Horizon Zero Dawn Review (with Proton on Linux) - Boiling Steam
Technology and automation. We’re surrounded by it. Most of us, with the general exception of the older generation, take it for granted. How often do you get an email, a text, a phone call, or even a letter through snail mail without there being any sort of automation behind it? How often do you get one of those things that is personal, delivered just for you that wasn’t done by automation?
Have you ever wondered what life would be like a little over 1,000 years from now? You might think everything at that point is just automation. You might even think technology would be out of hand. Dangerous, even. Well, that’s the setting of Horizon Zero Dawn.
The earth is dominated by robots, called machines. They resemble very closely to their animal counterparts, from their appearance to their behavior, ranging from dinosaurs, hawks, deer, giraffes, alligators, tigers, among many others. But they’re in machine-form. Once at peace with man, they have turned on them for the worse — now they kill everything they see on sight. And now, with the verge of the death of all humanity because of these machines, there’s only one prospect that can save them — Project Zero Dawn.
-
Steam Deck: Linux gaming made easy - Market Research Telecast
Valve Software has been promoting Linux as a gaming platform for many years without a fuss. With the Steam Deck, a lot more people will suddenly be playing Linux from December – and if in doubt they won’t even notice anything. Because gaming under Linux is no longer a big deal – if you don’t want to play AAA titles with anti-cheat software, of all things. So the question arises: what is possible and what are the limitations?
The Steam client for Linux has been available since 2013, and Valve ported all of their own games such as Counter-Strike: Source, Left 4 Dead 2 and Portal to Linux shortly thereafter. With the development of the Wine fork Proton, which has been integrated into the Steam client since 2018, the Linux game world has become much bigger: What was previously fiddly, now runs with a click of the mouse in the Steam client.
-
Faster Zombies to Steam Deck: The History of Valve and Linux Gaming | GamingOnLinux
It's hard to imagine that it's now been around 9 years since Valve confirmed that the Steam Client would be coming to Linux, after previously denying it was happening back in 2010 in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz. Things were pretty quiet until much later in July 2012 when it would all be confirmed. Valve opened up their special Linux blog to talk about their plans, where they said Gabe Newell had directly been interested in getting Steam and the Source game engine to Linux.
During July 2012 it was also the time that Valve's Gabe Newell mentioned his intense dislike for Windows 8, saying very clear and bluntly how "I think Windows 8 is a catastrophe for everyone in the PC space.".
After that, their now quite famous (amongst Linux users) blog post titled Faster Zombies! appeared in August 2012 to talk about getting their games performing well on Linux, to the point that they mentioned it ran better with OpenGL than on Windows 7 with Direct3D.
-
OpenRCT2 the reimplementation for RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 has a fun update | GamingOnLinux
Another wonderful open source game engine reimplementation has a major upgrade. OpenRCT2 is a modern game engine for playing RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 and it just got better.
Just as a reminder though, this is not exactly the vanilla experience. The team on the project has made lots of small and some bigger improvements to make the game feel a little more modern. Including an enhanced Track Designer with ability to add/remove scenery and footpaths, the Track Designer has a pause button now, there's a new single-rail roller coaster, terrain surfaces from RollerCoaster Tycoon 1 are now supported, lots of plugin improvements and new API additions, and lots more including plenty of bug fixes to improve the experience further.
-
itch.io waives fees for a day again, should work nicely on the Steam Deck
For just today the game store itch.io is running another Creator Day where they don't take a cut from any sales. Their store should also work fine on the Steam Deck.
Even though creators on itch can manually set what revenue cut they give itch, which could even be zero, itch will give 100% to all creators until 7 AM UTC Saturday, July 24. So this might be a good time to hit that purchase button on some fun indies you might have been holding back on, or actually donate to those that give their stuff away for free.
-
