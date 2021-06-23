today's howtos
Wget command in Linux with examples, uninterrupted way for downloading
Wget command is a Linux utility that used to download the files from the web. Basically, we are using web borwser to download file. I will cover wget command in linux with examples in this article.
You can use wget command, for now, to download the files from web servers using HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocols. Wget command work similarly to curl command in Linux.
Wget package is a freely available package under GNU GPL License.
You can install wget utility any Linux/Unix based distribution including windows and MAC OS.
It is a non-interactive command-line tool. You don’t need to have eyes open and stare at the screen at the time of downloading files.
If your downloading process stucked due network issue wget command automatically strat download where it was left off.
You would not trust but you can be mirroring complete website from the webserver on your system, you can enjoy using the website offline.
Let’s have some interesting discussion with examples of Wget command, Are you ready?? Go ahead…
Troubleshooting application performance with Red Hat OpenShift metrics, Part 3: Collecting runtime metrics
This is the third article in series showing how to use metrics from Red Hat OpenShift to reveal application performance problems. In Part 1, I explained the environment and requirements for our application, the Service Binding Operator. In Part 2, I showed you how to set up a test environment in the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift and introduced the test scenarios. Now, we can start to focus on the metrics themselves.
How to use mv command to move a directory in Linux Guide 2021
v command is very basic command in linux, used to transfer files and move a directory in linux from one location to another location.
I will explain everything about mv command so you will learn how move folder in linux without any headache.
SUSE Manager and Ansible: Making Automation Easier and More Powerful
Configuration and automation platforms have become increasingly important to control an organization’s ever-growing IT landscape. There are a variety of popular tools in the market and companies may have already made investments in a particular tool, one of them being Ansible.
Adopting SUSE Manager, or migrating to it, does not mean that you should necessarily renounce your previous configuration management systems investment. SUSE Manager 4.2 provides support for Ansible packages and connects to Ansible Tower to onboard clients and manage them with SUSE Manager. This means you do not have to re-implement your Ansible automation solution. SUSE Manager 4.2 allows you to simply re-use and run your Ansible playbooks. Saving time and resources by consolidating tools while keeping existing automation investments
Audiocasts/Shows: KDE, mintCast, BSDNow, and TLLTS
Graphics: AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 and Mesa 21.2.0 RC2 Released
Tim Lauridsen: Pimp your Gtk application with CSS
GTK is a powerful framework for building GUI application in Linux and other OSes. It is written in C, but there is binding for many programing languages like Python. GTK uses a subset of CSS for styling your application. I have made a little Python Demo Application to show how to pimp your application like a pimp.
