Devices and Open Hardware

Hardware
Hardware
  • MagikEye Developer Kit enables 120 fps 3D sensing on Raspberry Pi

    MagikEye ILT001 developer kit (DK-ILT001) is a low-latency 3D sensing kit that connects to the Raspberry Pi’s MIPI CSI camera connector, and features the company’s Invertible Light Technology (ILT) module with an infrared laser and a CMOS image sensor.

    The company says a “unique algorithm” developed in-house can generate 3D point cloud datasets acquired at high speeds (up to 120 fps) and with very low latency using simple hardware configuration. The kit targets researchers, students, and hobbyists working on machine vision, robotics, automated carriers, and other projects that can benefit from low-latency 3D sensing.

  • Raspberry Pi turns cryptocurrency into music
  • March Networks debuts new Linux version of its video management software
  • PlasticArm is a functional, non-silicon, flexible Cortex-M0 microcontroller

    Four years ago, we wrote about PragmatIC’s ultrathin and flexible plastic electronics circuit, with news that an ultra-cheap ARM Cortex M0 MCU made of plastic materials was coming soon.

    In this case, “soon” means about four years, but Arm has now finally announced PlasticArm, an ultra-minimalist, fully functional Cortex-M0-based SoC, with 128 bytes of RAM and 456 bytes of ROM that, with 18,000 gates, is twelve times more complex than previous state-of-the-art flexible electronics.

  • Intel Starts Bringing Up Thunder Bay Full + Prime SoC Support For Linux - Phoronix

    More details are coming to light on "Thunder Bay" as a forthcoming Intel SoC now that the open-source Linux driver enablement patches have begun.

    Thunder Bay was rumored last year to be a SoC with a mix of Xeon CPU and Movidius VPU cores. Well, Thunder Bay is indeed with Movidius but isn't using Xeon cores but rather Arm Cortex A53 cores as confirmed by the Linux patches this week. Intel's use of Arm cores for this SoC is an evolution of the Keem Bay design.

  • The Rise of Ryzen

    So anybody who is even remotely paying attention to processors knows that Intel is in some really deep shit. Back in 2014 they were essentially riding high above all of the competition and nobody could even come close to challenging their vice like grip on the market. My my how times have changed.

    Fast forward to the present day, seven years later and you'll find a situation that is almost unrecognizable. Intel is still pushing processors built on the same tech as they were in 2014. They just have more cores, generate more heat and suck down way more power. To be fair, their integrated GPU (Intel Xe) is actually a bit better nowadays. But only if you ignore the woeful state of the drivers.

  • The Old Computer Challenge: day 7

    Let's speak about Tech! My computer is 16 years old but I've been able to accomplish most of what I enjoy on a computer: IRC, reading my mails, hacking on code and reading some interesting content on the internet. So far, I've been quite happy about my computer, it worked without any trouble.

    On the other hand, there were many tasks that didn't work at all: [...]

Programming Leftovers

  • Is GitHub a derivative work of GPL'd software?

    GitHub recently announced a tool called Copilot, a tool which uses machine learning to provide code suggestions, inciting no small degree of controversy. One particular facet of the ensuing discussion piques my curiosity: what happens if the model was trained using software licensed with the GNU General Public License?

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 400
  • Random Thought: Exposure of Perl in the Academic Circles

    Today I have wandered on the famous academic paper archive and suddenly a thought popped into my mind - use Perl as the keyword in searching.

  • Write your first JavaScript code | Opensource.com

    JavaScript is a programming language full of pleasant surprises. Many people first encounter JavaScript as a language for the web. There's a JavaScript engine in all the major browsers, there are popular frameworks such as JQuery, Cash, and Bootstrap to help make web design easier, and there are even programming environments written in JavaScript. It seems to be everywhere on the internet, but it turns out that it's also a useful language for projects like Electron, an open source toolkit for building cross-platform desktop apps with JavaScript.

  • RcppSpdlog 0.0.6 on CRAN: New upstream

    A new version 0.0.6 of RcppSpdlog is now on CRAN. It contains releases 1.9.0 of spdlog which in turn contains an updated version of fmt. RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovich. No R package-side changes were needed or made.

Android Leftovers

Proprietary Software and Security

  • Now Salesforce officially owns Slack

    Cloud computing giant Salesforce has completed its acquisition of Slack, a $27.7 billion dollar deal that adds the messaging app to its suite of enterprise software without immediately changing Slack’s functionality, branding, or leadership.

  • Kaseya ransomware attack highlights cyber vulnerabilities of small businesses [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The recent ransomware attack on software group Kaseya hit small businesses especially hard, targeting companies that often have few resources to defend themselves and highlighting long-standing vulnerabilities.

    The attack has been made worse during the pandemic when cyber threats against small businesses have multiplied, and companies have scrambled to stay afloat.

  • A case against security nihilism

    This week a group of global newspapers is running a series of articles detailing abuses of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. If you haven’t seen any of these articles, they’re worth reading — and likely will continue to be so as more revelations leak out. The impetus for the stories is a leak comprising more than 50,000 phone numbers that are allegedly the targets of NSO’s advanced iPhone/Android malware.

    Notably, these targets include journalists and members of various nations’ political opposition parties — in other words, precisely the people who every thinking person worried would be the target of the mass-exploitation software that NSO sells. And indeed, that should be the biggest lesson of these stories: the bad thing everyone said would happen now has.

    This is a technical blog, so I won’t advocate for, say, sanctioning NSO Group or demanding answers from the luminaries on NSO’s “governance and compliance” committee. Instead I want to talk a bit about some of the technical lessons we’ve learned from these leaks — and even more at a high level, precisely what’s wrong with shrugging these attacks away.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (pillow and redis), Fedora (kernel-headers, kernel-tools, kernelshark, libbpf, libtraceevent, libtracefs, nextcloud, and trace-cmd), Gentoo (chromium and singularity), Mageia (kernel, kernel-linus, and systemd), openSUSE (caribou, chromium, curl, and qemu), Oracle (java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, kernel, and systemd), Slackware (curl), SUSE (curl, kernel, linuxptp, python-pip, and qemu), and Ubuntu (ruby2.3, ruby2.5, ruby2.7).

today's howtos

  • Change ‘Activities’, App Menu, Data & Time Position in Ubuntu 21.10 via Extension | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to change the position of top-bar items, e.g., Activities button, app menu, date and time, and system tray icons? A Top Bar Organizer extension now is available for Ubuntu 21.04 Gnome 40. With it, you can drag and drop to re-order top panel items as you prefer. For example, moving the Activities button or date & time clock menu to right corner.

  • [Solved] Flatpak Install Error: No Remote Ref Found

    So, I just installed Fedora. Installing my favorite applications was among the list of things to do after installing Fedora.

  • How To Install DBeaver on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install DBeaver on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, DBeaver is a client for database managers, which allows managing in a comfortable way the data and options of the database instance. DBeaver supports any database which has JDBC driver – MySQL/MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Oracle, DB2 LUW, Google BigQuery, Exasol, SQL Server, Sybase/SAP ASE, SQLite, Firebird, H2, HSQLDB, Derby, Teradata, Vertica, Netezza, Informix, etc. If you need support for non-JDBC data sources such as WMI, MongoDB, Cassandra, Redis, then consider using DBeaver Enterprise Edition. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the DBeaver on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How To Setup Firewall With Gufw On Linux Desktop - OSTechNix

    A few days ago, we have shown you how to install, configure and setup firewall with UFW on various Linux distributions. As you already know, UFW is a command line firewall application. Some of you may not be comfortable with command line mode. Fortunately, there is a graphical front-end for UFW available. In this guide, we will see what is Gufw and how to setup firewall with Gufw on Linux desktop operating systems.

  • How to Recursively Change File Permissions in Linux - Make Tech Easier

    Because Linux is a multi-user operating system, it has a mechanism that sets and manages file permissions to ensure that only authorized processes and users can access various directories and files. As you use Linux, you may encounter various instances where you can’t edit files or directories because of the “Permission denied” error, indicating you do not have the required privileges. This tutorial will show you how to recursively change file permissions in Linux to ensure that your permission settings apply to sub-folders and files.

  • How to record your Linux desktop in Wayland

    Wayland is a new desktop protocol for Linux desktops. It has been in development for quite a while, and it is a modern alternative to the most used desktop protocol on Linux: X11 Server. Wayland has tons of excellent modern features, however, a lot of apps still rely on the old X11 ways of doing things. As a result, users using Wayland might be frustrated in trying to do things that come easy on X11 desktops. One such thing that is easy to do on X11 but tough to accomplish on Wayland is screen recording. Thankfully, Blue Recorder exists and makes recording Wayland desktops a little easier.

  • Install HandBrake 1.4.0 In Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint | Tips On UNIX

    HandBrake is an open-source, multiplatform video transcoder and is available for Linux,macOS X, and windows. This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install Handbrake 1.4.0 in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 19.10, and Linux Mint

  • Install the latest version of the Docker engine to avoid vulnerabilities - TechRepublic

    Ubuntu is a great Linux for numerous purposes. For the desktop, for servers, for production, for operations, for development and for deploying Docker containers. But there's one thing you must know about Ubuntu. Although it's a rock-solid, incredibly user-friendly operating system, the available software isn't always the latest-greatest. You might even find, in some instances, that software is a few releases behind. Why? Because the developers want to ensure your experience is always the best it can be. Take, for instance, my Pop!_OS (based on Ubuntu 21.04) version of Docker is 20.10.2. The most recent Docker release, however, is 20.10.7 (released June 6, 2021). Now that point release may or may not contain bold new features, but it will certainly include bug fixes and various patches. In certain circumstances, it might behoove you to always have the latest version of Docker installed (especially given the mercurial nature of container security.

  • Automate performance metrics collection and visualization with RHEL System Roles

    One of the main challenges that system administrators, developers, and others face when running workloads on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is how to optimize performance by properly sizing systems, understanding utilization, and addressing issues that arise. In order to make data-driven decisions about these topics, performance metrics must be recorded and accessible by the administrator or developer. Performance metric tracking with Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) and Grafana can be useful in almost any RHEL environment. However, the process to get it set up across a large number of hosts might seem daunting at first. This is why Red Hat introduced a Metrics System Role, which automates the configuration of performance metrics. I’ll show you how in this post.

