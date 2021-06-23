today's howtos How to Install VLC on Fedora Linux - It's FOSS If you have just installed Fedora and now wants to install your favorite video player VLC on it, you probably won’t find it in the software center. Not immediately, at least. For reasons best known to their developers, Fedora neither ship with VLC nor does it include in the official Fedora repository. So, how do you install VLC on Fedora then? Simple. RPM Fusion is your friend here. Let me show you the steps in detail.

How to create an Amazon Cognito User pool for ALB authentication

How To Install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, FreeRADIUS is a free and open-source implementation of the RADIUS protocol. It’s the most popular and widely deployed open-source RADIUS server, is also used by many Fortune-500 companies, telecommunications companies, and Tier 1 ISPs. daloRADIUS on the other hand is an advanced web application for managing FreeRADIUS servers. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of FreeRADIUS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How To Setup Backup Server Using Rsnapshot In Linux - OSTechNix This guide explains what is Rsnapshot, how to install Rsnapshot in Linux , and how to setup backup server using Rsnapshot in Linux.

How To Secure SSH Server When we talk about accessing servers remotely, the first thing that comes to our mind is SSH. It is a network protocol and a secured version of Telnet and encrypts the connection so others cannot access the information being transmitted. With advancements in the technology world, hackers are becoming more sophisticated every day. Even your SSH connection is not secure if you are using the traditional or default installation settings. Therefore, it has become necessary to secure your SSH server from unwanted data breaches and malicious attacks by taking some crucial precautions. In this article, we will introduce you to some important security practices which will help you in considerably increasing the level of SSH server security.

How To Create a Multiboot USB Drive for Linux | Tom's Hardware There are hundreds, if not thousands of active Linux distributions and although many of the desktop distributions look the same, featuring the same set of applications or even desktop environments, there’s still a lot which separates them. This is why, for most novice Linux users, distro hopping – the practice of frequently switching between Linux distributions, is the only sane course to find one they’re comfortable with. Although many distributions now provide Live-installable images, making it possible to try the distribution without installing it first, constantly formatting USB drives to make room for the next distribution is quite cumbersome.