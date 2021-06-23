Language Selection

Games: Horizon Zero Dawn, Steam Deck, OpenRCT2 and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 23rd of July 2021 12:42:18 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Review (with Proton on Linux) - Boiling Steam

    Technology and automation. We’re surrounded by it. Most of us, with the general exception of the older generation, take it for granted. How often do you get an email, a text, a phone call, or even a letter through snail mail without there being any sort of automation behind it? How often do you get one of those things that is personal, delivered just for you that wasn’t done by automation?

    Have you ever wondered what life would be like a little over 1,000 years from now? You might think everything at that point is just automation. You might even think technology would be out of hand. Dangerous, even. Well, that’s the setting of Horizon Zero Dawn.

    The earth is dominated by robots, called machines. They resemble very closely to their animal counterparts, from their appearance to their behavior, ranging from dinosaurs, hawks, deer, giraffes, alligators, tigers, among many others. But they’re in machine-form. Once at peace with man, they have turned on them for the worse — now they kill everything they see on sight. And now, with the verge of the death of all humanity because of these machines, there’s only one prospect that can save them — Project Zero Dawn.

  • Steam Deck: Linux gaming made easy - Market Research Telecast

    Valve Software has been promoting Linux as a gaming platform for many years without a fuss. With the Steam Deck, a lot more people will suddenly be playing Linux from December – and if in doubt they won’t even notice anything. Because gaming under Linux is no longer a big deal – if you don’t want to play AAA titles with anti-cheat software, of all things. So the question arises: what is possible and what are the limitations?

    The Steam client for Linux has been available since 2013, and Valve ported all of their own games such as Counter-Strike: Source, Left 4 Dead 2 and Portal to Linux shortly thereafter. With the development of the Wine fork Proton, which has been integrated into the Steam client since 2018, the Linux game world has become much bigger: What was previously fiddly, now runs with a click of the mouse in the Steam client.

  • Faster Zombies to Steam Deck: The History of Valve and Linux Gaming | GamingOnLinux

    It's hard to imagine that it's now been around 9 years since Valve confirmed that the Steam Client would be coming to Linux, after previously denying it was happening back in 2010 in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz. Things were pretty quiet until much later in July 2012 when it would all be confirmed. Valve opened up their special Linux blog to talk about their plans, where they said Gabe Newell had directly been interested in getting Steam and the Source game engine to Linux.

    During July 2012 it was also the time that Valve's Gabe Newell mentioned his intense dislike for Windows 8, saying very clear and bluntly how "I think Windows 8 is a catastrophe for everyone in the PC space.".

    After that, their now quite famous (amongst Linux users) blog post titled Faster Zombies! appeared in August 2012 to talk about getting their games performing well on Linux, to the point that they mentioned it ran better with OpenGL than on Windows 7 with Direct3D.

  • OpenRCT2 the reimplementation for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a fun update | GamingOnLinux

    Another wonderful open source game engine reimplementation has a major upgrade. OpenRCT2 is a modern game engine for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and it just got better.

    Just as a reminder though, this is not exactly the vanilla experience. The team on the project has made lots of small and some bigger improvements to make the game feel a little more modern. Including an enhanced Track Designer with ability to add/remove scenery and footpaths, the Track Designer has a pause button now, there's a new single-rail roller coaster, terrain surfaces from RollerCoaster Tycoon 1 are now supported, lots of plugin improvements and new API additions, and lots more including plenty of bug fixes to improve the experience further.

  • itch.io waives fees for a day again, should work nicely on the Steam Deck

    For just today the game store itch.io is running another Creator Day where they don't take a cut from any sales. Their store should also work fine on the Steam Deck.

    Even though creators on itch can manually set what revenue cut they give itch, which could even be zero, itch will give 100% to all creators until 7 AM UTC Saturday, July 24. So this might be a good time to hit that purchase button on some fun indies you might have been holding back on, or actually donate to those that give their stuff away for free.

UVdesk: A Free and Open-Source Helpdesk Ticket System

There are countless open-source solutions (including website creation tools and forum software) that power the web, and a helpdesk system is one of the vital areas that can benefit from it. UVdesk is a free and open-source PHP based support ticket system with impressive options that you can start for free. Here I shall mention more about it and how you can set it up for your business. Read more

Tiny Seeeduino XIAO board gets Raspberry Pi RP2040 MCU

Seeeduino XIAO is a tiny Arduino Zero compatible board with battery support that was launched last year with Microchip SAMD21G18 ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller at up to 48MHz. Seeed Studio has now launched the XIAO RP2040 board with the same form factor but upgrading to a more powerful Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ microcontroller clocked at up to 133 MHz. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Cinema 4D vs Blender: The Differences in 2021
    •  
  • Librem 5 File Transfer

    Need to access your phone files, use a USB flash drive, USB cable, or transfer over WiFi. The post Librem 5 File Transfer appeared first on Purism.

  • Modules and dev kits expand upon Qualcomm QCS8250

    Thundercomm’s “TurboX C865 SOM” and dev kit and eInfochips’ “EIC-QCS8250-210” Mini-ITX run Android 10 on Qualcomm’s QCS8250, an IoT variant of the Snapdragon 865. We also look at the new QCS4290 and Wi-Fi 6E ready QCS6490 SoCs. Last week, we reported on Thundercomm’s TurboX CM2290 and C2290 SOMs, which run Android or Linux on Qualcomm’s quad -A53 QCS2290 and 4G-equipped QCM2290 IoT SoCs. Qualcomm announced the QCS2290 and QCM2290 last month along with several other embedded IoT SoCs intended to showcase Qualcomm’s WiFi 6 and/or 5G modems. Here we look at Thundercomm’s TurboX C865 SOM and dev kit and eInfochips’ EIC-QCS8250-210 board, which are built around the octa-core Qualcomm QCS8250, an embedded oriented variant of the Snapdragon 865. First, we will take a quick look at the QCS8250, as well as two other SoCs in Qualcomm’s IoT roll-out: the QCS4290/QCM4290 and QCS6490/QCM6490. [...] The Android 10 driven board has a 12V/5A power supply and battery header. Accessories include an HD-ready, DSI-driven touchscreen, a camera sensor card, and daughter cards for separate HDMI input and output.

  • How to Upgrade PHP Version to PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu

    Upgrade PHP version to PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu. You can upgrade your current PHP version to the latest release PHP 8.0 on your Ubuntu. This upgrade is tested on virtual machine instance running Ubuntu 20.04 OS on Google Cloud Compute Engine. So the steps mentioned in this guide works on any cloud servers like AWS, DigitalOcean, Linode, Vultr or any VPS or Dedicated servers running Ubuntu OS. Here is a brief guide to show you how to install and upgrade to PHP 8.0 on Ubuntu LTS with Apache and PHP8.0-fpm with Nginx.

  • Design and Web team summary – 16 July 2021

    The web team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

  • KDE Connect can now link your Android phone to your Windows PC

Kernel News and LF Marketing

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Open Printing Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference

    We are pleased to announce that the Open Printing Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Over the years OpenPrinting has been actively working on improving and modernizing the way we print in Linux. We have been working on multiple areas of printing and scanning. Especially driverless print and scan technologies have helped the world do away with a lot of hassles involved in deciding on the correct driver to use and to install the same. Users can now just plug in their printer and do what they need. Based on the discussions that we had last year, we have been able to achieve the following: – Significant progress in deciding on the structure of PAPPL – framework/library for developing Printer Applications as a replacement of Printer Drivers.

  • Linux kernel bug 'Sequoia' allows attackers to gain root-level privileges

    Red Hat has released a patch for a local privilege escalation (LPE) vulnerability that impacts all Linux kernel versions released since 2014 and could allow unprivileged attackers to gain root-level privileges on vulnerable devices.

  • Patch Roundup: Windows, Linux, Oracle, Juniper

    A patch is forthcoming for a privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows operating system that can allow hackers to gain a foothold. Meanwhile, Linux OS users also need to adopt system upgrades to fix a flaw, and Oracle and Juniper have announced product patches.

  • 8 must-have tools for developers on Linux

    Many developers use Linux as their platform. This choice is becoming even more widespread as enterprises continue to grow dependent on Linux and open-source software, tools, frameworks, and languages. Developers new to the Linux platform may not know what is needed to get started. You may even think that gathering all the necessary tools is an exercise in futility. It’s not. Cobbling together the tools you need is easier than you think.

  • BMC Joins The Open Mainframe Project
  • Linux Foundation, Women Who Code Announce Open Source Scholarship

    Linux Foundation Training & Certification has joined hands with Women Who Code (WWCode), an international community dedicated to inspiring women to succeed in technology, to provide scholarships to promising women to help them get started working with open source software.

