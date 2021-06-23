Mesa 21.2 continues stabilizing for a planned release in August while released overnight was Mesa 21.2-rc2 as the newest weekly release candidate. Mesa 21.2 branched last week with the new Intel Crocus Gallium3D driver in tow for Haswell and older, early work on Apple M1 graphics support, more mature Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan support, OpenGL ES 3.1 for Panfrost, NGG culling and other features for RADV, and a wide variety of other improvements especially to the Intel and Radeon open-source Vulkan drivers.

AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 is this new release and is headlined by the Vulkan extensions of VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 and VK_KHR_copy_commands2 now being supported. VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 was introduced with Vulkan 1.2.176 earlier this year and is an update to the extension introduced last year around providing additional dynamic state for reducing the amount of pipeline state objects being compiled and binded. The VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state2 has various clarifications and improvements over the original extended dynamic state handling extension. VK_KHR_copy_commands2 meanwhile provides extensible versions of the Vulkan buffer and image copy commands. This extension allows for using extensible structures for extension-specific information not allowed in the original copy commands extension.

The Steam Deck is going to use KDE Plasma as a desktop. Since I happen to know how Plasma works, I thought I'd do a video explaining its main features for the new people who would discover Plasma with it.

Tim Lauridsen: Pimp your Gtk application with CSS GTK is a powerful framework for building GUI application in Linux and other OSes. It is written in C, but there is binding for many programing languages like Python. GTK uses a subset of CSS for styling your application. I have made a little Python Demo Application to show how to pimp your application like a pimp.