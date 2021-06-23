Audiocasts/Shows: KDE, mintCast, BSDNow, and TLLTS
The Steam Deck is going to use KDE Plasma as a desktop. Since I happen to know how Plasma works, I thought I'd do a video explaining its main features for the new people who would discover Plasma with it.
In our Innards section, we’ve been running Linux Mint 20.2. How about you?
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
FreeBSD Performance Observability, Advance!BSD thoughts 1/2, Lumina Desktop Maintainership Change, How to Handle Secrets on the Command Line, Like NetBSD DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID", and more.
audacity, musescore, javascript, homes, cars, excitement
Graphics: AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 and Mesa 21.2.0 RC2 Released
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 is this new release and is headlined by the Vulkan extensions of VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 and VK_KHR_copy_commands2 now being supported.
VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 was introduced with Vulkan 1.2.176 earlier this year and is an update to the extension introduced last year around providing additional dynamic state for reducing the amount of pipeline state objects being compiled and binded. The VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 has various clarifications and improvements over the original extended dynamic state handling extension. VK_KHR_copy_commands2 meanwhile provides extensible versions of the Vulkan buffer and image copy commands. This extension allows for using extensible structures for extension-specific information not allowed in the original copy commands extension.
Hi list,
Following our regularly weekly schedule, here is Mesa 21.2.0-rc2. This
was a nice easy one with no real conflicts, and only one patch needed to
make nominated patches work. We've got fixes going in all over the place
here, with radv being the single biggest thing. All in all this shaped
up really nicely.
Cheers,
Dylan
Mesa 21.2 continues stabilizing for a planned release in August while released overnight was Mesa 21.2-rc2 as the newest weekly release candidate.
Mesa 21.2 branched last week with the new Intel Crocus Gallium3D driver in tow for Haswell and older, early work on Apple M1 graphics support, more mature Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan support, OpenGL ES 3.1 for Panfrost, NGG culling and other features for RADV, and a wide variety of other improvements especially to the Intel and Radeon open-source Vulkan drivers.
Tim Lauridsen: Pimp your Gtk application with CSS
GTK is a powerful framework for building GUI application in Linux and other OSes. It is written in C, but there is binding for many programing languages like Python.
GTK uses a subset of CSS for styling your application. I have made a little Python Demo Application to show how to pimp your application like a pimp.
today's howtos
This is a neat little device. It's very similar to the Glo HD, which is a bit disappointing: you'd think they would have improved on the design in the 5+ years since the Glo HD has come out.. It does have an "amber" night light which is nice, but the bezel is still not level with the display, and the device is still kind of on the thick side. A USB-C (instead of micro-USB) port would have been nice too.
But otherwise, it's pretty slick, and just works. And because the hardware design didn't change, I can still hack at it like a madman, which is really why I bought this thing in the first place.
Hopefully it will last longer than 5 years. Ebook readers should really last for decades, not years, but I guess that's too much to expect from our consumerist, suicidal, extinctionist society.
Grav is a free, open-source, and flat-file CMS that does not require any database. It is based on PHP and offers several features that may not be available to other CMS like, WordPress, Joomla, etc. It is simple, easy to use, and comes with some of the key technologies including, Twig Templating, Markdown, YAML, Parsedown, Doctrine Cache, Gregwar Image Library, and Symfony Console.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Grav CMS with Nginx and Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
WordPress (WP) is a widely used content-management system.Its ease of use, numerous themes, and plugins, as well as strong community support, have made it the number one solution in the world. WordPress is used for everything from simple blogs to complex websites.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install WordPress with cPanel.
eSpeak is a software speech synthesizer for English and other languages, eSpeak is a free and open-source software (FOSS) that can be run on most platforms including Linux, Windows and MacOS. eSpeak was developed by Paul "Joe" Hazeldine based on the eCAVE project's codebase, which was itself derived from X-SPEAK 1.0 by Bill Berry in 1995— making eSpeak over 20 years old!
eSpeak is a portable software, which means, eSpeak can be moved from one computer to another. eSpeak is a very lightweight program, eSpeak doesn't need much CPU. It needs only 5Mb of RAM to run smoothly.
Some Ubuntu-based distributions such as Linux Mint and Elementary use eSpeak by default but some other Ubuntu-based distributions don't install eSpeak, so you might want to check out this guide if eSpeak didn't get installed with your system.
The practice of merging different network interfaces into one is known as network bonding or pairing. The main goal of network binding is to enhance performance and capacity while also ensuring network redundancy. Furthermore, network bonding is advantageous where fault allowances are a crucial consideration, such as in load balancing connections. Packages for network bonding are available in the Linux system. Let’s have a look at how to set up a network connection in Ubuntu using the console. Before you start, make sure you have the following items...
The gunzip command is a widely used command for uncompressing files which are made using the gzip utility. It decompresses files with the.gz or .tgz file extension. The command removes the compressed file. After decompression, the files retain their original extension.
Gzip is a popular file compression algorithm that keeps the file’s original mode, ownership, and date while reducing the file size.
In this tutorial, we look at examples of the Linux gunzip command.
