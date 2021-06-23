Ubuntu and Debian: Ubuntu 20.10 Reached End, Ubuntu in the Wild, and New Debian People
Ubuntu 20.10 Reached End of Life, Time to Upgrade!
Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) has reached its end of life today (July 22, 2021). It was a non-LTS release that introduced some exciting features.
Usually, non-LTS releases are maintained for up to 9 months. So, with 20.10 reaching the end of life means there will be no security and maintenance updates for Ubuntu 20.10 users.
You will also miss out on updates to installed applications, and face issues installing new applications using the apt command. Using the Software Center is going to be a problem as well, without manually modifying sources.list (which is not recommended).
The end of life applies to all other Ubuntu flavors like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, MATE, etc.
Ubuntu in the wild – 22nd of July
The Ubuntu in the wild blog post ropes in the latest highlights about Ubuntu and Canonical around the world on a bi-weekly basis. It is a summary of all the things that made us feel proud to be part of this journey. What do you think of it?
Charles Plessy: Search in Debian's sources
I wanted to know which packages were using the media type application/x-xcf, which apparently is not correct (#991158). The https://codesearch.debian.net site gives the answer. (Thanks!)
Bits from Debian: New Debian Developers and Maintainers (May and June 2021)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Timo Röhling (roehling)
Patrick Franz (deltaone)
Christian Ehrhardt (paelzer)
Fabio Augusto De Muzio Tobich (ftobich)
Taowa (taowa)
Félix Sipma (felix)
Étienne Mollier (emollier)
Daniel Swarbrick (dswarbrick)
Hanno Wagner (wagner)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
Evangelos Ribeiro Tzaras
Hugh McMaster
Congratulations!
