to show how to pimp your application like a pimp.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago
19 hours 12 min ago
19 hours 23 min ago