Security Leftovers
CISA warns of disguised malware on hacked Pulse Secure devices
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a new alert warning of 13 malware samples related to exploited Pulse Secure devices. The samples flew under the radar of antivirus detection products.
Encryption as a cybersecurity first principle.
I’ve been with The Cyberwire now for well over a year. When we started this CSO Perspectives series of essays and podcasts, I wasn’t sure what it was going to be about. But four topics in, I decided that instead of covering random cybersecurity issues that happened to present themselves, I would get back to basics and organize around my favorite pet peeve topic: First Principles. After all, I had been writing and speaking about the idea for several years, but not in any consistent way.
China Accuses US Of Cyberattacks; Says It Had No Role In Microsoft Hack
Mozilla Firefox Spyware and Performance Sheriff Newsletter
What Is Open Source Software and What Does OSS Mean?
There were multiple people who are credited with catapulting the concept of open source software to the crowds. Notably, Richard Stallman, an MIT student who strongly advocated for open source development, launched GNU in 1983. In a nutshell, GNU is a huge collection of free to use software that can be modified by anyone. Through the use of GNU, one of the most popular operating systems in the world, Linux, was born. Stallman was also the founder of the Free Software Movement (FSF). Naturally, the FSF became a social movement that promoted open collaboration among developers and also encouraged them to create free software under the GNU General Public License.
Software: MinIO, Backup and Recovery, GNU Parallel, and Istio
It's Linux – But On An ESP32
GNU/Linux is an open-source marvel that has over the past three decades given us an almost infinitely versatile and powerful UNIX-like operating system. But even it has its limitations, particularly at the lower end of the hardware scale where less fully-featured processors often lack the prerequisites such as a memory management unit. Thus [JuiceRV]’s feat of booting a Linux kernel on an ESP32 microcontroller seems impossible, what’s happening? The ESP’s dual 32-bit Xtensa cores are no slouch in the processing power department, but without that MMU it’s not an obvious Linux candidate platform. The solution to this problem comes in the form of an emulated RISC-V virtual machine which provides just enough grunt for a Linux 5.0.0 kernel to boot.
