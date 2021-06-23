Computing devices are wonderful; they surely must be, since so many of us have so many of them. The proliferation of computers leads directly to a familiar problem, though: the files we want are always on the wrong machine. One solution is synchronization services that keep a set of files up to date across a multitude of machines; a number of companies have created successful commercial offerings based on such services. Some of us, though, are stubbornly resistant to the idea of placing our data in the hands of corporations and their proprietary systems. For those of us who would rather stay in control of our data, systems like Syncthing offer a possible solution.

The core idea behind synchronization systems is essentially the same for all of them: given a list of directories and a list of systems, ensure that those directories have the same contents on each system. If a file is added on one, it is copied out to the rest; modifications and deletions are (usually) propagated as well. The trouble is always in the details, though; from fiddly setup procedures to data corruption and security problems, there are a lot of ways in which synchronization can go wrong. So users have to put a lot of trust in these systems; open source code is an important step toward that goal, but it is also necessary to believe that the developers involved have thought carefully through the issues.