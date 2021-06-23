Free Software and 'Open Source' Leftovers
-
Syncing all the things
Computing devices are wonderful; they surely must be, since so many of us have so many of them. The proliferation of computers leads directly to a familiar problem, though: the files we want are always on the wrong machine. One solution is synchronization services that keep a set of files up to date across a multitude of machines; a number of companies have created successful commercial offerings based on such services. Some of us, though, are stubbornly resistant to the idea of placing our data in the hands of corporations and their proprietary systems. For those of us who would rather stay in control of our data, systems like Syncthing offer a possible solution.
The core idea behind synchronization systems is essentially the same for all of them: given a list of directories and a list of systems, ensure that those directories have the same contents on each system. If a file is added on one, it is copied out to the rest; modifications and deletions are (usually) propagated as well. The trouble is always in the details, though; from fiddly setup procedures to data corruption and security problems, there are a lot of ways in which synchronization can go wrong. So users have to put a lot of trust in these systems; open source code is an important step toward that goal, but it is also necessary to believe that the developers involved have thought carefully through the issues.
-
New pg_validate_extupgrade tool available
I'm pleased to announce the release of pg_validate_extugprade, version 1.0.0 beta.
-
How to manage feedback on your open project | Opensource.com
People who let open principles guide their leadership practices in open organizations inevitably find themselves fielding feedback. Lots of feedback.
That's by design. Open leaders invite comment and critique on just about anything they can.
But it also poses a regular challenge: How to sift through, manage, evaluate, and address that feedback in authentic and useful ways?
Members of the Open Organization project got a taste of this process recently. Working on the Open Leadership Definition—a robust, collaborative description of the specific mindsets and behaviors associated with open styles of leadership—collaborators solicited community-wide feedback on a multi-hundred-word draft document. The results were impressive—even if a bit intimidating.
-
Do you own a connected device? Here’s why you should be wary of the Peloton lock issue.
A growing number of us have connected devices in our homes, offices, driveways and even our bodies. The convenience and fun of integrating a device with daily life is real, but there haven’t been nearly enough conversations about who owns that data and how much consumers are letting big companies into their lives in unexpected ways. A current example: Peloton.
By now, nearly everyone has heard of Peloton exercise bikes, from the viral ad when they first launched to questions about the security on President Biden’s bike. Peloton’s popularity is largely tied to its design as a connected device with an extensive online community. Peloton also makes treadmills. Tragically, a 6-year old was recently killed in an accident on one of these treadmills. Due to safety concerns, Peloton issued a recall and added a feature called Tread Lock that requires a four-digit passcode to keep their treadmills from starting up for anyone without authorized access.
-
In a complete non-surprise, Mozilla hammers final nail in FTP's coffin by removing it from Firefox
Mozilla has finally expunged File Transfer Protocol (FTP) from the Firefox browser – an action already taken by other major browsers like Chrome and Edge, making Firefox 89.0 the last bastion of the protocol.
The company explained yesterday that it will end FTP support in Firefox 90 as part of its drive to a browser that's all HTTPS, all the time.
Mozilla announced its FTP-flaying intentions way back in 2015, and said the change was necessary because the protocol lacked proper encryption. The resulting transfer of files in the clear represented an obvious security issue, as it meant miscreants could easily download, steal and even transmit modified data.
-
The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 [Ed: The so-called 'Linux' Foundation has once again sold a keynote slot to people from Microsoft. They will promote proprietary software in an "Open Source" event. The so-called ‘Linux’ Foundation: We don’t use Linux, we don’t promote Linux, we just use the name…]
-
The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 477 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 hours 22 min ago
4 hours 49 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
20 hours 52 min ago
22 hours 12 min ago
22 hours 23 min ago