UVdesk: A Free and Open-Source Helpdesk Ticket System

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 23rd of July 2021 04:43:23 AM
Software

There are countless open-source solutions (including website creation tools and forum software) that power the web, and a helpdesk system is one of the vital areas that can benefit from it.

UVdesk is a free and open-source PHP based support ticket system with impressive options that you can start for free.

Here I shall mention more about it and how you can set it up for your business.

Kernel News and LF Marketing

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Open Printing Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference

    We are pleased to announce that the Open Printing Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Over the years OpenPrinting has been actively working on improving and modernizing the way we print in Linux. We have been working on multiple areas of printing and scanning. Especially driverless print and scan technologies have helped the world do away with a lot of hassles involved in deciding on the correct driver to use and to install the same. Users can now just plug in their printer and do what they need. Based on the discussions that we had last year, we have been able to achieve the following: – Significant progress in deciding on the structure of PAPPL – framework/library for developing Printer Applications as a replacement of Printer Drivers.

  • Linux kernel bug 'Sequoia' allows attackers to gain root-level privileges

    Red Hat has released a patch for a local privilege escalation (LPE) vulnerability that impacts all Linux kernel versions released since 2014 and could allow unprivileged attackers to gain root-level privileges on vulnerable devices.

  • Patch Roundup: Windows, Linux, Oracle, Juniper

    A patch is forthcoming for a privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows operating system that can allow hackers to gain a foothold. Meanwhile, Linux OS users also need to adopt system upgrades to fix a flaw, and Oracle and Juniper have announced product patches.

  • 8 must-have tools for developers on Linux

    Many developers use Linux as their platform. This choice is becoming even more widespread as enterprises continue to grow dependent on Linux and open-source software, tools, frameworks, and languages. Developers new to the Linux platform may not know what is needed to get started. You may even think that gathering all the necessary tools is an exercise in futility. It’s not. Cobbling together the tools you need is easier than you think.

  • BMC Joins The Open Mainframe Project
  • Linux Foundation, Women Who Code Announce Open Source Scholarship

    Linux Foundation Training & Certification has joined hands with Women Who Code (WWCode), an international community dedicated to inspiring women to succeed in technology, to provide scholarships to promising women to help them get started working with open source software.

Security Leftovers

Mozilla Firefox Spyware and Performance Sheriff Newsletter

  • This Week in Glean: Firefox Telemetry is to Glean as C++ is to Rust

    I had this goofy idea that, like Rust, the Glean SDKs (and Ecosystem) aim to bring safety and higher-level thought to their domain. This is in comparison to how, like C++, Firefox Telemetry is built out of flexible primitives that assume you very much know what you’re doing and cannot (will not?) provide any clues in its design as to how to do things properly. I have these goofy thoughts a lot. I’m a goofy guy. But the more I thought about it, the more the comparison seemed apt. In Glean wherever we can we intentionally forbid behaviour we cannot guarantee is safe (e.g. we forbid non-commutative operations in FOG IPC, we forbid decrementing counters). And in situations where we need to permit perhaps-unsafe data practices, we do it in tightly-scoped areas that are identified as unsafe (e.g. if a timing_distribution uses accumulate_raw_samples_nanos you know to look at its data with more skepticism).

  • Performance Sheriff Newsletter (June 2021)

    In June there were 119 alerts generated, resulting in 22 regression bugs being filed on average 3.7 days after the regressing change landed.

What Is Open Source Software and What Does OSS Mean?

There were multiple people who are credited with catapulting the concept of open source software to the crowds. Notably, Richard Stallman, an MIT student who strongly advocated for open source development, launched GNU in 1983. In a nutshell, GNU is a huge collection of free to use software that can be modified by anyone. Through the use of GNU, one of the most popular operating systems in the world, Linux, was born. Stallman was also the founder of the Free Software Movement (FSF). Naturally, the FSF became a social movement that promoted open collaboration among developers and also encouraged them to create free software under the GNU General Public License. Read more

