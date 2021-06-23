Language Selection

Audacity Developers Apologize, Revise Controversial Privacy Policy

Software

20 days ago, FOSS Post was one of the first media outlets to publish about the new privacy policy for Audacity; a popular open source audio editor. In the old privacy policy, broad and unlimited legal contexts were introduced for data-collection, which unleashed a huge backlash from the community.

Later on, angry users and developers went to create different forks for Audacity. The most famous one right now is Tenacity, which aims to be a privacy-focused alternative to Audacity.

However, Audacity developers, just today, revised their privacy policy and removed the troublesome parts from it.

Although a bit late (Like, very late) to the party, the developers say that they are “deeply sorry for the significant lapse in communication caused by the original privacy policy document“.

today's howtos

  • How to Install VLC on Fedora Linux - It's FOSS

    If you have just installed Fedora and now wants to install your favorite video player VLC on it, you probably won’t find it in the software center. Not immediately, at least. For reasons best known to their developers, Fedora neither ship with VLC nor does it include in the official Fedora repository. So, how do you install VLC on Fedora then? Simple. RPM Fusion is your friend here. Let me show you the steps in detail.

  • How to create an Amazon Cognito User pool for ALB authentication
  • How To Install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeRADIUS is a free and open-source implementation of the RADIUS protocol. It’s the most popular and widely deployed open-source RADIUS server, is also used by many Fortune-500 companies, telecommunications companies, and Tier 1 ISPs. daloRADIUS on the other hand is an advanced web application for managing FreeRADIUS servers. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How To Setup Backup Server Using Rsnapshot In Linux - OSTechNix

    This guide explains what is Rsnapshot, how to install Rsnapshot in Linux , and how to setup backup server using Rsnapshot in Linux.

  • How To Secure SSH Server

    When we talk about accessing servers remotely, the first thing that comes to our mind is SSH. It is a network protocol and a secured version of Telnet and encrypts the connection so others cannot access the information being transmitted. With advancements in the technology world, hackers are becoming more sophisticated every day. Even your SSH connection is not secure if you are using the traditional or default installation settings. Therefore, it has become necessary to secure your SSH server from unwanted data breaches and malicious attacks by taking some crucial precautions. In this article, we will introduce you to some important security practices which will help you in considerably increasing the level of SSH server security.

  • How To Create a Multiboot USB Drive for Linux | Tom's Hardware

    There are hundreds, if not thousands of active Linux distributions and although many of the desktop distributions look the same, featuring the same set of applications or even desktop environments, there’s still a lot which separates them. This is why, for most novice Linux users, distro hopping – the practice of frequently switching between Linux distributions, is the only sane course to find one they’re comfortable with. Although many distributions now provide Live-installable images, making it possible to try the distribution without installing it first, constantly formatting USB drives to make room for the next distribution is quite cumbersome.

today's leftovers

  • April-June 2021 Status Report

    This report covers FreeBSD related projects for the period between April and June, and is the second of four planned reports for 2021. Some of this reports highlights include but are not limited to work on an experimental installer, changes to pf, additional work on the Linuxulator, updates on the state of kernel sanitizers, coverage of the raidz expansion feature for ZFS, and some news about resource accounting.

  • Things Are Looking A Little Different (#shorts)

    So many people say that Linux doesn't have "professional" grade software. I disagree. I've been playing around with different animations and effects for my videos, exploring some of the more advanced options in great free and open source tools like Gimp...

  • Ten years of the Raspberry Pi blog
  • FTC Formally Embraces Right To Repair As Movement Goes Mainstream

    One of the bigger bright spots in the last few years of often thorny or downright ridiculous policy debates has been the continued ascension of the right to repair movement. Whether it's Apple's wasteful restrictions or bullying of independent repair shops, Sony and Microsoft's efforts to monopolize game console repair, or John Deere's efforts to drive up repair costs for tractor owners, "right to repair" as a movement was born out of a genuine and bipartisan public annoyance at repair monopolies, obnoxious DRM, and self-service restrictions related to tools, documentation, and parts.

  • Ransomware key to unlock customer data from REvil attack [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The company’s spokeswoman Dana Liedholm declined to answer whether Kaseya had paid for access to the key.

  • A Defunct Video Hosting Site Is Flooding Normal Websites With Hardcore Porn

    This is funny, unfortunate, and also, an example of a much larger problem: The [Internet] is a collective hallucination that is fading away thanks to link rot.

How to Fix yay: error while loading shared libraries: libalpm.so.12

This quick guide is to help you to fix yay error – while loading shared libraries: libalpm.so.12.

Android Leftovers

